2026 California defensive lineman picks up offer from Huskers

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are the latest program to extend an offer to 2026 defensive lineman Khary Wilder.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound prospect from Junipero Serra High School in Gardena, California, also holds offers from Arizona, Oregon State, San Jose State, Tennessee, USC, and Utah.

Wilder received his offer after discussing it with Huskers defensive coordinator Tony White and co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Glenn Thomas.

Notably, Junipero Serra Catholic has produced prospects such as former five-star prospects John Houston, Rasheem Green, Robert Woods, Adoree Jackson, and George Farmer, all six players attending the school between 2010 and 2015.

The Huskers currently hold one commitment from a California prospect in their 2025 recruiting class in four-star quarterback T.J. Lateef, who attends Orange Luthern High School in Southern California, approximately 45 minutes from Junipero Serra.

