2025 Way-Too-Early NFL Mock Draft

Carson Beck

1 - New York Giants (From Carolina): Carson Beck, QB, Georgia

The Giants traded up in this scenario to get started with the Daniel Jones exit strategy. At this time last year Carson Beck was not rostered in any of my three Campus-to-Canton leagues (45 man rosters) heading into the UGA spring game and was battling two, five-star blue-chippers for the starting QB job. He proceeded to put forth a virtuoso performance that solidified his status as two-time National Champion QB Stetson Bennett’s successor and sent Brock Vandagriff scurrying to the portal.

I immediately made acquiring his rights my number-one priority in the 2023 offseason, with Beck still somehow lasting until the second-round in both of my C2C freshman dispersal drafts, and the 12th of a startup C2C draft.

Beck completed 72% of his passes for 3,949 yards and a 24-to-6 ratio. He had the lowest TTT in the P5 at 2.39 (Nix was 2.44s) with a 14% pressure-to-sack rate and 91st% overall grade. Jayden Daniels was on very, Very few NFL prognosticator radars last summer and became the #2 overall selection. Quarterback evaluation is a decidedly inexact science, so to say that the 2025 QB class is “weak” is extremely premature. By this time next year Beck will have been a top-10 NFL Draft selection, and unlike heralded 2024 #1 pick Caleb Williams, he was completely ignored just one year ago.

2 - New England Patriots: Luther Burden, WR, Missouri

Owner Bob Kraft and company sent a clear message that the era of unsexy Belichick-ian drafts are over. The new Pats are going to address their moribund offense and attempt to return to their halcyon days of 2008. For his part, Burden posted an electric 3.29 yards per route, 8.4 YAC and 20 broken tackles in the vaunted SEC last season. His 99.9 PFF deep grade is a near-perfect mark, having reeled in 7-of-11 contested deep targets with a 52% overall deep catch rate.

While New England will evaluate Ja’Lynn Polk and Javon Baker’s viability this year, the Patriots look to Burden here as an all-encompassing weapon in the mold of a Deebo Samuel who can rip off chunk plays from every level of the field.

3 - Denver Broncos: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

Banks is a 6’4/324, lock-down left tackle who has handled almost every rep at left tackle since arriving on campus two years ago. He allowed just one sack and 12 pressures in 550 pass reps with a 99% pass block efficiency rate and 87th% pass block grade last season. Banks would help to protect 2024 R1 QB Bo Nix so he can find WRs Marvin Mims and Troy Franklin downfield.

4 - Tennessee Titans: James Pearce Jr, Edge, Tennessee

A terror off the edge who charted 8.5 sacks with a team-leading 4.7% havoc rate and 14.5 TFL, Pearce recorded the second-highest PFF pass rush grade in the P5 (92.4) behind only UCLA Edge Laiatu Latu. A crafty, versatile edge with all the physical tools to succeed, Pearce has the pedigree to revitalize the TItans’ pass rush.

5 - Carolina Panthers (From NYG): Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Michigan’s CB1 suffocated opponents for a 45% completion rate, 29.1 passer rating and dirt-low 4.6 Raw QBR. Against Washington in the National Championship, he held one of the best WR units in the nation to two receptions on 6 targets for 11 yards and immediately gives Carolina a menacing corner opposite Jaycee Horn.

6 - Washington Commanders: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Standing 6’6/324 Campbell logged 491 pass block reps without allowing a sack last season, to go with a perfect 0% blown run-block rate. This pick would allow Jayden Daniels’ blindside protector in college to reprieve that role in the pros, though Campbell has some work to do with his stance and has room to grow.

7 - Arizona Cardinals: Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado

One of the most explosive athletes in college football, Hunter (6’1/185) spent 65% of his offensive snaps in the slot, averaging 2.17 yards per route with a 12.6 ADOT and eye popping 18 broken tackles in 57 receptions on offense. He then flipped around and played cornerback, holding opponents to a 57% completion rate with five PBU and three interceptions. Hunter is a dark-horse Heisman candidate who has tantalizing athletic traits who could contribute on both sides of the ball.

8 - Minnesota Vikings: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

Graham was a beast on the interior for the Wolverines, generating 36 tackles, 7.5 TFL and 29 pressures while earning 85th+ percentile grades vs. both the run and the pass. With Graham ranking as the highest graded returning DT in the nation, he will be a highly sought after commodity in 2025 and would insert a ready-made War Daddy in the middle of their defense.

9 - Las Vegas Raiders: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Shedeur showed promise when he wasn’t running for his life behind the rotten Colorado offensive line. He completed 68.5% of his throws with a 27-to-3 ratio and 8.5 yards of ADOT, but was sacked a troubling 25% of the time when pressured. Sanders’ 89th% passing grade and 11-to-1 TD/INT ratio on downfield throws will endear NFL teams to him and likely result in Shedur being a top-15 selection.

10 - Seattle Seahawks: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

One of the great questions heading into the 2024 college football season is what will become of the Quinn Ewers/Arch Manning QB two-step in Austin? Sure Ewers is the nominal starting QB, but Arch lit up the spring game after taking a redshirt in 2023. If Ewers can stave off Arch for the starting gig this season, he’s going to have major draft buzz thanks to his big arm and smooth delivery.

11 - New Orleans Saints: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

McMillan (6’5/205) built on his impressive freshman campaign to ascend to WR2 status behind only Luther Burden. His 26.5% target share should only go up with the departure of slot WR Jacob Cowing, which means he could even improve on his sensational 46.4% deep catch rate, which is the best mark in FBS among returning wideouts. With advanced length, speed, body control and ball tracking ability, McMillan gives New Orleans a bankable Alpha deep threat opposite Chris Olave.

12 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

An impact starter as a true freshman, Morrison (6’0/185) allowed 25 competitions on 51 targets for a 49% completion rate to go with 10 PBU last season. Outside of a 60-yard bomb to Stanford WR Elic Ayomanor, Morrison allowed a long-reception of just 19 yards on 331 coverage snaps in 2023, to go with his nine interceptions over the past two seasons. He would be an instant upgrade for the Bucs who did not address the position at all in the 2024 Draft.

13 - Indianapolis Colts: Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky

A super-heavyweight 6’6/348 who was a true game wrecker on the interior, generating 51 pressures 10.5 TFL, 5.5 sacks and 13 stuffs for the Wildcats. He interestingly lined up over tackle on 230 snaps and in the B Gap 352 times, which shows the confidence HC Mark Stoops had in his ability to create havoc despite having traditional one tech proportions. He provides Indy a block-eating interior presence after the Colts focused on mostly offense the last couple of drafts.

14 - Pittsburgh Steelers: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

Williams (6’2/290) is a twitchy three-tech who finished with the second-most stops among Power Five DTs with 33 while plugged into the middle of DC Jim Knowles’ second-ranked FBS scoring defense (11.1 PPG). The 2025 class has a slew of talented big-men on the defensive side of the ball, and Williams is among the top of the list.

15 - LA Rams: Conner Weigman, QB, Texas A&M

As with Carson Beck, there has to be projection when it comes to most quarterbacks. Weigman (6’3/215) is a former five-star signal caller who earned a 92nd% passing grade with a 10.1 ADOT and 7.3% P2S rate before getting hurt for the season in the fourth game of the 2023 campaign against Auburn. He would give the Rams a soft exit-strategy for when QB Matt Stafford invariably calls it a career.

16 - Jacksonville Jaguars: Emery Jones, OT, LSU

Like his LSU contemporary, Campbell, RT Jones (6’6/315) didn’t whiff on a single run block all season long with two sacks and 18 pressures allowed in 440 pass snaps. He allowed an elevated 3.8% pressure rate in pass pro, but with almost 1,600 reps in two seasons Jones should continue to ascend in 2024 and would serve to protect Jacksonville’s franchise QB Trevor Lawrence.

17 - Cleveland Browns: Jack Sawyer, Edge, Ohio State

A full-grown power edge at 6’4/265, Sawyer torched Big Ten tackles to the tune of a 12.4% pressure rate, 28 stops and a 7.3% missed tackle rate. He earned 86th% PFF grades versus both the pass and run, which is rarified air and indicative of Sawyer’s all-around menacing profile.

18 - Chicago Bears: Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State

And yet another Ohio State player flies off the board, with Burke allowing a 38% completion rate and forcing incompletions at a 24% clip. Though he was often tested downfield, averaging 14.8 air-yard per target, he still only allowed .75 yards per coverage snap with a 37.8 Raw QBR. With the Bears taking QB Caleb Williams, WR Rome Odunze and OT Darnell Wright with their top selections the last two drafts, they turn the page to the defensive side with Burke.

19 - LA Chargers: Evan Stewart, WR, Oregon

A former five-star uber-prospect who was drastically affected by the injury to aforementioned Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman, as QB2 Max Johnson struggled to deliver the ball the Stewart outside the numbers due to his limited arm strength. Now with Stewart in the high-octane Oregon offense that made Troy Franklin into a massively productive college wideout can put Stewart on the NFL map in a similar fashion.

20 - Houston Texans: Harold Perkins, LB, LSU

Perkins (6’1/220) took the SEC by storm as a true freshman in 2022, dialing up blitz pressure from all over the formation recording a 14.9% pressure rate and 4.5% havoc rate while earning a commendable 91st% pass rush grade. He would have a classic Edge profile if he were a little bigger, but instead he can be a versatile playmaker in the middle to complement Edge Will Anderson.

21 - New York Jets: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Egbuka (6’1/206) broke out as a sophomore averaging 3.01 yards per route while running 68% of his routes from the slot and returning punts/kicks. Though he only ran 12% of his routes downfield, Egbuka cashed in 6-of-13 deep targets in 2022 but has yet to score a receiving touchdown of 20+ yards. An injury derailed his 2023 early-on, but we’ve already seen what Egbuka can do and a reunification with OSU teammate Garrett Wilson would make for an intriguing WR1-2 combo.

22 - Atlanta Falcons: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

With Edge’s Adisa Isaac and Chop Robinson off to the NFL, Carter (6’3/250) steps into the Edge1 role for PSU. He lined up in the box for most of his reps last year (470-to-94), creating pressure on 20.7% of his rush snaps with a 5.5% sack rate and 90.3 pass rush grade. Strong, impactful hitter who has noticeable flexibility, but flies so fast to the ball he overruns the play and leaves himself vulnerable to cutbacks. Carter would give the Falcons an instant impact defender on the Edge, but he needs to clean up the 28% missed tackle rate.

23 - Miami Dolphins: Tacario Davis, CB, Arizona

Davis (6’4/185) has freaky Sauce Gardner-like length and the production to match with 15 PBU, a 43% catch rate allowed and an 86th% cover grade. His lanky proportions would be ideally suited to matchup with Puka, Aiyuk/Deebo and DK in the NFC West.

24 - Green Bay Packers: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Yet another athletic defensive lineman from the defensively-loaded 2025 class, Grant (6’3/339) led a top-flight Michigan D with eight stuffs and was second to slot corner Mike Sainristill with a 3.2% havoc rate. Incredibly agile with Jordan Davis-esque traits, i’m excited to see what he can do as a full-time starter this year after rotating in 2023.

25 - Dallas Cowboys: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

Bond (5’11/182) reeled in 49-of-75 targets (65%) for 671 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore first-year starter last year. He spent 60% of his reps in the slot, averaging 2.02 yards per route with a 12.8 ADOT and 4.6 YAC. Bond will have the advantage of taking over a WR1/2 role in HC Steve Sarkisian’s potent offense this year and has first-round upside if he can put it all together.

26 - Philadelphia Eagles: Earnest Greene III, OT, UGa

Originally recruited as a guard, Greene (6’4/320) redshirted as a freshman in 2022 before starting every game at LT in 2023 and earning First Team Freshman All-American recognition for his standout play. Greene allowed just one sack and 14 pressures over 454 pass block reps last year while starting every game for the Dawgs. He would ideally be able to step right in and contribute alongside the several other ex-Georgia players on Philadelphia’s roster.

27 - Detroit Lions: Nic Scourton, Edge, Purdue

Scourton (6’4/260) recorded 42 pressures, 32 stops and a laudable 21.3% third-down pressure rate to go with his 10.0 sacks. This season he will be taking his 91st% PFF pass rush grade to Texas A&M where he faces off against the best tackles the SEC has to offer. He would give Detroit another monster Edge opposite Aiden Hutchinson.

28 - Cincinnati Bengals: JT Tuimoloau, Edge Ohio State

Having produced 69 pressures and 42 stops over the last two seasons in Columbus, Tuimoloau (6’4/270) cut his missed tackle rate in half from 26%-to-13% and is poised to harass B10 QBs on the opposite side of fellow DE Jack Sawyer again in 2024. The former #3 overall prospect from the 2021 recruiting class, Tuimoloau would give Cincinnati a credible edge-setter and havoc-maven on the outside for a team that has an already well-established offense.

29 - Buffalo Bills: Jonah Savaiinaea, OT, Arizona

Savaiinaea (6’5/335) is a plus-sized OT who excels in pass protection, having allowed just one sack in 465 pass block reps with a strong 1.7% pressure rate allowed. Though he sports a solid 82nd% PFF pass block grade, his 2.5% blown run block rate is troublesome. A right tackle last year, he kicks over to LT in place of 2024 R1 LT Jordan Morgan, and would be a worthwhile selection as a pass blocker for prized QB Josh Allen.

30 - Baltimore Ravens: Princely Umanmielen, Edge, Florida

An older prospect for the 2025 1st round group, Umanmielen (6’5/254) enters his fifth season and is coming off three straight years with 83rd%+ pass rush grades. In 2023 he posted 45 pressures and an 89th% pass rush grade and enters the season as one of the most-accomplished Edge defenders in the SEC.

31 - San Francisco 49ers: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

Another former blue chip, five-star recruit, Nolen (6’4/290) charted 8.5 TFL and 12 stuffs for a disappointing Texas A&M team that underperformed, leading to the dismissal of HC Jimbo Fisher. Having transferred to Ole Miss prior to spring, Nolen will try to repeat his impressive feat of not missing a single tackle opportunity in 2023.

32 - Kansas City Chiefs: Dani Dennis-Sutton, Edge, Penn State

KC takes the second Penn State Edge defender of the first-round, with Dennis-Sutton (6’5/258) posting 8.0 TFL 30 pressures, 16 stops and a strong 8.3% missed tackle rate. His 81st%+ pass rush grade in each of the last two seasons is a rock solid mark, as Dennis-Sutton would be a formidable Edge partner on the other side of George Karlaftis.