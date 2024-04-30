2025 USA Today Top 100: Who are the top rising senior football recruits in Florida?
High school football spring practices started on Monday, which not only means teams preparing for the next season but also a month-long window for college coaches to see prized recruits in their element.
With more than seven months to go before the early signing period, most of the 2025 class remains uncommitted.
That includes Zephyrhills standout defensive back DJ Pickett, the top-ranked player on the 2025 USA Today Florida Network top 100. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Pickett is a five-star recruit who caught 35 passes for 1,033 yards and 15 touchdowns and recorded 31 tackles and an interception in 2023.
Pickett joins Lakeland defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy (2022), Lakeland cornerback Cormani McClain (2023) and Chaminade-Madonna wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (2024) as the No. 1 player on USA Today's pre-spring list of the top rising seniors in the state.
Mandarin has a pair of players in the top 10: wide receiver Jaime Ffrench and safety Hylton Stubbs.
Florida State has commitments from two of the top four players on the list — Raines interior offensive lineman Solomon Thomas and Cocoa edge rusher Javion Hilson — and four of the top 60 players overall.
Here are the top 100 players on the pre-spring top 100.
1. DJ Pickett (Zephyrhills DB)
6-foot-3, 180 pounds
Top six: Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Oregon
Zephyrhills coach Nick Carroll on Pickett: "His length is one in a million. His hips and his footwork and his ability to transition is remarkable, which separates him from other guys. His ability to locate and track the ball is incredible. Sometimes you have DBs that don't have the best ball skills, which is why they play DB. But DJ is a different guy. And then he has the speed to go with his length. And he's physical."
2. Solomon Thomas (Raines IOL)
6-foot-4, 315 pounds
Verbal commitment: Florida State
Raines coach Donovan Masline on Thomas: "He's got the athleticism and that mental toughness that he plays with. He's got great feet and he's great moving, and he blocks with that nasty edge that's what a lot of coaches are looking for."
3. Dallas Wilson (Tampa Bay Tech WR)
6-foot-3, 180 pounds
Verbal commitment: Oregon
Tampa Bay Tech coach Jayson Roberts on Wilson: "Aside from his physical gifts, being 6-foot-3, (he) can accelerate and quick area burst like a 5-foot-9 guy. His mindset makes him special. He practices everyday like life depends on it. He challenges every player around every day, and he plays with a chip on his shoulder every day to prove that he really is different."
4. Javion Hilson (Cocoa EDGE)
6-foot-4, 225 pounds
Verbal commitment: Florida State
Cocoa coach Ryan Schneider on Hilson: "His work ethic. It's not just athletics, it's also academics. Colleges like how hard he works and how he goes about his business. He's almost professional the way he goes about things."
5. Ty Jackson (Seminole Ridge LB)
6-foot-2, 205 pounds
Top 10: Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Oklahoma, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M
Seminole Ridge coach Chad Chieffalo declined to comment for this story
6. Jaime Ffrench (Mandarin WR)
6-foot-1, 185 pounds
Offers include Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Texas
Mandarin coach Toby Bullock declined to comment for this story
7. Ivan Taylor (West Orange S)
5-foot-11, 163 pounds
Verbal commitment: Notre Dame
West Orange coach Geno Thompson on Taylor: Ivan is a phenomenal kid, phenomenal human being. I get emails from teachers praising how he is in the classroom. He helps his teammates out by teaching them scheme. He busts his tail, waking up at 4 a.m. to work out before school and then again during seventh period. When he’s not working out, he's studying film, being honest with himself and how he can improve. No ego, just wants to get better at everything he does. He puts the team first. And when colleges come to see him he is sure to bring a teammate with him to build up and praise. He is everything you want in an athlete or friend. His parents did an amazing job raising such a special young man. Blessed to have him in our program."
8. Hylton Stubbs (Mandarin S)
6-foot-2, 175 pounds
Verbal commitment: USC
Mandarin coach Toby Bullock declined to comment for this story
9. Tarvos Alford (Vero Beach LB)
6-foot-2, 210 pounds
Verbal commitment: Ohio State
Vero Beach coach Lenny Jankowski on Alford: "TJ does everything really well. You take his size and you combine it with his athleticism. You look at it from a recruiting piece, it's a hot description right now. they call it position versatility. He has it. His speed, athleticism, size, strength and all the intangibles. As talented as he is, he has a huge upside. He has the ability, and he wants to be great. He has all of those characteristics. He's the total package.
10. Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng (IMG LB)
6-foot-1, 205 pounds
Offers include Florida, Miami, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Stanford
IMG coach Billy Miller on Owusu-Boateng: “Nathaniel is exceptional student-athlete for IMG Academy’s football program. He is one of the hardest working student-athletes that’s ever come through this program and his intelligence and physicality is an incredible asset to our defense and team overall. We’re looking forward to everything he will accomplish in the 2024 season and in his bright future ahead.”
No. 11-20
11. Vernell Brown III (Jones WR)
5-foot-11, 165 pounds
Top 11: Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Louisville, Miami, Ohio State, Stanford, Syracuse, Tennessee, UCF
12. Jalen Wiggins (Rickards DL)
6-foot-4, 245 pounds
Verbal commitment: Florida
13. Chris Ewald (Chaminade-Madonna CB)
6-foot, 160 pounds
Offers include Auburn, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, Penn State
14. Ben Hanks Jr. (Booker T. Washington CB)
6-foot-1, 170 pounds
Top 10: Florida, FAU, Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, Miami, Nebraska, Syracuse, UCF, USC
15. Dallas Golden (Berkeley Prep DB)
6-foot, 175 pounds
Verbal commitment: Notre Dame
16. Jayvan Boggs (Cocoa WR)
6-foot, 200 pounds
Top 7: Florida, Georgia, Missouri, Notre Dame, Texas, UCF, USC
17. Cortez Mills (Homestead WR)
6-foot-1, 170 pounds
Offers include Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Nebraska
18. Jesse Harrold (Robinson EDGE)
6-foot-5, 230 pounds
Offers include Florida, Georgia, LSU, UCF, USF
19. Girard Pringle (Armwood RB)
5-foot-10, 185 pounds
Verbal commitment: Miami
20. Ladarian Clardy (Escambia S)
6-foot, 175 pounds
Offers include Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, UCF, Washington
No. 21-30
21. Gavin Nix (IMG LB)
6-foot, 225 pounds
Offers include Florida State, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon
22. London Merritt (IMG EDGE)
6-foot-2, 255 pounds
Verbal commitment: Ohio State
23. Graceson Littleton (Wiregrass Ranch CB)
6-foot, 180 pounds
Top 10: Alabama, Florida, Iowa, Kansas State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Rutgers, UCF
24. Max Buchanan (Seminole IOL)
6-foot-4, 275 pounds
Top 6: Clemson, Florida State, Miami, Ole Miss, Penn State, UCF
25. Taevion Swint (Osceola RB)
5-foot-9 180 pounds
Verbal commitment: UCF
26. Zae Thomas (American Heritage CB)
6-foot-2, 185 pounds
Offers include Clemson, Florida State, Miami, Oklahoma, Tennessee
27. Alex Graham (IMG CB)
6-foot, 165 pounds
Top 6: Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, Utah
28. Ziyare Addison (Sumner OT)
6-foot-5, 290 pounds
Offers include Clemson Florida State, Penn State, Oregon, UCLA
29. Myron Charles (Port Charlotte DL)
6-foot-4, 295 pounds
Offers include Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Texas
30. Deandre Desinor (Atlantic RB)
5-foot-9, 175 pounds
Offers include Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Oregon
No. 31-40
31. Winston Watkins Jr. (First Baptist Academy WR)
5-foot-10, 175 pounds
Offers include Colorado, Miami, Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M
32. Carter Smith (Bishop Verot QB)
6-foot-3, 175 pounds
Verbal commitment: Michigan
33. Naeshaun Montgomery (Miami Central WR)
6-foot-1, 165 pounds
Offers include Florida, Florida State, Miami, Penn State, Tennessee
34. Elijah Melendez (Osceola LB)
6-foot-2, 225 pounds
Verbal commitment: Miami
35. Bryce Fitzgerald (Columbus S)
6-foot-1, 175 pounds
Offers include Florida, Florida State, Miami, USC
36. Byron Louis (American Heritage RB)
5-foot-11, 200 pounds
Offers include Florida State, Miami, Ohio State, Tennessee, USC
37. Donovan Olugbode (IMG WR)
6-foot-1, 200 pounds
Offers include Florida, Missouri, Oregon, USC, Washington
38. Tylon Lee (Pace EDGE)
6-foot-4, 245 pounds
Offers include Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Penn State
39. Waden Charles (Palm Beach Central WR)
6-foot-2, 185 pounds
Verbal commitment: Miami
40. Keon Young (Lakeland S)
6-foot, 171 pounds
Offers include Auburn, Kansas, Michigan State, Minnesota, USF
No. 41-50
41. Rukeem Stroud (Tampa Bay Tech CB)
5-foot-11, 160 pounds
Offers include NC State, Penn State, Pitt, USF, Wisconsin
42. Waltez Clark (Plant RB)
6-foot-1, 194 pounds
Verbal commitment: Florida
43. Chris McCorkle (Cardinal Mooney CB)
6-foot-1, 172 pounds
Verbal commitment: Indiana
44. Amari Wallace (Miami Central S)
5-foot-11, 170 pounds
Offers include Alabama, Florida, LSU, Miami, Penn State
45. Jarquez Carter (Newberry DL)
6-foot-2, 284 pounds
Offers include Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, USC
46. Raiden Vines-Bright (IMG WR)
6-foot-1, 190 pounds
Verbal commitment: Washington
47. Tyler Williams (Sumner WR)
6-foot-1, 195 pounds
Offers include Florida, Miami, UCF
48. Floyd Boucard (Miami Central DL)
6-foot-4, 308 pounds
Offers include Florida State, Louisville, Miami, Michigan State, Oklahoma
49. Koby Howard (Chaminade-Madonna WR)
5-foot-11, 185 pounds
Offers include Florida, Florida State, Miami, LSU Tennessee
50. Joshua Moore (West Broward WR)
6-foot-3, 205 pounds
Offers include Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Syracuse
No. 51-60
51. Donovan Johnson (IMG RB)
6-foot, 205 pounds
Top 5: Georgia, Florida State, Ohio State, Tennessee, USC
52. Justin Thurman (Jesuit RB)
5-foot-11, 185 pounds
Verbal commitment: Notre Dame
53. Elijah Pratt (IMG S)
5-foot-11, 165 pounds
Verbal commitment: SMU
54. Randy Adirika (Miami Central DL)
6-foot-4, 270 pounds
Offers include Florida, Georgia, Louisville, Miami, Penn State
55. Jett White (Edison CB)
6-foot-2, 169 pounds
Verbal commitment: Maryland
56. Samari Reed (Monarch WR)
6-foot-2, 185 pounds
Offers include Clemson, Florida, Louisville, Ole Miss, Penn State
57. Ethan Pritchard (Seminole LB)
6-foot-1, 200 pounds
Verbal commitment: Florida State
58. Ezekiel Marcelin (Miami Central LB)
6-foot, 190 pounds
Offers include Florida State, Louisville, Miami, Nebraska, Penn State
59. Tony Williams (Palm Beach Central DB)
6-foot-1, 190 pounds
Verbal commitment: UCF
60. Tramell Jones Jr. (Mandarin QB)
6-foot, 196 pounds
Verbal commitment: Florida State
No. 61-70
61. Jeramiah McCloud (Gadsden County DL)
6-foot-2, 280 pounds
Offers include Florida, Georgia, LSU, Mississippi State, USC
62. Christian Hudson (Mainland DL)
6-foot-1, 280 pounds
Offers include Iowa, Maryland, Penn State, Pitt, UCF
63. Kiandrea Barker (Miami Central RB)
5-foot-11, 183 pounds
Verbal commitment: Penn State
64. Brandon Brown (Eau Gallie DL)
6-foot-2, 286 pounds
Verbal commitment: Texas
65. Romando Johnson (Monarch EDGE)
6-foot-3, 250 pounds
Offers include Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Syracuse, Texas A&M, West Virginia
66. Joshua Patterson (Ed White S)
6-foot, 165 pounds
Offers include Cincinnati, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Pitt
67. Jade Card (Norland ATH)
6-foot-3, 200 pounds
Offers include Florida State, Miami, Ole Miss, SMU, South Carolina
68. Antonio Branch Jr. (Northwestern S)
6-foot-2, 174 pounds
Offers include Auburn, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, UCF
69. Tae’shaun Gelsey (Riverside WR)
6-foot-4, 215 pounds
Offers include Auburn, Indiana, Kentucky, UCF, USF
70. Darryll Desir (Norland EDGE)
6-foot-5, 240 pounds
Offers include Colorado, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami, Pitt
No. 71-80
71. Kaden Strayhorn (IMG IOL)
6-foot-3, 295 pounds
Top 12: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC
72. Bradley Martino (Golden Gate S)
6-foot-3, 175 pounds
Offers include FAU, FIU, Michigan State, NC State, Pitt
73. George Mullins (South Sumter CB)
6-foot-2, 170 pounds
Offers include Illinois, Louisville, Michigan State, UCF, USF
74. Derry Norris (Spruce Creek DL)
6-foot-4, 270 pounds
Offers include Clemson, Florida, Georgia Tech, Miami, Minnesota, Texas, Texas A&M
75. Kamare Williams (Palm Beach Central WR)
6-foot-3, 185 pounds
Top 7: Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Indiana, Louisville, Ole Miss, Pitt
76. Carl Jenkins Jr. (St. Augustine WR)
6-foot-2, 177 pounds
Offers include Arkansas, Louisville, Syracuse, Wake Forest, UCF
77. Nicolas Clayton (Buchholz EDGE)
6-foot-5, 205 pounds
Offers include Duke, Illinois, Nebraska, UCF, USF, Wisconsin
78. Rashad Johnson (South Sumter S)
6-foot-2, 185 pounds
Top 10: Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCF, West Virginia
79. Brooks Williams (St. Lucie West Centennial EDGE)
6-foot-6, 215 pounds
Verbal commitment: USF
80. Semaj Fleming (Edgewater WR)
5-foot-10, 175 pounds
Offers include Georgia, Louisville, Pitt, Syracuse, UCF
No. 81-90
81. Max Redmon (Cardinal Newman DB)
6-foot-2, 190 pounds
Offers include Florida State, Indiana, Michigan State, Penn State, Pitt
82. Connor Howes (St. Cloud OT)
6-foot-6, 295 pounds
Offers include Arkansas, Mississippi State, NC State, UCF, USF
83. Malakhi Boone (South Sumter LB)
6-foot-2, 230 pounds
Offers include Coastal Carolina, Louisville, Marshall, UCF, West Virginia
84. Locklan Hewlett (St. Augustine QB)
6-foot-1, 175 pounds
Verbal commitment: USF
85. Isaiah Mizell (Boone WR)
6-foot, 160 pounds
Offers include Coastal Carolina, Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, West Virginia
86. Taren Hendrick (Community School of Naples OT)
6-foot-5, 305 pounds
Offers include Florida, Iowa State, Louisville, Michigan State, Tennessee
87. Sean Cuono (Clearwater Central Catholic RB)
6-foot, 185 pounds
Offers include Auburn, Boston College, Indiana, Maryland, USF
88. Robert Jones III (Vero Beach CB)
6-foot-2, 170 pounds
Offers include Auburn, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisville, West Virginia
89. Gavin Jenkins (Union County CB)
6-foot-2, 170 pounds
Offers include Iowa State, Michigan State, UCF, USF, West Virginia
90. Santonyo Isaac (Tampa Bay Tech WR)
6-foot, 165 pounds
Verbal commitment: UCF
No. 91-100
91. Ja’Kyrian Turner (South Sumter ATH)
5-foot-9, 163 pounds
Offers include Nebraska, Pitt, UCF, USF, West Virginia
92. Lantz Pascal (St. Thomas Aquinas LB)
6-foot-1, 225 pounds
Offers include Kentucky, Ole Miss, Temple, Texas A&M, West Virginia
93. Dylon Worthen (IMG EDGE)
6-foot-2, 235 pounds
Offers include Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, USF, West Virginia
94. Jyon Simon (Raines DL)
6-foot-2, 260 pounds
Verbal commitment: Rutgers
95. Joshua Guerrier (Ocoee ATH)
5-foot-9, 160 pounds
Offers include Boston College, Illinois, Iowa, Pitt, Wake Forest
96. Caden Gordon (Santaluces CB)
6-foot-1, 170 pounds
Offers include Florida State, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Louisville, NC State
97. Jayce Cora (Lely ATH)
6-foot-4, 185 pounds
Offers include Boston College, Illinois, Louisville, Notre Dame, West Virginia
98. Cameron Sapp (Miami Palmetto WR)
5-foot-10, 160 pounds
Offers include Indiana, SMU, South Carolina, Syracuse, Texas A&M
99. Tony Kinsler (Spruce Creek WR)
5-foot-11, 176 pounds
Offers include Coastal Carolina, Indiana, Pitt, Vanderbilt, West Virginia
100. Sam Hayward (Providence EDGE)
6-foot-3, 205 pounds
Offers include Georgia Tech, Iowa State, UMass, Vanderbilt, Western Michigan
