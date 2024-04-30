2025 USA Today Top 100: Who are the top rising senior football recruits in Florida?

High school football spring practices started on Monday, which not only means teams preparing for the next season but also a month-long window for college coaches to see prized recruits in their element.

With more than seven months to go before the early signing period, most of the 2025 class remains uncommitted.

That includes Zephyrhills standout defensive back DJ Pickett, the top-ranked player on the 2025 USA Today Florida Network top 100. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Pickett is a five-star recruit who caught 35 passes for 1,033 yards and 15 touchdowns and recorded 31 tackles and an interception in 2023.

Pickett joins Lakeland defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy (2022), Lakeland cornerback Cormani McClain (2023) and Chaminade-Madonna wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (2024) as the No. 1 player on USA Today's pre-spring list of the top rising seniors in the state.

Mandarin has a pair of players in the top 10: wide receiver Jaime Ffrench and safety Hylton Stubbs.

Florida State has commitments from two of the top four players on the list — Raines interior offensive lineman Solomon Thomas and Cocoa edge rusher Javion Hilson — and four of the top 60 players overall.

Here are the top 100 players on the pre-spring top 100.

DJ Pickett (red) playing defensive back at the Battle Miami 7-on-7 tournament on Jan. 28 at Mill's Pond Park in Fort Lauderdale.

1. DJ Pickett (Zephyrhills DB)

6-foot-3, 180 pounds

Top six: Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Oregon

Zephyrhills coach Nick Carroll on Pickett: "His length is one in a million. His hips and his footwork and his ability to transition is remarkable, which separates him from other guys. His ability to locate and track the ball is incredible. Sometimes you have DBs that don't have the best ball skills, which is why they play DB. But DJ is a different guy. And then he has the speed to go with his length. And he's physical."

2. Solomon Thomas (Raines IOL)

6-foot-4, 315 pounds

Verbal commitment: Florida State

Raines coach Donovan Masline on Thomas: "He's got the athleticism and that mental toughness that he plays with. He's got great feet and he's great moving, and he blocks with that nasty edge that's what a lot of coaches are looking for."

3. Dallas Wilson (Tampa Bay Tech WR)

6-foot-3, 180 pounds

Verbal commitment: Oregon

Tampa Bay Tech coach Jayson Roberts on Wilson: "Aside from his physical gifts, being 6-foot-3, (he) can accelerate and quick area burst like a 5-foot-9 guy. His mindset makes him special. He practices everyday like life depends on it. He challenges every player around every day, and he plays with a chip on his shoulder every day to prove that he really is different."

4. Javion Hilson (Cocoa EDGE)

6-foot-4, 225 pounds

Verbal commitment: Florida State

Cocoa coach Ryan Schneider on Hilson: "His work ethic. It's not just athletics, it's also academics. Colleges like how hard he works and how he goes about his business. He's almost professional the way he goes about things."

5. Ty Jackson (Seminole Ridge LB)

6-foot-2, 205 pounds

Top 10: Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Oklahoma, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M

Seminole Ridge coach Chad Chieffalo declined to comment for this story

6. Jaime Ffrench (Mandarin WR)

6-foot-1, 185 pounds

Offers include Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Texas

Mandarin coach Toby Bullock declined to comment for this story

7. Ivan Taylor (West Orange S)

5-foot-11, 163 pounds

Verbal commitment: Notre Dame

West Orange coach Geno Thompson on Taylor: Ivan is a phenomenal kid, phenomenal human being. I get emails from teachers praising how he is in the classroom. He helps his teammates out by teaching them scheme. He busts his tail, waking up at 4 a.m. to work out before school and then again during seventh period. When he’s not working out, he's studying film, being honest with himself and how he can improve. No ego, just wants to get better at everything he does. He puts the team first. And when colleges come to see him he is sure to bring a teammate with him to build up and praise. He is everything you want in an athlete or friend. His parents did an amazing job raising such a special young man. Blessed to have him in our program."

8. Hylton Stubbs (Mandarin S)

6-foot-2, 175 pounds

Verbal commitment: USC

Mandarin coach Toby Bullock declined to comment for this story

9. Tarvos Alford (Vero Beach LB)

6-foot-2, 210 pounds

Verbal commitment: Ohio State

Vero Beach coach Lenny Jankowski on Alford: "TJ does everything really well. You take his size and you combine it with his athleticism. You look at it from a recruiting piece, it's a hot description right now. they call it position versatility. He has it. His speed, athleticism, size, strength and all the intangibles. As talented as he is, he has a huge upside. He has the ability, and he wants to be great. He has all of those characteristics. He's the total package.

10. Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng (IMG LB)

6-foot-1, 205 pounds

Offers include Florida, Miami, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Stanford

IMG coach Billy Miller on Owusu-Boateng: “Nathaniel is exceptional student-athlete for IMG Academy’s football program. He is one of the hardest working student-athletes that’s ever come through this program and his intelligence and physicality is an incredible asset to our defense and team overall. We’re looking forward to everything he will accomplish in the 2024 season and in his bright future ahead.”

No. 11-20

Berkeley Prep junior athlete Dallas Golden celebrates the Buccaneers upset of nationally ranked Norland on Saturday at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

11. Vernell Brown III (Jones WR)

5-foot-11, 165 pounds

Top 11: Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Louisville, Miami, Ohio State, Stanford, Syracuse, Tennessee, UCF

12. Jalen Wiggins (Rickards DL)

6-foot-4, 245 pounds

Verbal commitment: Florida

13. Chris Ewald (Chaminade-Madonna CB)

6-foot, 160 pounds

Offers include Auburn, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, Penn State

14. Ben Hanks Jr. (Booker T. Washington CB)

6-foot-1, 170 pounds

Top 10: Florida, FAU, Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, Miami, Nebraska, Syracuse, UCF, USC

15. Dallas Golden (Berkeley Prep DB)

6-foot, 175 pounds

Verbal commitment: Notre Dame

16. Jayvan Boggs (Cocoa WR)

6-foot, 200 pounds

Top 7: Florida, Georgia, Missouri, Notre Dame, Texas, UCF, USC

17. Cortez Mills (Homestead WR)

6-foot-1, 170 pounds

Offers include Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Nebraska

18. Jesse Harrold (Robinson EDGE)

6-foot-5, 230 pounds

Offers include Florida, Georgia, LSU, UCF, USF

19. Girard Pringle (Armwood RB)

5-foot-10, 185 pounds

Verbal commitment: Miami

20. Ladarian Clardy (Escambia S)

6-foot, 175 pounds

Offers include Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, UCF, Washington

No. 21-30

Osceola running back Taevion Swint (1) runs with the ball In a 3-4S regional quarterfinal game against Treasure Coast on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at South County Stadium in Port St. Lucie.

21. Gavin Nix (IMG LB)

6-foot, 225 pounds

Offers include Florida State, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon

22. London Merritt (IMG EDGE)

6-foot-2, 255 pounds

Verbal commitment: Ohio State

23. Graceson Littleton (Wiregrass Ranch CB)

6-foot, 180 pounds

Top 10: Alabama, Florida, Iowa, Kansas State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Rutgers, UCF

24. Max Buchanan (Seminole IOL)

6-foot-4, 275 pounds

Top 6: Clemson, Florida State, Miami, Ole Miss, Penn State, UCF

25. Taevion Swint (Osceola RB)

5-foot-9 180 pounds

Verbal commitment: UCF

26. Zae Thomas (American Heritage CB)

6-foot-2, 185 pounds

Offers include Clemson, Florida State, Miami, Oklahoma, Tennessee

27. Alex Graham (IMG CB)

6-foot, 165 pounds

Top 6: Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, Utah

28. Ziyare Addison (Sumner OT)

6-foot-5, 290 pounds

Offers include Clemson Florida State, Penn State, Oregon, UCLA

29. Myron Charles (Port Charlotte DL)

6-foot-4, 295 pounds

Offers include Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Texas

30. Deandre Desinor (Atlantic RB)

5-foot-9, 175 pounds

Offers include Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Oregon

No. 31-40

Vikings quarterback Carter Smith throws a pass against the Wildcats as Bishop Verot defeated Estero 44-6 in a Region 2S-4 semifinal on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

31. Winston Watkins Jr. (First Baptist Academy WR)

5-foot-10, 175 pounds

Offers include Colorado, Miami, Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M

32. Carter Smith (Bishop Verot QB)

6-foot-3, 175 pounds

Verbal commitment: Michigan

33. Naeshaun Montgomery (Miami Central WR)

6-foot-1, 165 pounds

Offers include Florida, Florida State, Miami, Penn State, Tennessee

34. Elijah Melendez (Osceola LB)

6-foot-2, 225 pounds

Verbal commitment: Miami

35. Bryce Fitzgerald (Columbus S)

6-foot-1, 175 pounds

Offers include Florida, Florida State, Miami, USC

36. Byron Louis (American Heritage RB)

5-foot-11, 200 pounds

Offers include Florida State, Miami, Ohio State, Tennessee, USC

37. Donovan Olugbode (IMG WR)

6-foot-1, 200 pounds

Offers include Florida, Missouri, Oregon, USC, Washington

38. Tylon Lee (Pace EDGE)

6-foot-4, 245 pounds

Offers include Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Penn State

39. Waden Charles (Palm Beach Central WR)

6-foot-2, 185 pounds

Verbal commitment: Miami

40. Keon Young (Lakeland S)

6-foot, 171 pounds

Offers include Auburn, Kansas, Michigan State, Minnesota, USF

No. 41-50

Cardinal Mooney's Chris Mccorkle makes the catch against Lakewood Ranch.

41. Rukeem Stroud (Tampa Bay Tech CB)

5-foot-11, 160 pounds

Offers include NC State, Penn State, Pitt, USF, Wisconsin

42. Waltez Clark (Plant RB)

6-foot-1, 194 pounds

Verbal commitment: Florida

43. Chris McCorkle (Cardinal Mooney CB)

6-foot-1, 172 pounds

Verbal commitment: Indiana

44. Amari Wallace (Miami Central S)

5-foot-11, 170 pounds

Offers include Alabama, Florida, LSU, Miami, Penn State

45. Jarquez Carter (Newberry DL)

6-foot-2, 284 pounds

Offers include Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, USC

46. Raiden Vines-Bright (IMG WR)

6-foot-1, 190 pounds

Verbal commitment: Washington

47. Tyler Williams (Sumner WR)

6-foot-1, 195 pounds

Offers include Florida, Miami, UCF

48. Floyd Boucard (Miami Central DL)

6-foot-4, 308 pounds

Offers include Florida State, Louisville, Miami, Michigan State, Oklahoma

49. Koby Howard (Chaminade-Madonna WR)

5-foot-11, 185 pounds

Offers include Florida, Florida State, Miami, LSU Tennessee

50. Joshua Moore (West Broward WR)

6-foot-3, 205 pounds

Offers include Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Syracuse

No. 51-60

Palm Beach Central players Tony Williams, (3) and Cameron Dwyer, (23) celebrate their 27-24 win over Benjamin in Wellington, Florida on October 6, 2023.

51. Donovan Johnson (IMG RB)

6-foot, 205 pounds

Top 5: Georgia, Florida State, Ohio State, Tennessee, USC

52. Justin Thurman (Jesuit RB)

5-foot-11, 185 pounds

Verbal commitment: Notre Dame

53. Elijah Pratt (IMG S)

5-foot-11, 165 pounds

Verbal commitment: SMU

54. Randy Adirika (Miami Central DL)

6-foot-4, 270 pounds

Offers include Florida, Georgia, Louisville, Miami, Penn State

55. Jett White (Edison CB)

6-foot-2, 169 pounds

Verbal commitment: Maryland

56. Samari Reed (Monarch WR)

6-foot-2, 185 pounds

Offers include Clemson, Florida, Louisville, Ole Miss, Penn State

57. Ethan Pritchard (Seminole LB)

6-foot-1, 200 pounds

Verbal commitment: Florida State

58. Ezekiel Marcelin (Miami Central LB)

6-foot, 190 pounds

Offers include Florida State, Louisville, Miami, Nebraska, Penn State

59. Tony Williams (Palm Beach Central DB)

6-foot-1, 190 pounds

Verbal commitment: UCF

60. Tramell Jones Jr. (Mandarin QB)

6-foot, 196 pounds

Verbal commitment: Florida State

No. 61-70

Mainland's Christian Hudson (9) runs down Seabreeze's Hayden Hayes (2) at Daytona Stadium in Daytona Beach, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

61. Jeramiah McCloud (Gadsden County DL)

6-foot-2, 280 pounds

Offers include Florida, Georgia, LSU, Mississippi State, USC

62. Christian Hudson (Mainland DL)

6-foot-1, 280 pounds

Offers include Iowa, Maryland, Penn State, Pitt, UCF

63. Kiandrea Barker (Miami Central RB)

5-foot-11, 183 pounds

Verbal commitment: Penn State

64. Brandon Brown (Eau Gallie DL)

6-foot-2, 286 pounds

Verbal commitment: Texas

65. Romando Johnson (Monarch EDGE)

6-foot-3, 250 pounds

Offers include Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Syracuse, Texas A&M, West Virginia

66. Joshua Patterson (Ed White S)

6-foot, 165 pounds

Offers include Cincinnati, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Pitt

67. Jade Card (Norland ATH)

6-foot-3, 200 pounds

Offers include Florida State, Miami, Ole Miss, SMU, South Carolina

68. Antonio Branch Jr. (Northwestern S)

6-foot-2, 174 pounds

Offers include Auburn, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, UCF

69. Tae’shaun Gelsey (Riverside WR)

6-foot-4, 215 pounds

Offers include Auburn, Indiana, Kentucky, UCF, USF

70. Darryll Desir (Norland EDGE)

6-foot-5, 240 pounds

Offers include Colorado, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami, Pitt

No. 71-80

St. Augustine's Carl Jenkins Jr. (2) celebrates his touchdown score during the fourth quarter of an FHSAA Class 3S state semifinal high school football matchup Friday, Nov. 30, 2023 at St. Augustine High School in St. Augustine, Fla. The St. Augustine Yellow Jackets defeated the Dunbar Tigers 35-14 and advance to the state final in Tallahassee. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

71. Kaden Strayhorn (IMG IOL)

6-foot-3, 295 pounds

Top 12: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC

72. Bradley Martino (Golden Gate S)

6-foot-3, 175 pounds

Offers include FAU, FIU, Michigan State, NC State, Pitt

73. George Mullins (South Sumter CB)

6-foot-2, 170 pounds

Offers include Illinois, Louisville, Michigan State, UCF, USF

74. Derry Norris (Spruce Creek DL)

6-foot-4, 270 pounds

Offers include Clemson, Florida, Georgia Tech, Miami, Minnesota, Texas, Texas A&M

75. Kamare Williams (Palm Beach Central WR)

6-foot-3, 185 pounds

Top 7: Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Indiana, Louisville, Ole Miss, Pitt

76. Carl Jenkins Jr. (St. Augustine WR)

6-foot-2, 177 pounds

Offers include Arkansas, Louisville, Syracuse, Wake Forest, UCF

77. Nicolas Clayton (Buchholz EDGE)

6-foot-5, 205 pounds

Offers include Duke, Illinois, Nebraska, UCF, USF, Wisconsin

78. Rashad Johnson (South Sumter S)

6-foot-2, 185 pounds

Top 10: Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCF, West Virginia

79. Brooks Williams (St. Lucie West Centennial EDGE)

6-foot-6, 215 pounds

Verbal commitment: USF

80. Semaj Fleming (Edgewater WR)

5-foot-10, 175 pounds

Offers include Georgia, Louisville, Pitt, Syracuse, UCF

No. 81-90

Union County Fightin' Tigers Gavin Jenkins (3) breaks up a pass intended for Hawthorne Hornets wide receiver Alvon Isaac (2) as the Hawthorne Hornets takes on the Union County Fightin’ Tigers at Hawthorne High School in Hawthorne, FL on Friday, October 13, 2023. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]

81. Max Redmon (Cardinal Newman DB)

6-foot-2, 190 pounds

Offers include Florida State, Indiana, Michigan State, Penn State, Pitt

82. Connor Howes (St. Cloud OT)

6-foot-6, 295 pounds

Offers include Arkansas, Mississippi State, NC State, UCF, USF

83. Malakhi Boone (South Sumter LB)

6-foot-2, 230 pounds

Offers include Coastal Carolina, Louisville, Marshall, UCF, West Virginia

84. Locklan Hewlett (St. Augustine QB)

6-foot-1, 175 pounds

Verbal commitment: USF

85. Isaiah Mizell (Boone WR)

6-foot, 160 pounds

Offers include Coastal Carolina, Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, West Virginia

86. Taren Hendrick (Community School of Naples OT)

6-foot-5, 305 pounds

Offers include Florida, Iowa State, Louisville, Michigan State, Tennessee

87. Sean Cuono (Clearwater Central Catholic RB)

6-foot, 185 pounds

Offers include Auburn, Boston College, Indiana, Maryland, USF

88. Robert Jones III (Vero Beach CB)

6-foot-2, 170 pounds

Offers include Auburn, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisville, West Virginia

89. Gavin Jenkins (Union County CB)

6-foot-2, 170 pounds

Offers include Iowa State, Michigan State, UCF, USF, West Virginia

90. Santonyo Isaac (Tampa Bay Tech WR)

6-foot, 165 pounds

Verbal commitment: UCF

No. 91-100

Providence defensive end Sam Hayward (15) prepares to huddle with teammates before a high school football game against Hilliard on October 5, 2023. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]

91. Ja’Kyrian Turner (South Sumter ATH)

5-foot-9, 163 pounds

Offers include Nebraska, Pitt, UCF, USF, West Virginia

92. Lantz Pascal (St. Thomas Aquinas LB)

6-foot-1, 225 pounds

Offers include Kentucky, Ole Miss, Temple, Texas A&M, West Virginia

93. Dylon Worthen (IMG EDGE)

6-foot-2, 235 pounds

Offers include Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, USF, West Virginia

94. Jyon Simon (Raines DL)

6-foot-2, 260 pounds

Verbal commitment: Rutgers

95. Joshua Guerrier (Ocoee ATH)

5-foot-9, 160 pounds

Offers include Boston College, Illinois, Iowa, Pitt, Wake Forest

96. Caden Gordon (Santaluces CB)

6-foot-1, 170 pounds

Offers include Florida State, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Louisville, NC State

97. Jayce Cora (Lely ATH)

6-foot-4, 185 pounds

Offers include Boston College, Illinois, Louisville, Notre Dame, West Virginia

98. Cameron Sapp (Miami Palmetto WR)

5-foot-10, 160 pounds

Offers include Indiana, SMU, South Carolina, Syracuse, Texas A&M

99. Tony Kinsler (Spruce Creek WR)

5-foot-11, 176 pounds

Offers include Coastal Carolina, Indiana, Pitt, Vanderbilt, West Virginia

100. Sam Hayward (Providence EDGE)

6-foot-3, 205 pounds

Offers include Georgia Tech, Iowa State, UMass, Vanderbilt, Western Michigan

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: USA Today Top 100: Who are the best 2025 football recruits in Florida?