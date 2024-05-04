2025 running back JP Powell receives offer from Auburn

Highly touted 2025 running back recruit jp powell has received an offer from the Auburn Tigers following a successful meeting with running back coach Derrick Nix.

The Georgia native has also received offers from Florida State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, fellow Alabama program Troy, and a host of other smaller schools. Powell tells On3’s Jeffrey Lee that he plans to visit Auburn this summer.

“It felt really good to be offered by Auburn,” Powell said. “I’m excited [Auburn] thinks enough of me to offer to possibly be one of the great next backs there… I’m super excited about my offer from Auburn and plan to take an official during the summer.”

The Tigers will certainly be in a “bidding war” of sorts for the talented running back’s talents, as Powell is set to visit in-state school Georgia Tech shortly, where he is likely to receive an offer. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound junior averaged 6.7 yards per carry over his junior season for Miller County High School in Georgia.

With current Tigers starter Jarquez Hunter entering his final season in the orange and blue, Hugh Freeze and company will be pushing hard towards acquiring running back talent such as Powell as the year progresses. Despite being a 2025 recruit, he has not received a rating yet from either 247Sports or On3.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire