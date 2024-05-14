2025 OL prospect Jackson Christian commits to Texas

The Texas Longhorns have added a big human to their 2025 recruiting class. Port Neches Groves offensive lineman Jackson Christian has committed to Texas.

The three-star recruit meets offensive line coach Kyle Flood’s criteria for frame on the offensive line. At 6-foot-5 and weighing over 300 pounds, Christian possesses the requisite size to move defensive fronts at the next level. Now he will look to develop the skill necessary to make an impact down the line in his college career.

Christian has high stakes experience after contributing to Port Neches Groves’ state championship victory over South Oak Cliff last season. Whether or not it is part of the recruiting criteria, playing for a title at any level could prove valuable down the road.

The offensive lineman’s highlight reel is impressive. The clips show Christian taking opponents out of the play. He will look to do more of that at the next level.

Christian ranks as the No. 30 interior offensive lineman in the country in 247Sports’ composite rankings.

