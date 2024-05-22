2025 interior offensive lineman Antoni Kade Ogumoro commits to Tennessee

2025 interior offensive lineman prospect Antoni Kade Ogumoro committed to Tennessee on Tuesday.

Ogumoro committed to Tennessee over Kansas State, North Carolina, Missouri, Oklahoma State and Oklahoma.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound three-star interior offensive lineman is from Elgin High School in Elgin, Oklahoma. He is the first offensive lineman in Tennessee’s 2025 recruiting class.

Ogumoro is the No. 494 overall prospect in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 30 interior offensive lineman and No. 9 player in Oklahoma, according to 247Sports.

Tennessee offered Ogumoro a scholarship on Nov. 12, 2023.

The Vols now have 10 commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, defensive lineman Ethan Utley, tight end Jack Van Dorseiaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson, cornerback Tyler Redmond, safety Sidney Walton, wide receiver Radarious Jackson and Ogumoro.

