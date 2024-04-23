2025 cornerback Chris Ewald includes Vols in top six
2025 cornerback prospect Chris Ewald announced his top six schools: Tennessee, Georgia, Miami, Auburn, Louisville and Penn State.
The 6-foot, 165-pound cornerback prospect is from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory in Hollywood, Florida.
Ewald is the No. 164 overall player in the class of 2025. He also ranks as the No. 21 cornerback and No. 22 player in Florida.
Tennessee offered a scholarship to Ewald on Jan. 23, 2023.
The Vols have nine commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, defensive lineman Ethan Utley, tight end Jack Van Dorseiaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson, cornerback Tyler Redmond, safety Sidney Walton and wide receiver Radarious Jackson.
