2025 Auburn football commit earns 5th star from 247Sports

Auburn football has now cracked the top 10 of 247Sports’ 2025 recruiting rankings despite not receiving a commitment this week.

Auburn’s top commit, defensive lineman Malik Autry, received exciting news this week as he learned that he is now a five-star according to 247Sports. He earned five-star status by climbing into the top 30 of 247Sports’ overall 2025 rankings, where he now sits at No. 29.

In a recent interview with Auburn Undercover, Autry says his hard work has paid off in the form of earning a fifth star.

“Man it means a lot,” Autry said. “Just from the beginning of my recruitment I committed to Auburn unranked and I’ve been going up ever since. My sophomore year I didn’t play much, but it’s been a journey for sure. It’s very special just for the hard work that me and my family have put in. I just thank everyone who has helped me out so far.”

The Opelika native is the No. 4 defensive lineman from the 2025 class and is the No. 3 overall player from Alabama. Auburn now has a five-star commitment and ranks No. 9 in 247Sports’ team rankings thanks to Autry’s bump.

