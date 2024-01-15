2025 5-Star WR Jaime Ffrench has decommitted from Alabama, and the Aggies are in play

Looking for more recruiting news regarding Texas A&M’s 2025 cycle? We have you covered, as it’s been confirmed that five-star wide receiver Jaime Ffrech has officially decommitted from Alabama, and after it was reported that Ffrench is “strongly considering” the Aggies late last week, head coach Mike Elko and new wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins are now in play.

Wiggins, who served under former Alabama head coach Nick Saban from 2019-2023 in various roles, was Ffrench’s main recruiter with Crimson Tide and maintains a relationship with him to this day.

According to 247Sports composite, Ffrench is currently positioned as the 11th-ranked player in the class, the 3rd-ranked wide receiver, and the 2nd-ranked player in Florida, as the Jacksonville (FL) native recorded 1,247 receiving yards and 14 total touchdowns during his 2023 junior season at Mandarin High School.

Without a single signee in the 2025 cycle, signing a player of Ffrench’s caliber would provide a significant momentum boost heading into the summer and give Elko his first commit outside of the transfer portal ahead of his inaugural 2024 season next fall.

