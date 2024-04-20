This weekend, Texas A&M's annual Maroon & White spring game will take place inside what should be a semi-packed Kyle Field, as new head coach Mike Elko will walk the Aggie sideline for the first time ahead of his inaugural 2024 season.

Outside of the game, another long list of 2025, 2026, and 2027 prospects are set to attend the game, including several commits led by 2025 four-star quarterback Husan Longstreet and four-star offensive lineman Connor Carty, who committed to the program on Thursday.

According to Rivals' Landon Rosow, 2025 five-star offensive lineman Michael Fasusi, who has now taken several visits to College Station this year, will reportedly return for Saturday's game just a couple of weeks after announcing his Top 7 program list, which obviously includes Texas A&M.

Standing at 6 feet, 4 inches, and nearly 300 pounds, Fasusi is highly versatile, with experience at both tackle spots. His future is clearly at left tackle due to his quickness and impressive footwork. For the Aggies, Elko and his staff, led by new offensive line coach Adam Cushing, know the importance of acquiring as much O-line talent as possible to counter the elite pass rushes the SEC deploys year after year.

According to Rivals, Fasusi is the 11th-ranked prospect in the 2025 cycle, the third-ranked offensive tackle, and the third-ranked prospect in Texas.

https://twitter.com/rivalslandyn/status/1781357792038998022?s=61&t=66lwmK51cMCXMRWFoczVgg

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes and opinions. Follow Cameron on X: @CameronOhnysty.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: 2025 5-star OL out of Lewisville (TX) will attend Texas A&M's Maroon & White spring game