Boom! Texas A&M and head coach Mike Elko have landed two four-star offensive line commitments in the 2025 class in the last two days, as four-star OL Jonte Newman joined four-star OL Connor Carty in announcing his intentions on Friday night.

As we reported earlier this week, Newman had received a prediction from reliable On3 recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong that a commitment to the Aggies would be coming sooner than later, as the Bridgeland left tackle hails from the same program as Texas A&M starting quarterback Conner Weigman.

Now the ninth commit in A&M's growing 2025 recruiting class, the Aggies are set to host another long list of prospects during Saturday's Maroon & White spring game, meaning several future commitments could be on the horizon. As we can see, building in the trenches has become the No. 1 priority this offseason.

As the starting left tackle during Bridgeland's 2023 campaign, Newman has been a stalwart in the trenches, standing at 6-4 and north of 247 pounds while possessing the athleticism, strength, and footwork to thrive at the next level.

According to On3's industry ranking, Newman is currently positioned as the 28th-ranked offensive tackle in the 2025 cycle and the 29th-ranked prospect in Texas. Newman is coming off an unofficial visit to College Station.

https://twitter.com/aggielcentral/status/1781483140738920583?s=61&t=66lwmK51cMCXMRWFoczVgg

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: 2025 4-star OL Jonte Newman has committed to Texas A&M