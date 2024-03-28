2025 4-star DL out of Cypress (TX) is predicted to land with Texas A&M amid his upcoming commitment date

Texas A&M's 2025 recruiting class is already impressive. Four commitments include 4-star linebacker Kelvion Riggins, who will be visiting College Station this weekend after reportedly shutting down his recruitment and sticking with the Aggies for the long haul.

On Wednesday, after taking an unofficial visit to College Station, 2025 4-star defensive lineman Landon Rink out of Cy-Fair HS in Cypress, Texas, has been on A&M's radar ever since head coach Mike Elko arrived back in November, as it has been revealed that Rink will announce his commitment on Wednesday, April 3.

Right now, Rink's finalists include Ohio State, Penn State, USC, and Texas A&M, but don't count out the Texas Longhorns, as his father, Shane Rink, was a defensive lineman in Austin from 1991-1995. However, according to 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong, Rink is now predicted to land with Aggies before his official campus visit on June 13.

Standing at 6-2 and 270 pounds, Rink dominated the defensive interior during his 2023 junior season, racking up 70 tackles, 15 sacks, 30 tackles for loss, five pass breakups, and two forced fumbles on the year. Possessing the speed, power, and versatility needed to excel at the next level, working under Elko's defensive guidance is just what the doctor ordered.

According to 247Sports, Rink is currently the 65th-ranked defensive lineman and the 100th-ranked player in Texas.

