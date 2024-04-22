2024 Zurich Classic format and full field for the PGA Tour's team event
The PGA Tour competes in its lone, official team event at this week's Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Here's how the tournament at TPC Louisiana works and who is competing.
Field size?
The are 160 players comprising 80 two-man teams.
How are the teams determined?
The Tour goes down its priority rankings. Players who commit to the tournament get to choose their partner as long as they have some kind of PGA Tour status or receive a sponsor exemption.
What is the format?
The teams will compete in fourballs (best ball) in Rounds 1 and 3, and in foursomes (alternate shot) in Rounds 2 and 4.
Is there a cut?
Yes. The top 33 teams and ties after 36 holes will qualify for the final two rounds.
What happens if there is a playoff after 72 holes?
The teams will compete in sudden-death, alternating formats (foursomes on the first extra hole; fourballs on the second extra hole; so forth).
What do the winners receive?
Both men will get a two-year exemption on Tour and spots in the PGA Championship and signature events, as well as next year's Sentry and Players Championship. It counts as an official Tour win for both players, though, no Official World Golf Ranking points are given.
Players will be paid out in an every-two-spots manner. So the winning team will evenly split first- and second-place earnings ($1,286,050 for each player) and first- and second-place FedExCup points (400 for each winner).
How do you watch?
Thursday/Friday
3:30-6:30 p.m. ET, Golf Channel/Peacock
Saturday/Sunday
12:45-2:45 p.m. ET, Golf Channel/Peacock
3-6 p.m. ET, CBS
Who is competing?
Here's the list of teams:
Fitzpatrick, Matt/Fitzpatrick, Alex
Morikawa, Collin/Kitayama, Kurt
Woodland, Gary/Hodges, Lee
McIlroy, Rory/Lowry, Shane
Molinari, Francesco/Donald, Luke
Horschel, Billy/Alexander, Tyson
Cantlay, Patrick/Schauffele, Xander
Berger, Daniel/Perez, Victor
Brehm, Ryan/Hubbard, Mark
Champ, Cameron/Daffue, MJ
Conners, Corey/Pendrith, Taylor
Echavarria, Nico/Greyserman, Max
Eckroat, Austin/Gotterup, Chris
Garnett, Brice/Straka, Sepp
Hardy, Nick/Riley, Davis
Hoge, Tom/McNealy, Maverick
Kisner, Kevin/Brown, Scott
Lee, K.H./Kim, Michael
List, Luke/Norlander, Henrik
Malnati, Peter/Knox, Russell
Moore, Taylor/NeSmith, Matt
Norrman, Vincent/Campillo, Jorge
Ramey, Chad/Trainer, Martin
Reavie, Chez/Snedeker, Brandt
Spaun, J.J./Buckley, Hayden
Taylor, Nick/Hadwin, Adam
Theegala, Sahith/Zalatoris, Will
Wallace, Matt/Olesen, Thorbjorn
Hoffman, Charley/Watney, Nick
Johnson, Zach/Palmer, Ryan
Kraft, Kelly /Tway, Kevin
Chappell, Kevin /Dufner, Jason
Højgaard, Nicolai /Hojgaard, Rasmus
Wu, Brandon /Nicholas, James
Lawrence, Thriston /Potgieter, Aldrich
Putnam, Andrew/Highsmith, Joe
Cole, Eric/Cochran, Russ
Montgomery, Taylor/Griffin, Ben
Smalley, Alex/Schmid, Matti
Detry, Thomas/MacIntyre, Robert
Hossler, Beau/Ryder, Sam
Mitchell, Keith/Dahmen, Joel
Stevens, Sam/Barjon, Paul
Kuchar, Matt/Stricker, Steve
Rai, Aaron/Lipsky, David
Kim, S.H./Bae, Sangmoon
Suh, Justin/Hoey, Rico
Thompson, Davis/Novak, Andrew
Taylor, Ben/O'Hair, Sean
Higgo, Garrick/Fox, Ryan
Shelton, Robby/Furr, Wilson
Tarren, Callum/Skinns, David
Wu, Dylan/Lower, Justin
Hall, Harry/Piercy, Scott
Lashley, Nate/Campos, Rafael
Sigg, Greyson/Hadley, Chesson
Young, Carson/Martin, Ben
Streelman, Kevin/Laird, Martin
Blair, Zac/Fishburn, Patrick
Yu, Kevin/Pan, C.T.
Ghim, Doug/Kim, Chan
Merritt, Troy/Streb, Robert
Yuan, Carl/Dou, Zecheng
Vegas, Jhonattan/Burgoon, Bronson
Whaley, Vince/Long, Adam
Kohles, Ben/Kizzire, Patton
Phillips, Chandler/Bridgeman, Jacob
Barnes, Erik/Endycott, Harrison
Stanger, Jimmy/Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
Tosti, Alejandro/Potter,Jr., Ted
Silverman, Ben/Dougherty, Kevin
Springer, Hayden/Whitney, Tom
Meissner, Mac/Smotherman, Austin
Coody, Parker/Coody, Pierceson
Xiong, Norman/McCormick, Ryan
Crowe, Trace/Higgs, Harry
Sloan, Roger/Teater, Josh
Pereda, Raul/Cook, Austin
Gutschewski, Scott/Byrd, Jonathan
Hale, Jr., Blaine/Haley II, Paul