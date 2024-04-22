2024 Zurich Classic format and full field for the PGA Tour's team event

The PGA Tour competes in its lone, official team event at this week's Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Here's how the tournament at TPC Louisiana works and who is competing.

Field size?

The are 160 players comprising 80 two-man teams.

How are the teams determined?

The Tour goes down its priority rankings. Players who commit to the tournament get to choose their partner as long as they have some kind of PGA Tour status or receive a sponsor exemption.

What is the format?

The teams will compete in fourballs (best ball) in Rounds 1 and 3, and in foursomes (alternate shot) in Rounds 2 and 4.

Is there a cut?

Yes. The top 33 teams and ties after 36 holes will qualify for the final two rounds.

What happens if there is a playoff after 72 holes?

The teams will compete in sudden-death, alternating formats (foursomes on the first extra hole; fourballs on the second extra hole; so forth).

What do the winners receive?

Both men will get a two-year exemption on Tour and spots in the PGA Championship and signature events, as well as next year's Sentry and Players Championship. It counts as an official Tour win for both players, though, no Official World Golf Ranking points are given.

Players will be paid out in an every-two-spots manner. So the winning team will evenly split first- and second-place earnings ($1,286,050 for each player) and first- and second-place FedExCup points (400 for each winner).

How do you watch?

Thursday/Friday



3:30-6:30 p.m. ET, Golf Channel/Peacock

Saturday/Sunday



12:45-2:45 p.m. ET, Golf Channel/Peacock

3-6 p.m. ET, CBS

Who is competing?

Here's the list of teams: