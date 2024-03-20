2024 WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix: Format, tickets, events and what you need to know

There isn’t a shortage of big events happening around Phoenix, and in the summer the downtown area will once again be busy with the upcoming WNBA All-Star Game at Footprint Center.

In July 2023, the Phoenix Mercury were awarded the game for the first time since 2014. The Mercury first hosted the event in 2000, the second year the game was played. This will be the city's third time hosting. Only Mohegan Sun Area in Uncasville, Connecticut has hosted more frequently.

When Mat Ishbia became the majority owner of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury in February 2023, the top thing on his extensive list was to bring the WNBA All-Star Game to Phoenix in 2024.

When the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game be played?

The All-Star Game will be played on Saturday, July 20 at Footprint Center.

What is the format for the 2024 WNBA All-Star game?

Due to it being an Olympic year, the game will have the All-Stars face the USA Basketball Women’s National Team in a tune-up game before the Paris Olympics. The Olympics are set to begin on July 26.

What other events will be happening?

Aside from the game, the downtown area will host two full days packed with WNBA activities. On Friday, July 19, Footprint Center will host the 3-Point Contest and the WNBA Skills Challenge.

The Phoenix Convention Center will hold WNBA Live, a two-day fan festival from July 19-20 that celebrates the intersection of the WNBA, fashion, music and culture.

How to watch the WNBA All-Star game?

The game will begin at 5:30 p.m. PT and will air on ABC. The skills portion at 6 p.m. PT will be shown on ESPN.

How to get tickets

Information on tickets to the All-Star Game and to the 3-Point Contest and the Skills Challenge at Footprint Center can be found here.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 2024 WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix: Tickets, events and how to watch