2024 WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix to feature Team USA in tune-up before Paris Olympics

The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix will be a matchup of the USA Basketball Women’s National Team against the WNBA All-Stars.

The tune-up game for the upcoming Paris Olympics, which begin on July 26, will be held on Saturday, July 20 at 5:30 p.m. PT at Footprint Center. The league previously did this format ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics at the All-Star game in Las Vegas, where Team WNBA beat Team USA 93-85.

The league will go on an Olympic break from July 18 to August 14 as most of the WNBA is presumed to be competing in the Games.

Phoenix will play host to a variety of activities during the All-Star weekend, including WNBA Live, a two-day fan festival at the Phoenix Convention Center from July 19-20. Additional events will include the 3-Point Contest and the Skills Challenge on Friday, July 19 at 6 p.m. PT at Footprint Center.

The game itself will be shown on ABC.

Details regarding the selection of the All-Stars will be provided at a later date, along with the selection of Team USA. The U.S. will compete for an historic eighth consecutive gold medal in Paris this summer.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 2024 WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix to feature Team USA before Olympics