2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year Odds: Caitlin Clark is favorite, Angel Reese close second

As 2024 WNBA season is inching to the half-way mark of a 40-game regular season, and all eyes are on the rookie class. These first-year players, with their relentless efforts, are shining bright in the league. One of them is poised to rise above the rest and claim the coveted Rookie of the Year award.

Among the field of nine, it's no surprise that the top pick in the WNBA Draft Caitlin Clark, with her unique skills and impressive performance with the Indiana Fever, is leading the pack. But she's not alone. Cameron Brink with the LA Sparks, Kamilia Cardoso with the Chicago Sky, and the Washington Mystics Aaliyah Edwards are also making their mark with outstanding seasons.

Despite the tough field, it is Angel Reese who was the No. 7 pick in the WNBA Draft, is a constant player in the Sky's starting lineup and is currently second in the odds to win the ROY award. These odds are determined by a combination of factors, including the player's performance and team's success.

Here are the current odds between the top two players for the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year race.

Odds to Win 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark: -1000

Despite the distractions surrounding the USA Olympic team, Caitlin Clark remains focused and is delivering impressive performances for Indiana in her debut season. She's maintaining an average of 15.6 points, six assists, and 4.9 rebounds per game, making her a strong contender for the Rookie of the Year award as the league approaches the midpoint.

One aspect that Caitlin Clark is grappling with in her game is turnovers. In the 14 games she's played this season, she's been averaging 5.5 turnovers per game, a statistic that she's surely working to improve as she continues the season.

Coming in second in the current odds is Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese. Reese is averaging 12.2 points and 10 rebounds so far this season. In the Sky's most recent loss to Washington, Reese recorded her sixth double-double of her rookie season.

Reese continues to be an essential factor for Chicago in rebound averaging, which gives her an extra boost in the ROY odds.

Full field of odds for Rookie of the Year

Odds according to BetMGM.

Caitlin Clark: -1000

Angel Reese: +800

Cameron Brink: +1100

Rickea Jackson: +3500

Kamilla Cardoso: +5000

Aaliyah Edwards: +10000

Alissa Pili: +15000

Jacy Sheldon: +25000

Marquesha Davis: +25000

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese top Rookie of the Year odds ahead of clash