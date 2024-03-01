2024 WNBA mock draft predictions: Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink consensus top picks

The 2024 WNBA Draft is just six weeks away. The three-round draft on April 15 will feature some of the top players in women's college basketball this season, including Iowa's Caitlin Clark and LSU's Angel Reese. Those players still have the women's March Madness tournament to improve their standing ahead of the WNBA Draft.

The WNBA Draft is three rounds with 12 picks in each round. Nearly half of the selections in the first round have been traded at least once. Here's what the most recent mock drafts predict for the first round of the WNBA Draft from experts at ESPN, Beyond Women's Sports, and NBA Draft Room.

2024 WNBA Draft: First-round mock draft

ESPN: Caitlin Clark, PG, Iowa

Beyond Women's Sports: Caitlin Clark, PG, Iowa

NBA Draft Room: Caitlin Clark, PG, Iowa

There's an easy consensus here. Clark's the defending women's college player of the year and leads the country in scoring. It'd be a shock if she wasn't the Fever's top pick.

ESPN: "Clark set both the NCAA women's hoops career scoring record and Iowa's single-game record on the same night, with 49 points vs. Michigan on Feb. 15. She also had 13 assists, so the game was a microcosm of her college career. Clark, the Division I leader in scoring (32.8 PPG) and assists (8.5 APG), is an offensive machine the Fever would love to have in Indianapolis."

Beyond Women's Sports: "Caitlin Clark recently broke the women’s NCAA scoring record, with 49 points vs. Michigan on Feb. 15. She’s also 50 points short of basketball Hall of Famer Pete Maravich’s NCAA record of 3,667. Additionally, she’s the frontrunner for the National Player of the Year and a guaranteed lock to be the first overall pick."

NBA Draft Room: "Clark is a superstar; an elite shot-maker who is nearly impossible to guard. She’s the clear no.1 prospect in the 2024 WNBA draft class."

Beyond Women's Sports: Cameron Brink, F, Stanford

NBA Draft Room: Cameron Brink, F, Stanford

Another consensus pick here. The 6-foot-4 Brink won a national title as a freshman and, with Kiki Iriafen, forms a solid scoring duo for the No. 5-ranked Cardinal this season. Brink's averaging a double-double this season and is a formidable shot blocker.

ESPN: "With franchise stalwart Nneka Ogwumike having left for Seattle in free agency, the Sparks are in reconstruction mode. Drafting another Stanford star can help. Brink has a pro-ready game and the ability to help reenergize the Sparks."

Beyond Women's Sports: "Cameron Brink can end up as the Sparks’ starting center with Nneka Ogwumike heading to Seattle. She continues to be the most dominant post-player in the NCAA as she still averages a double-double. Additionally, Brink can run the floor and shoot from outside."

NBA Draft Room: "A talented center who controls the paint on the defensive end and is a great shot blocker. Brink is a high level rebounder as well and has really good touch on her jumper and can step out to 3."

The third pick sees three different prospects. Jackson's a standout scorer for the Volunteers and can find her shot from anywhere on the court. By contrast, Cardoso's a key part of South Carolina's defense and ranks second in the country in defensive rating (67.2). Edwards rounds out the prospects as a post scorer who can also defend the rim well.

ESPN: "Some might have been surprised Jackson returned for a fifth season in college, as she was a projected early first-round pick last season, too. But the Lady Vols are glad she did. Jackson's offensive game is likely to expand at the pro level, especially as she shoots the 3-point shot more."

Beyond Women's Sports: "After their free agency acquisitions (Lindsay Allen, Diamond DeShields, and Chennedy Carter), the Sky’s biggest need appears to be in the post. This is where South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso ends up. She remains a force inside the paint while averaging 14.1 points per game, 10.1 rebounds per game, and 2.8 blocks per game. Finally, Cardoso’s footwork could use improvement in the WNBA."

NBA Draft Room: "Edwards is a powerful and athletic post player with great touch around the rim. She’s quick and agile and has all the tools to be a star at the next level."

4. Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle Storm)

ESPN: Kamilla Cardoso, C, South Carolina

Beyond Women's Sports: Rickea Jackson, F, Tennessee

The fourth pick sees a swap of some prospects with one new name. Reese is one of the top athletes in the country by NIL money, ranks second in the country in rebounds per game (12.9), and is a reliable scorer who gets to the line frequently.

ESPN: "Cardoso is a powerful player who could form a strong young inside combo with Brink. That would give the Sparks two of the best rim protectors currently in the college game. Cardoso is averaging career highs in points (14.1 PPG) and rebounds (10.1 RPG) for the No. 1 Gamecocks."

Beyond Women's Sports: "The Sparks will look for depth on the wing after drafting Brink second overall. Los Angeles appears solid in the backcourt with their free agency signing of Layshia Clarendon and trading for Julie Allemand and Aari McDonald. Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson looks to be the best available for the Sparks here. Furthermore, her offensive game would fit in well with the Sparks and she has the ability to play either forward position. However, her defense and ball-handling will need improvements."

NBA Draft Room: "Reese is a special talent and is a star both on and off the court. She’s an elite rebounder and interior scorer and is a standout on the defensive end."

ESPN: Aaliyah Edwards, F, UConn

NBA Draft Room: Kamilla Cardoso, C, South Carolina

A new prospect at No. 5 sees the Buckeyes' leading scorer Sheldon appear for the first time. The fifth-year senior is shooting career bests from the field (59.5%) and three-point range (38.4%) and earned all-conference defense honors last season.

ESPN: "The Wings, coming off a WNBA semifinals appearance, have a good roster construction to continue their success. Another 3-point shooter might be a bigger need, but a post of Edwards' caliber -- she's averaging 18.1 points and 9.2 rebounds -- is not something Dallas likely would want to pass up."

Beyond Women's Sports: "During free agency, Dallas locked in Satou Sabally, Kalani Brown, and Emma Cannon. The Wings’ biggest need appears to be a defensive guard and Ohio State’s Sheldon is the best available... her offensive game has taken off this season and will flourish in Dallas’ uptempo system."

NBA Draft Room: "An intimidator in the lane who can anchor the defense. Controls the boards and can score in the post."

ESPN: Angel Reese, F, LSU

NBA Draft Room: Rickea Jackson, F, Tennessee

Another new prospect at sixth overall sees Paopao taken in the first round. The Gamecock's sharpshooting point guard leads the country in three-point percentage (48.9%) while shooting five attempts from deep per game.

ESPN: "The Mystics franchise is in transition mode. Guard Natasha Cloud left in free agency for Phoenix, and forward/guard Elena Delle Donne is taking an indefinite break after Washington gave her the core designation. There have been questions about how Reese's game will translate at the pro level, but her rebounding and defense in particular are talents the Mystics might want to invest in."

Beyond Women's Sports: "Washington has a glaring hole at point guard since Natasha Cloud left for Phoenix. Paopao gives them a solid ball-handler and a legit scoring option. Furthermore, Te-Hina is currently second in the NCAA in three-point shooting at 48 percent. Needs to reduce her turnovers and improve her defense in the WNBA."

NBA Draft Room: "A talented offensive player with deep range on her jumper."

ESPN: Nyadiew Puoch, F, Southside Flyers (Australia)

Beyond Women's Sports: Aaliyah Edwards, F, UConn

Two new prospects to start the back half of the first round. Puoch plays with multiple former WNBA players on the Flyers and her combination of length and athleticism means she can likely play three different positions. van Lith is a solid playmaker and plays solid defense despite standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall.

ESPN: "The Lynx don't have an obvious hole on their roster, so it's likely they will look for the best player available -- even if it's someone who needs time to develop. That could be the case with the 19-year-old Puoch, who is averaging 7.6 PPG and 4.5 RPG for the Southside Flyers in her native Australia."

Beyond Women's Sports: "Minnesota added Courtney Williams, Natisha Hiedeman, Ruthy Hebard, and Alanna Smith in free agency. Now, with their backcourt looking solidified, the Lynx take UCONN’s Edwards to boost their frontcourt. Edwards is ready for the WNBA and is averaging 19.1 ppg, and 9.8 rpg while shooting nearly 60 percent from the field."

NBA Draft Room: "The Louisville transfer brings another big time talent to the Tigers. She projects as a possible first round pick in 2024."

8. Chicago Sky (from Atlanta Dream via Los Angeles)

Beyond Women's Sports: Alissa Pili, F, Utah

The first consensus since No. 2 overall sees the Sky opt for Utah's top scorer. Pili's averaging 21.6 points per game but is a top player by advanced metrics; she ranks 10th in win shares (7.4), sixth in player efficiency rating (40.5), and seventh in box plus/minus (17.9). Amoore is a top playmaker and sits second in the country behind Clark in assists per game with 7.6.

ESPN: "Chicago made a trade to get a second pick in the first round, which the Sky hope contributes to their franchise rebuild. It's possible they could go with a guard with this pick. But they also might opt to bet on Pili's offensive skills as a forward who can score in many different ways."

Beyond Women's Sports: "Alissa Pili’s draft stock has climbed the most this season out of any other senior. A versatile, undersized post player who’s capable of running the floor, posting up, and shooting from the three-point line. Her game is similar to that of Connecticut’s Alyssa Thomas or WNBA veteran Le’coe Willingham. However, Pili may need to transition to the small forward spot in the WNBA. However, Chicago has both a need in the post and on the wing, so Alissa should get the necessary minutes on this roster."

NBA Draft Room: "Amoore is a blur with the ball in her hands, able to get to the rim, find teammates off the bounce or get her own shot."

9. Dallas Wings

ESPN: Georgia Amoore, G, Virginia Tech

Beyond Women's Sports: Nyadiew Puoch, F, Southside Flyers (Australia)

Kelly's the sole new prospect at this pick. The Tar Heels' top scorer gets to the line often and is a great shooter, especially from the mid range.

ESPN: "Amoore could help provide a 3-point shooting boost and additional playmaking ability for the Wings. She's on the small side but has a lot of skill. She has made 65 3s this season for the Hokies and is averaging 17.8 PPG and 7.5 assists per game."

Beyond Women's Sports: "The Wings’ roster is nearly set after taking Ohio State’s Sheldon with the fifth overall pick. This is where Australia’s Nyadiew Puoch falls in the draft. This first 'draft-and-stash' pick would enable Dallas to retain Puoch’s rights for future seasons. Puoch is returning to the NBL1 for the Danedong Rangers this summer after being named the league’s MVP in 2023. In 2023, she averaged 24.4 ppg, 7.9 rpg, and shot 45.1 percent from the field."

NBA Draft Room: "A compact, quick guard with blow-by ability and a lethal mid range game. A big time athlete."

ESPN: Jacy Sheldon, G, Ohio State

Beyond Women's Sports: Angel Reese, F, LSU

Ryan's the sole new name at No. 10. The senior Cyclone is an efficient scorer and solid defensive player at point guard.

ESPN: "After an injury-plagued 2022-23 season, Sheldon has been strong. In her fifth season, she leads the Buckeyes with averages of 17.8 points, 3.4 assists and 2.1 steals. She projects as one of the top defensive guards in the draft."

Beyond Women's Sports: "After the Sun’s free agency moves, their biggest need is in the post and Reese is the best available at tenth overall. Reese will give them much-needed rebounding and a solid defensive post inside. On the other hand, Reese needs to add a 15-foot jumper and an outside shot to improve her offensive game. Lastly, Reese could have another solid NCAA tournament to boost her draft stock and have her go higher, possibly to Minnesota or Chicago."

NBA Draft Room: "Ryan is a super-crafty guard who changes speeds well and is a creative finisher. A good iso-scorer."

NBA Draft Room: Alissa Pili, F, Utah

Osborne leads a balanced No. 8-ranked UCLA Bruins squad with 14.9 points per game but stands out on the defensive end. Jackson's an imposing post presence and ranks just behind Brink in blocks per game this season.

ESPN: "Like Sheldon, Osborne is a fifth-year player who should be able to contribute on the defensive end, which is what the Liberty need. She is also averaging 15.0 points and 4.2 assists."

Beyond Women's Sports: "The Liberty needs post-depth after they signed Kennedy Burke, Leonie Fiebich, and Ivana Dojkić this off-season. Additionally, Stefanie Dolson left to go back to Washington, and Han Xu is not expected back this season. Kansas’ Taiyanna Jackson is the best available post here and can be a valuable asset to rebuilding the Liberty’s bench. A true big that can crash the boards and defend inside. Finally, her averages are currently 12.7 ppg, 10.1 rpg, 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 59.6 percent from the field."

NBA Draft Room: "Can score in the post or from three-point range. Has size, strength and skill."

12. Atlanta Dream (from Las Vegas Aces via Los Angeles)

Beyond Women's Sports: Charisma Osborne, G, UCLA

NBA Draft Room: Nyadiew Puoch, F, Southside Flyers (Australia)

Kitley is a walking 20-10 player and one of the top offensive talents in college basketball this season. She's fourth in the country in points per game (23.3), sixth in rebounds per game (11.6), and sixth in win shares (7.6).

ESPN: "It's been hard for many pure centers to find their way in the WNBA right out of college, which is why Kitley's first-round prospects have been questioned. But her consistency as a scorer and rebounder in her fifth season -- plus the fact that the Dream might be looking for depth at center -- could work to her advantage."

Beyond Women's Sports: "Atlanta added a lot of key pieces during free agency by signing Tina Charles, and Aerial Powers, and trading for Jordin Canada. Currently, their biggest void is in the backcourt, and drafting UCLA’s Charisma Osborne here will give them the needed help. A solid combo guard that can run the floor and also play off the ball. Weaknesses will be her inconsistent shooting and her high turnover margin."

