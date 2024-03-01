Caitlin Clark fever: Indiana Fever, WNBA legends react to Iowa star declaring for draft

Caitlin Clark fever is raging.

After the Iowa superstar announced that she was going to enter the WNBA draft, the internet was ablaze. On Thursday, Clark opted to forego her optional fifth year due to the COVID pandemic and take her talents to the pros.

The Indiana Fever have the No. 1 pick in the draft, which will be held April 15.

Several of their players and a few legends posted on social media about the energy swirling around welcoming the NCAA Division I women's scoring champion to the team.

"we're just simply reminding you that there are only 46 days until the 2024 WNBA Draft," the team said on X, formerly Twitter, with a graphic that says "#1 pick."

we're just simply reminding you that there are only 46 days until the 2024 WNBA Draft. pic.twitter.com/23AA4xClug — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) February 29, 2024

The Fever selected Aliyah Boston with the No. 1 overall pick last year. The former South Carolina star said she was minding her business when the news of Clark declaring for the draft broke.

"It’s the way I’m here prepping for my next braid color and my Twitter start blowing up," Boston, who wore blue braids last season, said, with laughing emojis, "yall are hilarious."

It’s the way I’m here prepping for my next braid color and my Twitter start blowing up 😂😂 yall are hilarious — Aliyah A. Boston (@aa_boston) February 29, 2024

Indiana teammate Erica Wheeler also commented on how fans are buzzing for Clark.

"Hahaha @CaitlinClark22 you got people I ain’t talk to in years asking for tickets for next season," she said, with the same laughing emojis. "I CANT HELP THEM!!! The babyyy goat is coming to town."

Hahaha @CaitlinClark22 you got people I ain’t talk to in years asking for tickets for next season 😂😂



I CANT HELP THEM!!! 🤷🏾‍♀️



The babyyy goat is coming to town 🔥 — Erica Wheeler (@EWeezy_For3eezy) February 29, 2024

Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings, who was the Finals MVP when the Fever won the 2012 WNBA championship, reposted Clark's announcement with a warm welcome.

"Letssssss get it!!!! Welcome to #Indy @CaitlinClark22!!!" she said, with a series of heart emojis.

Former Connecticut star and fellow Hall of Famer Rebecca Lobo commented on the impact Clark will have on the professional game.

"Incredible boost for the @wnba," she said.

LaChina Robinson, ESPN's award-winning WNBA broadcaster, celebrated the camaraderie that Fever fans must be feeling.

"The @IndianaFever right now," she said with a GIF of two people hugging.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Caitlin Clark fever: WNBA stars among those reacting to draft decision