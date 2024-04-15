When is the 2024 WNBA Draft? How to watch Clark, Reese, and more join the WNBA

Stanford Cardinal forward Cameron Brink (22) celebrates after scoring a three point shot during the first half against NC State Wolfpack in the semifinals of the Portland Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the Moda Center at the Moda Center.

Caitlin Clark's collegiate career may be over, but her time in the spotlight is just beginning. Clark, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink, and many of college basketball's other biggest stars will be in attendance for tonight's WNBA Draft, where we will finally get to see where these captivating talents will be spending their early pro days.

This year's draft class may very well be the most talented in WNBA history. However, as the time approaches, many people still do not know where to catch all the action. This is too big an event to miss, so here's how to watch this year's WNBA Draft.

2024 WNBA Draft: Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink headline invitees

When is the WNBA Draft?

The WNBA Draft is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, April 15, with official coverage including the WNBA Countdown show beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

How to watch the 2024 WNBA Draft:

Date: Monday, April 15, 2024

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

Where: Brooklyn Academy of Music in Brooklyn, New York

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+, Fubo TV

Watch the 2024 WNBA Draft: See where Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and more go in the WNBA Draft with an ESPN+ subscription

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What time is the 2024 WNBA Draft? How to watch Caitlin Clark selection