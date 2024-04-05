2024 Valero Texas Open Friday tee times, PGA Tour pairings and how to watch

On a windy Thursday in San Antonio, Akshay Bhatia got hot, going out in 32 and coming home in 31 to post a first-round 63, good for a three-shot lead after 18 holes at the 2024 Valero Texas Open.

This is the final PGA Tour stop before the Masters, the final chance for those not already in the field at Augusta National Golf Club to punch their ticket. Bhatia is among those not yet qualified, so a win this week would come with a nice addition prize.

There are two golfers three back in a tie for second at 6 under, Justin Lower and Brendon Todd. Lower shot a 66 and held the lead after the morning wave. Todd started on the 10th hole and closed with four birdies on his last five holes.

Jordan Spieth, meanwhile, managed just a 1-over 73 but had the highlight of the day with an ace on the 16th hole.

The purse at the Valero is $9.2 million with $1.656 million going to the winner. The winner will also receive 500 FedEx Cup points.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the second round of the 2024 Valero Texas Open. All times listed are ET.

Friday tee times

1st tee

Tee time Players 8:20 a.m. Luke Donald, Ben Griffin, Matti Schmid 8:31 a.m. Martin Laird, Aaron Baddeley, Zac Blair 8:42 a.m. Lanto Griffin, Nate Lashley, Joseph Bramlett 8:53 a.m. Lee Hodges, Nick Hardy, Kevin Kisner 9:04 a.m. Adam Svensson, Chez Reavie, Webb Simpson 9:15 a.m. Camilo Villegas, Stewart Cink, Brendon Todd 9:26 a.m. Garrick Higgo, Chesson Hadley, Carson Young 9:37 a.m. Matt NeSmith, Josh Teater, Sam Stevens 9:48 a.m. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Callum Tarren, Ben Kohles 9:59 a.m. Alexander Bjork, Trace Crowe, Tom Whitney 10:10 a.m. Victor Perez, Norman Xiong, Jorge Campillo 10:21 a.m. Pierceson Coody, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Ben Willman 10:32 a.m. Max Greyserman, Ryan McCormick, Tom Adrounie 1:35 p.m. Andrew Putnam, Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Moore 1:46 p.m. Ryan Palmer, Aaron Rai, Roger Sloan 1:57 p.m. Charley Hoffman, Maverick McNealy, Nicolai Hojgaard 2:08 p.m. Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners, Max Homa 2:19 p.m. Brian Harman, Matt Fitzpatrick, Adam Scott 2:30 p.m. Ludvig Aberg, Harris English, Joel Dahmen 2:41 p.m. Billy Horschel, J.J. Spaun, Zach Johnson 2:52 p.m. Andrew Landry, Troy Merritt, Eric Cole 3:03 p.m. Denny McCarthy, Doug Ghim, Scott Gutschewski 3:14 p.m. Adam Long, Jimmy Walker, Chandler Phillips 3:25 p.m. Rafael Campos, Erik Barnes, Joe Highsmith 3:36 p.m. Ben Silverman, Patrick Fishburn, Blaine Hale, Jr. 3:47 p.m. Jimmy Stanger, Paul Barjon, Hayden Springer

10th tee

Tee time Player 8:20 a.m. Alex Smalley, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery 8:31 a.m. Keith Mitchell, Ben Martin, Brandon Wu 8:42 a.m. Tyler Duncan, Bud Cauley, Robby Shelton 8:53 a.m. Rory McIlroy, Chez Reavie, Webb Simpson 9:04 a.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Lucas Glover, Jordan Spieth 9:15 a.m. Tom Kim, Akshay Bhatia, Russell Henley 9:26 a.m. Austin Eckroat, Grayson Murray, Adam Schenk 9:37 a.m. Kevin Streelman, Bronson Burgoon, Harry Hall 9:48 a.m. Alex Noren, S.H. Kim, Kevin Yu 9:59 a.m. C.T. Pan, Kevin Chappell, Byeong Hun An 10:10 a.m. Chan Kim, Mac Meissner, Rico Hoey 10:21 a.m. Thorbjorn Olesen, David Skinns, Peter Kuest 10:32 a.m. Jacob Bridgeman, Raul Pereda, Joe Sullivan (a) 1:35 p.m. Patrick Rodgers, Justin Lower, Vince Whaley 1:46 p.m. Michael Kim, Taylor Pendrith, Andrew Novak 1:57 p.m. Mark Hubbard, Sam Ryder, Carl Yuan 2:08 p.m. Erik van Rooyen, Chad Ramey, Matt Kuchar 2:19 p.m. Nico Echavarria, Ryan Brehm, Brandt Snedeker 2:30 p.m. Davis Riley, Cameron Champ, J.B. Holmes 2:41 p.m. Vincent Norrman, Seamus Power, K.H. Lee 2:52 p.m. Greyson Sigg, Davis Thompson, Ben Taylor 3:03 p.m. David Lipsky, Dylan Wu, Ryan Fox 3:14 p.m. Padraig Harrington Beau Hossler, Tyson Alexander 3:25 p.m. Nicholas Lindheim, Ryo Hisatune, Chris Gotterup 3:36 p.m. Alejandro Tosti, Parker Coody, Wilson Furr 3:47 p.m. Harrison Endycott, Kevin Dougherty, Alex Welch

How to watch, listen

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch the Valero Texas Open on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.

Friday, April 5

Golf Channel/Peacock: 4-7 p.m

Sirius XM: 1-7 p.m

ESPN+: 8:15 a.m.-7 p.m

Saturday, April 6

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3:30 p.m

NBC: 3:30-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 3-6 p.m

ESPN+: 10 a.m.-6 p.m

Sunday, April 7

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-2:30 p.m

NBC: 2:30-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m

ESPN+: 10 a.m.-6 p.m

2024 Valero Texas Open merchandise

Merchandise from the 2024 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio. (Photo: Tim Schmitt/Golfweek)

