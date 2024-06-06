2024 Sun Bowl to kick on New Year's Eve, feature team from former Pac-12

The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl has its preferred New Year's Eve date and a noon kickoff time for 2024, the bowl and it's long-time partner CBS announced Thursday, while also confirming a team from last season's Pac-12 would fill the slot opposite the ACC.

This is the normal Sun Bowl date and time slot and the one the bowl covets. As for the ACC's opponent, the Pac-12 effectively won't exist next year, but teams that are in the Pac-12 until July 1 when they disperse will fill the Sun Bowl slot regardless of what conference they are in for 2024.

This will also be the case in 2025, the final season of the Sun Bowl's contract with the Pac-12, and for other bowls with Pac-12 tie-ins.

Sun Bowl Stadium with the painted teams, Notre Dame and Oregon State, and sponsor logos before the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.

"We are all very excited to have the game on our traditional date of New Year’s Eve and expect another great matchup between the ACC and Pac-12 and its legacy schools,” Sun Bowl Association Executive Director Bernie Olivas said. “As in the past, the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl and the events surrounding the game brings in the potential for great economic impact and excitement to our city and everyone in the Borderland."

The game will be on CBS for the 56th consecutive year.

Tickets to the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl go on sale Sept. 1, 2024 and can be purchased via Ticketmaster or by calling 915-533-4416. Fans can also purchase tickets in the Sun Bowl Association office at 4150 Pinnacle St.

