2024 SEC opponents: Texas to travel to Texas A&M, Alabama to visit Oklahoma

Every current team in the SEC will play either Oklahoma or Texas in 2024

The SEC is expanding to 16 teams in 2024 with the arrival of Oklahoma and Texas. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Every current SEC team will play one of Texas or Oklahoma in the two schools’ first football season in the league.

The SEC announced each teams’ slate of conference opponents on Wednesday night ahead of the league’s expansion to 16 teams with the arrival of OU and UT in 2024. The SEC schedule will remain at eight games for each team after the conference couldn’t come to a consensus about adding a ninth game at its spring meetings.

The league’s division format will disappear in 2024 and the league said that opponents were determined via “traditional opponents and balance of overall schedule strength.” That means Alabama will still play Auburn and Tennessee while Georgia will play Florida and Auburn like it typically does.

Oklahoma will host Alabama while also having South Carolina and Tennessee at home while playing Texas at the Cotton Bowl. The Sooners will travel to Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss and former Big 12 partner Missouri.

Texas’ opponents include the rekindling of the rivalry with Texas A&M. The Longhorns will visit Kyle Field in 2024 and also travel to Vanderbilt and Arkansas. The Longhorns will host Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and Mississippi State.

Georgia’s schedule includes a road trip to Alabama in what looks to be the game of the season. The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide last played each other in the regular season in 2020 when Georgia visited Tuscaloosa.

The Crimson Tide also play at LSU as the Tigers draw both Oklahoma and Alabama at home.

Who got the better schedule?

You can argue that Texas got a better draw than Oklahoma in its first year in the SEC. If Tennessee’s 2022 resurgence was for real, the Sooners have two extremely tough home games with trips to Auburn, LSU and Ole Miss on the table. The toughest road game for Texas is the trip to Kyle Field, though Arkansas fans will be fired up for another rivalry game between the two schools.

Did Alabama and Georgia get similar schedules? Obviously, Alabama has a slight edge by getting the Bulldogs at home, but Alabama has to go to Tennessee while Georgia hosts the Volunteers. The Bulldogs play just three current members of the SEC East in 2024 while Alabama has four SEC East opponents on its schedule. However, the Crimson Tide also have to play LSU. Alabama's schedule looks tougher.

Auburn and Tennessee are the only teams in the conference that plays both Alabama and Georgia thanks to their longstanding rivalries with the schools. Arkansas and Texas A&M are the only teams in the conference that avoid both Alabama and Georgia.

LSU got a fantastic draw with Alabama, Oklahoma and Ole Miss all at home. The Tigers' toughest road trip will likely be either a trip to Texas A&M or a visit to Florida.

Since the conference won't have divisions in 2024, the top two teams in the standings will play in the SEC title game.

2024 SEC opponents

Alabama: Auburn (H), Georgia (H), Missouri (H), South Carolina (H), LSU (A), Oklahoma (A), Tennessee (A), Vanderbilt (A)

Arkansas: LSU (H), Ole Miss (H), Tennessee (H), Texas (H), Auburn (A), Mississippi State (A), Missouri (A), Texas A&M (A*)

Auburn: Arkansas (H), Oklahoma (H), Texas A&M (H), Vanderbilt (H), Alabama (A), Georgia (A), Kentucky (A), Missouri (A)

Florida: Kentucky (H), LSU (H), Ole Miss (H), Texas A&M (H), Georgia (A*), Mississippi State (A), Tennessee (A), Texas (A)

Georgia: Auburn (H), Florida (H*), Mississippi State (H), Tennessee (H), Alabama (A), Kentucky (A), Ole Miss (A), Texas (A)

Kentucky: Auburn (H), Georgia (H), South Carolina (H), Vanderbilt (H), Florida (A), Ole Miss (A), Tennessee (A), Texas (A)

LSU: Alabama (H), Oklahoma (H), Ole Miss (H), Vanderbilt (H), Arkansas (A), Florida (A), South Carolina (A), Texas A&M (A)

Mississippi State: Arkansas (H), Florida (H), Missouri (H), Texas A&M (H), Georgia (A), Ole Miss (A), Tennessee (A), Texas (A)

Missouri: Arkansas (H), Auburn (H), Oklahoma (H), Vanderbilt (H), Alabama (A), Mississippi State (A), South Carolina (A), Texas A&M (A)

Oklahoma: Alabama (H), South Carolina (H), Tennessee (H), Texas (H*), Auburn (A), LSU (A), Ole Miss (A), Missouri

Ole Miss: Georgia (H), Kentucky (H), Mississipi State (H), Oklahoma (H), Arkansas (A), Florida (A), LSU (A), South Carolina (A)

South Carolina: LSU (H), Ole Miss (H), Missouri (H), Texas A&M (H), Alabama (A), Kentucky (A), Oklahoma (A), Vanderbilt (A)

Tennessee: Alabama (H), Florida (H), Kentucky (H), Mississippi State (H), Arkansas (A), Georgia (A), Oklahoma (A), Vanderbilt (A)

Texas: Florida (H), Georgia (H), Kentucky (H), Mississippi State (H), Arkansas (A), Oklahoma (A*), Texas A&M (A), Vanderbilt

Texas A&M: Arkansas (H*), LSU (H), Missouri (H), Texas (H), Auburn (A), Florida (A), Mississippi State (A), South Carolina (A)

Vanderbilt: Alabama (H), South Carolina (H), Tennessee (H), Texas (H), Auburn (A), Kentucky (A), LSU (A), Missouri (A)

*Denotes neutral site game. Game dates and times to be announced later.