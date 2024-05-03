2024 point guard prospect schedules Tennessee basketball visit

Three-star point guard Ben Hammond will officially visit Tennessee on May 6. He visited Virginia Tech on April 28.

The 5-foot-11, 165-pound point guard is from St. Paul VI Catholic High School in Fairfax, Virginia.

Hammond is the No. 195 overall prospect in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 23 point guard and No. 10 player in Virginia, according to 247Sports.

He recently decommitted from Rhode Island.

Tennessee has one commitment in its 2024 recruiting class. Bishop Boswell, a combo guard, signed with the Vols on Nov. 8, 2023. Center Igor Milicic Jr., forward Felix Okpara and guard Darlinstone Dubar are NCAA transfer portal additions for Tennessee during the offseason.

NEWS: 2024 4⭐️ Ben Hammond tells @LeagueRDY he will take an official visit to Tennessee and Rick Barnes on Monday. Hammond was originally committed to Rhode Island before recently deciding to reopen his recruitment. He’s also taken a recent visit to Virginia Tech. One of the… pic.twitter.com/B7eXz5FbyO — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) May 1, 2024

