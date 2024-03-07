2024 NHL trade deadline: Updated list of potential Bruins trade targets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The NHL trade deadline is Friday at 3 p.m. ET, but a lot of teams got deals done Wednesday.

There was a flurry of activity, with several of the top players rumored to be available being sent to new teams.

Forwards Vladimir Tarasenko, Alex Wennberg, Anthony Mantha, and Casey Mittelstadt, along with defensemen Noah Hanifin, Sean Walker, Bowen Byram, Ilya Lyubushkin and Chris Tanev, have already been dealt over the last week or so.

Which players might still be available for the Boston Bruins to pursue?

Here's a list of players who could address Boston's need for middle-six scoring, toughness on the fourth line or depth on the left side of the blue line.

Forwards

Elias Lindholm, C, Canucks

The Bruins were reportedly interested in Lindholm earlier this season but he wound up getting traded from the Flames to the Canucks. Surprisingly, there's a chance he could be available again if the Canucks are able to make a move for Penguins winger Jake Guentzel.

With the #canucks believed to be among those pursuing Jake Guentzel, word is they've had discussions about potentially flipping Elias Lindholm to the #bruins as part of the machinations to make it happen.



Nothing concrete in place at this time. Still lots of moving parts. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 5, 2024

Lindholm is a legit second-line center who could provide much-needed scoring depth, contribute to both the power play and penalty kill, and win faceoffs at a high rate. His 56.0 faceoff win percentage would be the highest on the B's. He also is one of the best defensive-zone faceoff forwards with a league-best 57.5 win percentage (minimum 350 draws).

Acquiring Lindholm only makes sense for the Bruins if he's willing to sign an extension (or unless the price to get him is lower than expected).

Tyler Toffoli, RW, Devils

Toffili would be an excellent middle-six forward for the B's to acquire. After scoring 34 goals for the Flames last season, Toffoli already has 26 in 61 games for the Devils. Toffoli has scored 20-plus goals in eight of his last 10 seasons. He's a reliable offensive player.

Another positive to Toffoli is his playoff experience. He has tallied 44 points (18 goals, 26 assists) in 88 career playoff games. The 31-year-old veteran played a key role on the Los Angeles Kings' Stanley Cup-winning team in 2014. Toffoli likely would be a rental if the Bruins got him, which isn't the most ideal scenario. But he's probably the best goal scorer rumored to be available at this point.

Amid all of the action today, be clear Tyler Toffoli is in play. The Devils are open to return in the way of multiple picks or a pick and a prospect. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 7, 2024

Nic Dowd, C, Capitals

Dowd is versatile enough to play center or right wing, and his ability to excel on the penalty kill would be a nice boost to Boston's lineup. He's not a dynamic offensive player, but he's on pace for his third consecutive season of at least 10 goals and 20 points. Dowd also is signed through next season with a very team-friendly salary cap hit of $1.3 million. He is one of the best options at center remaining now that Sean Monahan and Alex Wennberg are off the board.

Anthony Duclair, LW/RW, Sharks

Duclair would add valuable scoring ability, physicality and speed to Boston's second or third line. He has scored 16 goals with 11 assists in 57 games for the Sharks. He's been quite productive of late, scoring seven goals in his last eight games. Duclair also would bring 34 games of playoff experience. He was a key contributor to the Panthers' run to the Stanley Cup Final last season.

Brandon Duhaime, RW, Wild

Duhaime isn't going to provide much offense -- eight points in 62 games this season -- but he's a good penalty killer and would bring plenty of physicality to Boston's bottom-six group. He leads the Wild with 155 hits and isn't afraid to fight when the team needs a spark.

Defensemen

Jakob Chychrun, Senators

Remember him?! The Bruins were linked to Chychrun in trade rumors last season before he was traded from the Coyotes to the Senators. Chychrun is a very good offensive player and puck mover. He has tallied 31 points (nine goals, 21 assists) for the Senators this season, while playing 22:34 per game. He's also a left-shooting d-man, which the Bruins need given Hampus Lindholm's injury and the struggles of Matt Grzelcyk and Derek Forbort.

"Teams know (Jakob Chychrun) is potentially available, they know Ottawa's got decisions to make, and they know ... now's the time."@FriedgeHNIC discusses Chychrun's #GoSensGo future and how Steve Staios approaches his first deadline with @JeffMarek.



📺 https://t.co/SqK7M993Jz pic.twitter.com/7CWhCTHZg9 — Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) March 5, 2024

Durability and injury concerns have plagued Chychrun throughout his career, but he hasn't missed a single game this year. Another positive to acquiring Chychrun is his contract. He is signed through next season at a $4.6 million cap hit, which is a very reasonable number for a legit top-four defenseman. The cost to acquire Chychrun wouldn't be cheap, especially since he's not a rental. But a legit top-four defenseman who's 25 years old and gifted offensively would be a nice upgrade to Boston's blue line.

Joel Edmundson, Capitals

Edmundson (6-foot-5, 221 pounds) is a physical, left-shot defenseman who kills penalties, blocks shots, clears traffic from the front of the net and would bring Stanley Cup-winning experience (75 total playoff appearances) to a contending team. Edmundson also has a $1.75 million cap hit, which is low enough for the Bruins to make work in some fashion despite their limited salary cap space.

TSN's Darren Dreger reported Thursday that Boston has interest in Edmundson.

Let’s keep an eye on Washington and veteran Joel Edmundson. The big left shot Dman has a number of clubs circling. Toronto, Tampa Bay and Boston to name a few. As of late last night, the Bruins seemed to have the inside track. See how the morning unfolds. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 7, 2024

Matt Dumba, Coyotes

Dumba is a right-shot defenseman, but his physicality, penalty killing and ability to play 20-plus minutes per game could make him an appealing option for the Bruins. Kevin Shattenkirk has primarily been the right side defenseman on the third pairing this season, but he hasn't done enough to make that role permanent. If the Bruins can find an upgrade for that spot, it should be explored.

Alexandre Carrier, Predators

Carrier would bring some offensive skill (19 points in 58 games) and penalty killing to a contending team. He's on an expiring contract with a reaonsable $2.5 million salary cap hit. The Predators are in a playoff spot, though, so they might not be sellers. But if they don't think they can re-sign Carrier to an extension, it would be smart to at least explore a trade. Even if the Predators get into the playoffs, the chances of them winning multiple rounds is incredibly small.