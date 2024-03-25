2024 NHL playoffs: Bracket, updated standings, latest playoff picture and more

The Pacific Division-leading Vancouver Canucks can end their three-year playoff drought and clinch a postseason berth Monday night - with some help.

The early part of the week is also important in the Eastern Conference as the Florida Panthers host the Boston Bruins Tuesday night with the winner taking sole possession of the lead in the Atlantic Division. The Panthers' Sam Reinhart scored his 50th goal on Sunday and the Bruins' David Pastrnak has a team-high 44 goals. Florida has a game in hand.

Also that night, the Washington Capitals host the Detroit Red Wings, who trail them by a point in the battle for the second wild-card spot in the East. The Capitals are led by surging Alex Ovechkin but are missing suspended Tom Wilson. Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin is back from injury and the team has gone 3-2 since ending a seven-game losing streak. Washington has a game in hand.

With fewer than four weeks left in the NHL regular season, here's where the playoff races stand as of the morning of March 25 (full standings here):

The Florida Panthers' Sam Reinhart, left, and Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak lead their teams in goal scoring.

Who can clinch a playoff berth tonight?

The Canucks will clinch if they defeat the Los Angeles Kings and the St. Louis Blues lose to the Vegas Golden Knights. Vancouver can also clinch if it gets one point against Los Angeles and St. Louis loses to Vegas in regulation.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Metropolitan Division

New York Rangers (98 points)

Carolina Hurricanes (97)

Philadelphia Flyers (81)

Atlantic Division

Florida Panthers (97)

Boston Bruins (97)

Toronto Maple Leafs (89)

Wild card

Tampa Bay Lightning (85)

Washington Capitals (79)

Remaining teams

Detroit Red Wings (78), New York Islanders (75), New Jersey Devils (74), Buffalo Sabres (73), Pittsburgh Penguins (70), Ottawa Senators (64), Montreal Canadiens (64), Columbus Blue Jackets (58)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

Colorado Avalanche (97)

Dallas Stars (97)

Winnipeg Jets (93)

Pacific Division

Vancouver Canucks (98)

Edmonton Oilers (88)

Los Angeles Kings (85)

Wild card

Nashville Predators (88)

Vegas Golden Knights (83)

Remaining teams

St. Louis Blues (79), Minnesota Wild (77), Calgary Flames (71), Seattle Kraken (69), Arizona Coyotes (63), z-Anaheim Ducks (52), z-Chicago Blackhawks (45), z-San Jose Sharks (40)

z-eliminated

NHL Eastern Conference playoff bracket

Here is how the Eastern Conference playoff bracket would look if the season ended March 24:

New York Rangers (M1) vs. Washington Capitals (WC2)

Carolina Hurricanes (M2) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)

Florida Panthers (A1) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (WC1)

Boston Bruins (A2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (A3)

The winner of the first series would play the winner of the second. The winner of the third series would play the winner of the fourth. Key: M - Metropolitan Division. A - Atlantic Division. WC - wild card

NHL Western Conference playoff bracket

Here is how the Western Conference playoff bracket would look if the season ended March 24:

Vancouver Canucks (P1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (WC2)

Edmonton Oilers (P2) vs. Los Angeles Kings (P3)

Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Nashville Predators (WC1)

Dallas Stars (C2) vs. Winnipeg Jets (C3)

The winner of the first series would play the winner of the second. The winner of the third series would play the winner of the fourth. Key: P - Pacific Division. C - Central Division. WC - wild card

When does the NHL regular season end?

The NHL regular season is scheduled to end on April 18 with six games.

When do the Stanley Cup playoffs begin?

They're scheduled to begin on April 22. The last possible day of the Stanley Cup Final is June 24.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NHL playoffs bracket: Updated standings, who can clinch