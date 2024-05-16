2024 NFL Week 6 to give Oregon Duck fans first Bo Nix vs. Justin Herbert matchup

The AFC West is going to get more eyeballs in Oregon than it normally would starting in 2024.

Ducks fans quickly became Los Angeles Charger fans when they drafted quarterback Justin Herbert a few years ago, but now their allegiance might get tested.

The most current former Oregon Duck quarterback, Bo Nix, was drafted by the Denver Broncos, a divisional foe of the Chargers. No doubt the local CBS affiliate will want to carry the Charger-Broncos game twice this season.

The NFL announced its regular season schedule on Wednesday night and now we know when the Duck QB Bowl will be. The first meeting between the two will be on October 13, and the second game will be on December 22.

What makes this more exciting is that the Chargers are expected to contend for a Super Bowl and the Broncos, although rebuilding, can get better quicker with a competent signal caller and the Ducks know Nix is more than competent at his position.

