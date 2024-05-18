2024 NFL schedule: CBS Sports really wanted the Bills-Chiefs matchup

Every year when the NFL schedule is released there are questions that come about. Most of them center around one question: Why?

Relating to the Buffalo Bills hosting the Kansas City Chiefs at 4 p.m. in Week 11? We have an answer.

According to the Associated Press, CBS Sports had this matchup as their top request to be put in a 4:25 p.m. timeslot in 2024. Networks can do just that with the NFL.

Per the report, that timing is the one that draws the most viewers each week.

Last year, CBS averaged 24.64 million viewers in their 10 doubleheader 4:25 p.m. weeks while Fox averaged 24.62 million.

Next season will mark the fifth-straight year the Bills and Chiefs will do battle in the regular season.

And with this reported request, we know why this upcoming contest is not on prime-time football.

