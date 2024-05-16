Advertisement
2024 Bills schedule: Buffalo has 5 prime-time games

nick wojton
·1 min read

The Buffalo Bills’ full 2024 NFL schedule has officially been released.

For some time, we’ve known who and where the Bills would play. We also had some early single-game announcements. But the dates of these games have only just arrived. Included in that is six prime-time contests, which features a Saturday evening matchup.

With that, here is the Bills’ full 2023 schedule:

Week

Date

Opponent

Time (ET)

1

Sept. 8

vs.

Cardinals

1:00 p.m.

2

Sept. 12

at

Dolphins (TNF)

8:15 p.m.

3

Sept. 23

vs.

Jaguars (MNF)

7:30 p.m.

4

Sept. 29

at

Ravens (SNF)

8:20p.m.

5

Oct. 6

at

Texans

1:00 p.m.

6

Oct. 14

at

Jets (MNF)

8:15 p.m..

7

Oct. 20

vs.

Titans

1:

8

Oct. 27

9

vs.

Dolphins

10

vs.

Chiefs

4:25 p.m.

11

12

13

vs.

49ers (SNF)

14

15

at

Lions

4:25 p.m.

16

17

vs.

Jets

18

