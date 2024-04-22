2024 NFL Mock Draft Top 10 2.0: Who will Jets and Giants select?

It’s NFL Draft week. That actually feels pretty wild to type. It’s a huge one for both the Giants (No. 6 pick in the first round) and Jets (No. 10). Both teams are looking to take a major step forward with their selections. They should, too. This draft is believed by most to be loaded.

With this mock, we’re making each of the first 10 selections based off of multiple conversations with sources across the NFL. So, based off that information, what could the first round look like?

Here’s our final mock draft before Thursday...

Williams is undeniably the most talented quarterback in this year’s class and has a ceiling higher than most recent quarterback prospects. One source told me the only thing he likes more than Williams’ physical gifts is his persona. He believes he’s the best and has no problem telling you. Doubting him only fuels him more.

Give the Commanders credit for keeping their intentions clouded, but Daniels makes too much sense. His physical gifts are second to only Williams in this class. The Commanders — under new leadership at the ownership, management and coaching level — need a new face of the franchise. Daniels is that.

I think there’s an outside chance the Patriots go with Marvin Harrison Jr. here. That would cause quite the shakeup at No. 4. If Drake Maye is somehow available, I believe you’ll see Giants general manager Joe Schoen get more aggressive than he wants to in order to acquire him. Common sense prevails here, though. Not only do the Patriots not have a legitimate quarterbacking option on the roster (Jacoby Brissett and Bailey Zappe are not that), but the weak 2025 class makes getting one now even more important. Maye it is.

This is the one of the worst-kept secrets around the NFL right now. The Vikings, sources said, are hellbent in getting a quarterback for receiver Justin Jefferson and head coach Kevin O’Connell. They’re quite high on McCarthy, and believe he’ll be a much better pro than college quarterback. His football acumen meshes perfectly with O’Connell. He’s essentially a more physically gifted Kirk Cousins. Here’s a sneaky team to keep an eye on for a Cardinals trade up: The Denver Broncos. They can’t match the picks that the Vikings can, but do have players.

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. could be the first non-quarterback selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. / Adam Cairns / USA TODAY NETWORK

No. 5: New York Jets (via LA Chargers) - Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

The Jets averaged 15.8 points per game last year. They need to add firepower to the offense and there’s no better way to do it than with Harrison, arguably the best player in the draft not named Caleb Williams. The Jets did add Mike Williams in free agency, but it’s unclear when he’ll be ready as he works his way back from knee surgery. Plus, he’s on a one-year contract. They need a running mate for Garrett Wilson.

If the Jets can’t strike this deal: Keep an eye on Georgia tight end Brock Bowers. General manager Joe Douglas raved about what the “right” tight end could do in an offense — calling one a “weapon.” It sure sounded like he was talking about Bowers.

No. 6: New York Giants - Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

The Giants want a quarterback. The problem is that they’re priced out of the top four selections. The Bears, Commanders and Patriots have zero interest in moving down. The Vikings simply have more at their disposal to trade up for McCarthy. The Giants roster, as Joe Schoen said at his pre-draft news conference, is more than a player or two away. They can’t start giving away an abundance of their draft capital for one position, even if it’s a quarterback. They can try to grab someone like Michael Penix Jr. (Washington) or Bo Nix (Oregon) in the second round.

Nabers, multiple sources told SNY, is a player the Giants covet. Most around the league expect him to be New York’s pick if they can’t get a quarterback (more and more unlikely by the day).

Something to note here: If Harrison falls to No. 5, as is the case in this draft, I’d expect the Giants to try to go up one spot to get him. It might not cost much. More importantly: It would allow the Chargers, current holders of the No. 5 pick, to still get Joe Alt, the top tackle in the class. That deal would trump what the Jets can offer.

No. 7: Tennessee Titans - Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

The Titans could easily go receiver here (Rome Odunze), but the value of Alt is too good to pass up. Tennessee needs to rebuild the front five and new head coach Brian Callahan, son of arguably the league’s best offensive line coach Bill Callahan, is now running things.

The Falcons didn’t have a single player with more than 6.5 sacks last year. That’s just not good enough. Turner had 14.5 tackles for a loss and 10 sacks his junior year at Alabama. NFL.com’s draft profile compared Turner to ex-Panther and current Giants Pro Bowler Brian Burns. That’s exactly what Atlanta needs.

No. 9: Chicago Bears - Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

The top priority after acquiring your quarterback is surrounding him with talent. The Bears could go with Penn State’s Olu Fashanu here, but Odunze is just too good of a value. The guy caught 92 passes for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. He and Moore will give Williams a 1-2 punch at receiver for years to come. Remember: Keenan Allen, whom the Bears acquired via trade, is 31.

No. 10: LA Chargers (via New York Jets) - Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State

New Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh wants to build a wall in front of Justin Herbert. It might be hard for him to pass up Alt by trading back from No. 5, but the value of adding additional draft picks is a bit too good to pass up. The Chargers were in cap hell to begin this offseason. They needed to cut a chunk of their talent in order to get under. They need picks to rebuild. This trade back allows them to do that, while also acquiring a mainstay up front. Fashanu and Rashawn Slater is a nice 1-2 punch.