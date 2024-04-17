2024 NFL mock draft roundup: Where is Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy predicted to go?

Next week's 2024 NFL Draft will see hundreds of new players selected by 32 teams across the league. Fans will eagerly watch the action from Campus Martius Park in Detroit to see what their favorite team will do to improve on their 2023 season. One of the more intriguing prospects this year is Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

A youth hockey and high school football standout in Illinois and Florida, McCarthy joined the Wolverines as the top quarterback recruit in now-Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh's tenure with Michigan. McCarthy took over as the starter as a sophomore in 2022 and led the Wolverines to the College Football Playoff semifinals. In 2023, he led Michigan to the program's first national championship since 1997.

McCarthy's an intriguing prospect because of his arm strength, above-average athleticism, intangibles, record as a college starter (27-1) and age (21 years old). But he's well behind the other top quarterback prospects in the draft in counting stats with far fewer career passing attempts. As a comparison, fellow two-year starter and 2024 NFL Draft prospect Drake Maye had 952 attempts to McCarthy's 713 in two fewer starts. That means there's less film for NFL evaluators to use in the decision-making process.

Will he be a top pick? Or could he fall? Here's what experts from USA Today, NFL.com, ESPN, The Ringer and The Athletic predict:

J.J. McCarthy 2024 NFL draft predictions

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA TODAY: No. 3 to the New England Patriots

Middlehurst-Schwartz: "McCarthy's continued ascent – both as a player and prospect – could take him all the way to the top three. No matter the pick, however, New England might not want to throw its rookie quarterback into the fray right away unless it can significantly upgrade its skill-position talent later in the draft."

Peter Schrager, NFL.com: No. 4 to the New York Giants (via trade with the Arizona Cardinals)

Schrager: "New York moves up two spots -- tossing Arizona this year's third-round pick (No. 70 overall) and next year's second-rounder -- to land McCarthy. This is merely a mock draft, but I could see this deal coming to fruition. Joe Schoen didn't draft Daniel Jones, J.J. checks a lot of boxes, and Big Blue can get out of Jones' contract after this upcoming season."

Field Yates, ESPN: No. 5 to the Minnesota Vikings (via trade with the Los Angeles Chargers)

Yates: "Minnesota would be betting on McCarthy's combination of very good ball placement and mobility helping him become its long-term answer, with Sam Darnold in tow for 2024 if McCarthy needs time to get his feet wet. The supporting cast in Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson and an elite offensive tackle duo give him a shot for serious early success. McCarthy completed 72.3% of his passes and threw only four interceptions last season."

Danny Heifetz, The Ringer: No. 4 to the Minnesota Vikings (via trade with the Arizona Cardinals)

Heifetz: "Minnesota has the infrastructure for McCarthy to succeed: Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison at receiver, tight end T.J. Hockenson (though he is coming off a torn ACL), and two legit offensive tackles in Christian Darrisaw and Brian O’Neill, not to mention head coach Kevin O’Connell, who is among the league’s better play callers... McCarthy is a [Brock] Purdy-esque QB entering a Shanahan-esque system. Minnesota will be asking McCarthy to do his best Purdy impression."

Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic: No. 4 to the Minnesota Vikings (via trade with the Arizona Cardinals)

Baumgardner: "The Vikings need a QB. The only question is how high they’re willing to move up for one. Daniels doesn’t rank among my top 10 prospects this draft; McCarthy isn’t in my top 15. But the market is the market."

2024 NFL Draft odds: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

According to latest NFL Draft odds from BetMGM, the Minnesota Vikings are the favorite to draft McCarthy. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2024.

The Vikings are the slight favorites (+115) to select McCarthy. The Patriots (+220) are a close second with the Giants (+700) and Denver Broncos (+800) next in odds.

When is the 2024 NFL Draft?

Where: Campus Marius Park at Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan

When: April 25-27, 2024

Cable TV: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network

Streaming: NFL+; ESPN+; fuboTV

How to watch: Catch the NFL Draft this year with a subscription to fuboTV

