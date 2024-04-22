2024 NFL draft: Where to watch, full 3-day schedule, pick order

After months of anticipation and countless mock drafts, the 2024 NFL draft finally takes place this week.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch or stream the draft.

What: 2024 NFL draft

Where: Detroit, Michigan

Day 1: Thursday, April 25: 5:00 p.m. Pacific time, 8:00 p.m. Eastern

Day 2: Friday, April 26: 4:00 p.m. Pacific time, 7:00 p.m. Eastern

Day 3: Saturday, April 17: 9:00 a.m. Pacific time, 12:00 p.m. Eastern

Watch: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Stream: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

Complete order of picks, via ESPN:

Round 1

1. Chicago (from Carolina)

2. Washington

3. New England

4. Arizona

5. Los Angeles Chargers

6. New York Giants

7. Tennessee

8. Atlanta

9. Chicago

10. New York Jets

11. Minnesota

12. Denver

13. Las Vegas

14. New Orleans

15. Indianapolis

16. Seattle

17. Jacksonville

18. Cincinnati

19. Los Angeles Rams

20. Pittsburgh

21. Miami

22. Philadelphia

23. Minnesota (from Cleveland through Houston)

24. Dallas

25. Green Bay

26. Tampa Bay

27. Arizona (from Houston)

28. Buffalo

29. Detroit

30. Baltimore

31. San Francisco

32. Kansas City

Round 2

33. Carolina

34. New England

35. Arizona

36. Washington

37. Los Angeles Chargers

38. Tennessee

39. Carolina (from New York Giants)

40. Washington (from Chicago)

41. Green Bay (from New York Jets)

42. Houston (from Minnesota)

43. Atlanta

44. Las Vegas

45. New Orleans (from Denver)

46. Indianapolis

47. New York Giants (from Seattle)

48. Jacksonville

49. Cincinnati

50. Philadelphia (from New Orleans)

51. Pittsburgh

52. Los Angeles Rams

53. Philadelphia

54. Cleveland

55. Miami

56. Dallas

57. Tampa Bay

58. Green Bay

59. Houston

60. Buffalo

61. Detroit

62. Baltimore

63. San Francisco

64. Kansas City

Round 3

65. Carolina

66. Arizona

67. Washington

68. New England

69. Los Angeles Chargers

70. New York Giants

71. Arizona (from Tennessee)

72. New York Jets

73. Detroit (from Minnesota)

74. Atlanta

75. Chicago

76. Denver

77. Las Vegas

78. Washington (from Seattle)

79. Atlanta (from Jacksonville)

80. Cincinnati

81. Seattle (from New Orleans through Denver)

82. Indianapolis

83. Los Angeles Rams

84. Pittsburgh

85. Cleveland

86. Houston (from Philadelphia)

87. Dallas

88. Green Bay

89. Tampa Bay

90. Arizona (from Houston)

91. Green Bay (from Buffalo)

92. Tampa Bay (from Detroit)

93. Baltimore

94. San Francisco

95. Kansas City

96. Jacksonville*

97. Cincinnati*

98. Pittsburgh (from Philadelphia)*

99. Los Angeles Rams*

100. Washington (from San Francisco)*

Round 4

101. Carolina

102. Seattle (from Washington)

103. New England

104. Arizona

105. Los Angeles Chargers

106. Tennessee

107. New York Giants

108. Minnesota

109. Atlanta

110. Los Angeles Chargers (from Chicago)

111. New York Jets

112. Las Vegas

113. Baltimore (from Denver through New York Jets)

114. Jacksonville

115. Cincinnati

116. Jacksonville (from New Orleans)

117. Indianapolis

118. Seattle

119. Pittsburgh

120. Philadelphia (from Los Angeles Rams through Pittsburgh)

121. Denver (from Miami)

122. Chicago (from Philadelphia)

123. Houston (from Cleveland)

124. San Francisco (from Dallas)

125. Tampa Bay

126. Green Bay

127. Houston

128. Buffalo

129. Minnesota (from Detroit)

130. Baltimore

131. Kansas City

132. San Francisco*

133. Buffalo*

134. New York Jets (from Baltimore)*

135. San Francisco

Round 5

136. Denver (from Carolina through Cleveland)

137. New England

138. Arizona

139. Washington

140. Los Angeles Chargers

141. Carolina (from New York Giants)

142. Carolina (from Tennessee)

143. Atlanta

144. Buffalo (from Chicago)

145. Denver (from New York Jets)

146. Tennessee (from Minnesota through Philadelphia)

147. Denver

148. Las Vegas

149. Cincinnati

150. New Orleans

151. Indianapolis

152. Washington (from Seattle)

153. Jacksonville

154. Los Angeles Rams

155. Los Angeles Rams (from Pittsburgh)

156. Cleveland (from Philadelphia through Arizona)

157. Minnesota (from Cleveland)

158. Miami

159. Kansas City (from Dallas)

160. Buffalo (from Green Bay)

161. Philadelphia (from Tampa Bay)

162. Arizona (from Houston)

163. Buffalo

164. Detroit

165. Baltimore

166. New York Giants (from Carolina through San Francisco)

167. Minnesota (from Kansas City)

168. New Orleans*

169. Green Bay*

170. New Orleans*

171. Philadelphia*

172. Philadelphia*

173. Kansas City*

174. Dallas*

175. New Orleans*

176. San Francisco*

Round 6

177. Minnesota (from Carolina through Jacksonville)

178. Pittsburgh (from Arizona through Carolina)

179. Seattle (from Washington)

180. New England

181. Los Angeles Chargers

182. Tennessee (from Philadelphia)

183. New York Giants

184. Miami (from Chicago)

185. New York Jets

186. Arizona (from Minnesota)

187. Atlanta

188. Houston (from Las Vegas through New England and Minnesota)

189. Houston (from Buffalo through Denver and Los Angeles Rams)

190. New Orleans

191. Indianapolis

192. Seattle

193. New England (from Jacksonville)

194. Cincinnati

195. Pittsburgh

196. Los Angeles Rams

197. Atlanta (from Cleveland)

198. Miami

199. New Orleans (from Philadelphia)

200. Buffalo (from Dallas through Houston)

201. Detroit (from Tampa Bay)

202. Green Bay

203. Denver (from Houston through Cleveland)

204. Buffalo

205. Detroit

206. Cleveland (from Baltimore)

207. Denver (from San Francisco)

208. Las Vegas (from Kansas City)

209. Los Angeles Rams*

210. Philadelphia*

211. San Francisco*

212. Jacksonville*

213. Los Angeles Rams*

214. Cincinnati*

215. San Francisco*

216. Dallas*

217. Los Angeles Rams*

218. Baltimore (from New York Jets)*

219. Green Bay*

220. Tampa Bay*

Round 7

221. Kansas City (from Tennessee via Carolina)

222. Washington

223. Las Vegas (from New England)

224. Cincinnati (from Arizona through Houston)

225. Los Angeles Chargers

226. Arizona (from New York Giants)

227. Cleveland (from Tennessee)

228. Baltimore (from New York Jets)

229. Las Vegas (from Minnesota)

230. Minnesota (from Atlanta through Cleveland and Arizona)

231. New England (from Chicago)

232. Minnesota (from Denver through San Francisco and Houston)

233. Dallas (from Las Vegas)

234. Indianapolis

235. Seattle

236. Jacksonville

237. Cincinnati

238. Houston (from New Orleans)

239. New Orleans (from Los Angeles Rams through Denver)

240. Carolina (from Pittsburgh)

241. Miami

242. Tennessee (from Philadelphia)

243. Cleveland

244. Dallas

245. Green Bay

246. Tampa Bay

247. Houston

248. Buffalo

249. Detroit

250. Baltimore

251. San Francisco

252. Tennessee (from Kansas City)

253. Los Angeles Chargers*

254. Los Angeles Rams*

255. Green Bay*

256. New York Jets*

257. New York Jets*

Here at Seahawks Wire we will be providing live updates and analysis on all three days of the draft. You can Follow us on Twitter and Facebook, as well.

More Seahawks Wire stories

12 prospects with best % chance of getting picked at No. 16

Kam Chancellor, Richard Sherman comment on ‘Picturegate’

Bo Nix to Patriots, Michael Penix to Raiders in 3-round mock

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire