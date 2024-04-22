2024 NFL draft: Where to watch, full 3-day schedule, pick order
After months of anticipation and countless mock drafts, the 2024 NFL draft finally takes place this week.
Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch or stream the draft.
What: 2024 NFL draft
Where: Detroit, Michigan
Day 1: Thursday, April 25: 5:00 p.m. Pacific time, 8:00 p.m. Eastern
Day 2: Friday, April 26: 4:00 p.m. Pacific time, 7:00 p.m. Eastern
Day 3: Saturday, April 17: 9:00 a.m. Pacific time, 12:00 p.m. Eastern
Watch: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
Stream: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)
Complete order of picks, via ESPN:
Round 1
1. Chicago (from Carolina)
2. Washington
3. New England
4. Arizona
5. Los Angeles Chargers
6. New York Giants
7. Tennessee
8. Atlanta
9. Chicago
10. New York Jets
11. Minnesota
12. Denver
13. Las Vegas
14. New Orleans
15. Indianapolis
16. Seattle
17. Jacksonville
18. Cincinnati
19. Los Angeles Rams
20. Pittsburgh
21. Miami
22. Philadelphia
23. Minnesota (from Cleveland through Houston)
24. Dallas
25. Green Bay
26. Tampa Bay
27. Arizona (from Houston)
28. Buffalo
29. Detroit
30. Baltimore
31. San Francisco
32. Kansas City
Round 2
33. Carolina
34. New England
35. Arizona
36. Washington
37. Los Angeles Chargers
38. Tennessee
39. Carolina (from New York Giants)
40. Washington (from Chicago)
41. Green Bay (from New York Jets)
42. Houston (from Minnesota)
43. Atlanta
44. Las Vegas
45. New Orleans (from Denver)
46. Indianapolis
47. New York Giants (from Seattle)
48. Jacksonville
49. Cincinnati
50. Philadelphia (from New Orleans)
51. Pittsburgh
52. Los Angeles Rams
53. Philadelphia
54. Cleveland
55. Miami
56. Dallas
57. Tampa Bay
58. Green Bay
59. Houston
60. Buffalo
61. Detroit
62. Baltimore
63. San Francisco
64. Kansas City
Round 3
65. Carolina
66. Arizona
67. Washington
68. New England
69. Los Angeles Chargers
70. New York Giants
71. Arizona (from Tennessee)
72. New York Jets
73. Detroit (from Minnesota)
74. Atlanta
75. Chicago
76. Denver
77. Las Vegas
78. Washington (from Seattle)
79. Atlanta (from Jacksonville)
80. Cincinnati
81. Seattle (from New Orleans through Denver)
82. Indianapolis
83. Los Angeles Rams
84. Pittsburgh
85. Cleveland
86. Houston (from Philadelphia)
87. Dallas
88. Green Bay
89. Tampa Bay
90. Arizona (from Houston)
91. Green Bay (from Buffalo)
92. Tampa Bay (from Detroit)
93. Baltimore
94. San Francisco
95. Kansas City
96. Jacksonville*
97. Cincinnati*
98. Pittsburgh (from Philadelphia)*
99. Los Angeles Rams*
100. Washington (from San Francisco)*
Round 4
101. Carolina
102. Seattle (from Washington)
103. New England
104. Arizona
105. Los Angeles Chargers
106. Tennessee
107. New York Giants
108. Minnesota
109. Atlanta
110. Los Angeles Chargers (from Chicago)
111. New York Jets
112. Las Vegas
113. Baltimore (from Denver through New York Jets)
114. Jacksonville
115. Cincinnati
116. Jacksonville (from New Orleans)
117. Indianapolis
118. Seattle
119. Pittsburgh
120. Philadelphia (from Los Angeles Rams through Pittsburgh)
121. Denver (from Miami)
122. Chicago (from Philadelphia)
123. Houston (from Cleveland)
124. San Francisco (from Dallas)
125. Tampa Bay
126. Green Bay
127. Houston
128. Buffalo
129. Minnesota (from Detroit)
130. Baltimore
131. Kansas City
132. San Francisco*
133. Buffalo*
134. New York Jets (from Baltimore)*
135. San Francisco
Round 5
136. Denver (from Carolina through Cleveland)
137. New England
138. Arizona
139. Washington
140. Los Angeles Chargers
141. Carolina (from New York Giants)
142. Carolina (from Tennessee)
143. Atlanta
144. Buffalo (from Chicago)
145. Denver (from New York Jets)
146. Tennessee (from Minnesota through Philadelphia)
147. Denver
148. Las Vegas
149. Cincinnati
150. New Orleans
151. Indianapolis
152. Washington (from Seattle)
153. Jacksonville
154. Los Angeles Rams
155. Los Angeles Rams (from Pittsburgh)
156. Cleveland (from Philadelphia through Arizona)
157. Minnesota (from Cleveland)
158. Miami
159. Kansas City (from Dallas)
160. Buffalo (from Green Bay)
161. Philadelphia (from Tampa Bay)
162. Arizona (from Houston)
163. Buffalo
164. Detroit
165. Baltimore
166. New York Giants (from Carolina through San Francisco)
167. Minnesota (from Kansas City)
168. New Orleans*
169. Green Bay*
170. New Orleans*
171. Philadelphia*
172. Philadelphia*
173. Kansas City*
174. Dallas*
175. New Orleans*
176. San Francisco*
Round 6
177. Minnesota (from Carolina through Jacksonville)
178. Pittsburgh (from Arizona through Carolina)
179. Seattle (from Washington)
180. New England
181. Los Angeles Chargers
182. Tennessee (from Philadelphia)
183. New York Giants
184. Miami (from Chicago)
185. New York Jets
186. Arizona (from Minnesota)
187. Atlanta
188. Houston (from Las Vegas through New England and Minnesota)
189. Houston (from Buffalo through Denver and Los Angeles Rams)
190. New Orleans
191. Indianapolis
192. Seattle
193. New England (from Jacksonville)
194. Cincinnati
195. Pittsburgh
196. Los Angeles Rams
197. Atlanta (from Cleveland)
198. Miami
199. New Orleans (from Philadelphia)
200. Buffalo (from Dallas through Houston)
201. Detroit (from Tampa Bay)
202. Green Bay
203. Denver (from Houston through Cleveland)
204. Buffalo
205. Detroit
206. Cleveland (from Baltimore)
207. Denver (from San Francisco)
208. Las Vegas (from Kansas City)
209. Los Angeles Rams*
210. Philadelphia*
211. San Francisco*
212. Jacksonville*
213. Los Angeles Rams*
214. Cincinnati*
215. San Francisco*
216. Dallas*
217. Los Angeles Rams*
218. Baltimore (from New York Jets)*
219. Green Bay*
220. Tampa Bay*
Round 7
221. Kansas City (from Tennessee via Carolina)
222. Washington
223. Las Vegas (from New England)
224. Cincinnati (from Arizona through Houston)
225. Los Angeles Chargers
226. Arizona (from New York Giants)
227. Cleveland (from Tennessee)
228. Baltimore (from New York Jets)
229. Las Vegas (from Minnesota)
230. Minnesota (from Atlanta through Cleveland and Arizona)
231. New England (from Chicago)
232. Minnesota (from Denver through San Francisco and Houston)
233. Dallas (from Las Vegas)
234. Indianapolis
235. Seattle
236. Jacksonville
237. Cincinnati
238. Houston (from New Orleans)
239. New Orleans (from Los Angeles Rams through Denver)
240. Carolina (from Pittsburgh)
241. Miami
242. Tennessee (from Philadelphia)
243. Cleveland
244. Dallas
245. Green Bay
246. Tampa Bay
247. Houston
248. Buffalo
249. Detroit
250. Baltimore
251. San Francisco
252. Tennessee (from Kansas City)
253. Los Angeles Chargers*
254. Los Angeles Rams*
255. Green Bay*
256. New York Jets*
257. New York Jets*
