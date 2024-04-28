2024 NFL Draft: What Texas Longhorns had to say after they were selected

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For 11 Texas Longhorns, their dreams came true over the weekend after their selections in the NFL Draft. It’s an emotional roller coaster full of sacrifices to even get to the point of being eligible for the draft, let alone to have the opportunity to make a living playing the game.

For the program, it was a modern-era (seven rounds) record with 11 selections highlighted by the two first-round picks, defensive lineman Byron Murphy II and wide receiver Xavier Worthy. Only the national champion Michigan Wolverines had more players selected in this year’s draft than Texas with 13 and the Longhorns were one of six programs with multiple first-rounders.

Murphy was the first Longhorn off the board at No. 16 overall, and the DeSoto native was selected by his favorite childhood football team, and it wasn’t the local team in Dallas.

“I was a Seahawks fan as a kid. I really loved the “Legion of Boom” with Earl Thomas, Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor, Michael Bennett, all of those guys,” he said. “Watching them growing up, they dominated the league and won the Super Bowl and everything, so just growing up watching them, that’s all I wanted was to win a Super Bowl and win games.”

Murphy said Seattle’s front office “felt like family right away” during the pre-draft process under new head coach Mike Macdonald. He said he met with them at the NFL Combine, and after a tremendous display of athleticism in front of NFL personnel, Murphy solidified his first-round status.

“It was just a blessing for them to have me come in there and interview me,” he said. “It means a lot. It’s an honor for them just to believe in me, and they’ve invested in me, so I’m going to give them everything I’ve got.”

Worthy was picked by Kansas City at No. 28 overall and steps into a perfect situation with the Chiefs coming off their second-consecutive Super Bowl win. With the offense led by Patrick Mahomes and weapons all around him, the fastest man to ever run the 40-yard dash at the combine said he tried to manifest his selection. It worked.

“I’ve been calling it and I’ve been saying it since the beginning of the year that I was going to be going to the Chiefs,” Worthy said. “Everyone thought the rest of the NFL was never going to let the Chiefs get to me, but I’m here. I’m excited to get to play with Pat, and seeing the success that Tyreek Hill had with this offense, I feel like it’s amazing.”

Running back Jonathon Brooks and tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders are headed to Carolina together. Brooks was picked in the second round and Sanders was the first pick in the fourth round. Once Sanders got the call, he knew who he had to chat with.

“I FaceTimed with him. It’s a great feeling,” Sanders said. “We came into college together, so we’ve experienced college and been through the ups and downs, highs and lows. It’s just a great experience.”

For Brooks, he can lean on former teammates Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson for advice, even if they’ll be adversaries when the season rolls around.

“They gave me a lot of good insight for what it will be like, how it is, and how you maintain your body throughout the league,” Brooks said. “It’s pretty awesome to have those guys.”

After waiting his turn behind Robinson and Johnson, and then tearing his ACL in the middle of what could have been a historic season given his production, Brooks said his family is “my reason why.”

“My family has believed in me my whole life,” he said. “For me to have changed not only my life, but theirs, it means everything.”

Offensive lineman Christian Jones said he was smiling ear-to-ear when he saw the Arizona area code on his phone. It was the Cardinals’ front office calling to tell him he’d be their fifth-round pick.

“It was quick and brief with them telling me they were excited to have me,” he said. “I talked to the GM and I talked to the coach and was just thinking, ‘Let’s get it.’”

Jones had a heartfelt message for Longhorn Nation, saying he “lived his dream” while at Texas.

“Longhorn Nation, thank you so much for rockin’ with me and letting me grow and supporting me,” he said. “I’ll be the first to say it hasn’t all been rainbows and sunshine, but understanding that I was getting better every single day and really backing that and supporting it. I love y’all to death, hook ‘em Horns, and I’m a Longhorn for life.”

More quotes from drafted Longhorns

T’Vondre Sweat on being reunited with teammate Keondre Coburn with the Titans:

“Aww, Big Coburn, I can’t wait to get down there and play next to him. That’s going to be awesome to play next to him and Jeff (Simmons), oh wee, I feel sorry for the league.”

Keilan Robinson about when he got the call from Jacksonville:

“I was just on the couch with my brother watching the draft, and I saw the Jacksonville area code, and thought, ‘Oh shoot,’ and my heart dropped, and I thought this might be it. … When I saw the number pop up, I picked it up, and it was the Jags, and I knew what was about to happen.”

Ryan Watts on the Steelers’ place in NFL history:

“It’s amazing to be picked by one of those “football heaven” teams. Playing for the gold and black, it’s really a blessing with all the defensive players and defensive backs they’ve had in their history. That history is incredible, and I’m blessed to be a part of the organization.”

Jaylan Ford on what he’ll bring to the Saints:

“I’m not new to having to earn and work my way up the ladder, so that doesn’t bother me at all. Now it’s just about doing what I’ve been doing, which is grinding and competing and putting in the hard work. I’m just looking forward to the next part of my journey.”

