2024 NFL Draft: Texas Longhorns tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders selected in 4th round by Panthers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders will remain teammates with running back Jonathon Brooks.

Sanders was selected with the first pick in the fourth round, No. 101 overall, by the Carolina Panthers on the third day of the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday. Brooks was a second-round selection by the Panthers on Friday.

Sanders has the all-time record at Texas for career receptions by a tight end with 99, racking up 1,295 yards and seven touchdowns over three seasons. He caught 45 passes for 682 yards and two touchdowns in 2023.

“He works hard at his craft, has an extremely high football IQ, and we asked him to do a lot in our offense, and he definitely did great things for us,” Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian said. “I know he’s got huge upside and a bright, bright future ahead of him. He’s still just scratching the surface, and I’m excited for JT and where it can go for him with the Panthers.”

Sanders was the fourth tight end picked in the draft. Jared Wiley, who transferred from Texas to TCU after the 2021 season, was picked No. 131 overall by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Offensive lineman Christian Jones was picked by the Arizona Cardinals in the fifth round at No. 162 overall. Running back Keilan Robinson was selected at No. 167 overall by Jacksonville.

Texas Longhorns in the 2024 NFL Draft, by round

Round 1 No. 16: Byron Murphy II, DT, Seahawks No. 28: Xavier Worthy, WR/KR, Chiefs

Round 2 No. 38: T’Vondre Sweat, DT, Titans No. 46: Jonathon Brooks, RB, Panthers No. 52: Adonai Mitchell, WR, Colts

Round 4 No. 101: Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Panthers

Round 5 No. 162: Christian Jones, OL, Cardinals No. 167: Keilan Robinson, RB, Jaguars



