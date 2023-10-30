2024 NFL Draft order: Patriots' first-round pick slot improves with loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots lost 31-17 to the Miami Dolphins in Sunday's Week 8 game at Hard Rock Stadium, but it wasn't all bad for Bill Belichick's team.

How so?

Well, their position in the first-round of the 2024 NFL Draft improved as a result of Sunday's defeat. The Patriots currently hold the No. 4 pick with a 2-6 record. They're actually at the bottom of the AFC standings, which is kind of astounding given how much success this franchise has enjoyed over the last 25 years.

Here's the updated top 10 of the first round. This list will be updated after the rest of the Week 8 games conclude.

10. Los Angeles Rams, 3-5

9. Denver Broncos, 3-5

8. Indianapolis Colts, 3-5

7. Los Angeles Chargers, 2-4

6. Green Bay Packers, 2-5

5. Chicago Bears, 2-6

4. New England Patriots, 2-6

3. New York Giants, 2-6

2. Arizona Cardinals, 1-6

1. Carolina Panthers, 1-6

The Patriots were helped by the Broncos' stunning upset of the Chiefs on Sunday afternoon. The Broncos now have three wins, leaving the Patriots, Giants, Chargers, Packers, Bears, Cardinals and Panthers as the only teams with two or fewer victories.

What are the chances of the Patriots actually finishing with a top-five pick? There's a real shot it happens. One reason why is they have the toughest remaining schedule in the league, per Tankathon. New England's remaining opponents have a combined .558 win percentage.

The softest part of the Patriots' schedule is coming up, beginning with a Week 9 matchup versus the Washington Commanders at home. After that game, the Patriots travel to Germany to play the Indianapolis Colts before getting a Week 11 bye. They return from the bye for a road matchup versus the Giants and then a home game against the Chargers in Week 13.

There are still a bunch of winnable games left for the Patriots, so it is possible they fall outside the top 10 in the 2024 first round draft order. But it's looking increasingly likely that the Patriots will land a top 10 selection for the first time since 2008, which the franchise desperately needs based on its severe lack of elite talent.