2024 NFL draft grades: Steelers earn highest cumulative grade, Falcons the lowest

One of the great traditions of NFL draft weekend is analyzing all the teams’ draft hauls and grading them. Everyone has their own opinion, but what about a collective GPA comprised of many different sets of draft grades?

German NFL analyst Rene Bugner annually reviews 20 of the more prominent draft grades and compiles them into an aggregate grade point average for all 32 teams.

The top composite grade in the draft class belongs to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Only four of the 20 graders sampled failed to give the Steelers an “A”, earning Pittsburgh an impressive GPA of 3.92.

Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington and Kansas City round out the top five GPAs, with the Chiefs posting a 3.68 grade.

At the other end of hte grade book, Atlanta earned a 1.88. The Falcons were the only team to earn below a 2.0 GPA, based largely on the wildly controversial and generally unpopular move to select QB Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall.

The Browns, Panthers, Titans and Broncos round out the bottom five, from lowest to highest. There were 20 teams to earn a 3.0 aggregate grade or higher, with the Houston Texans dead on the 3.0 GPA.

Bugner’s full GPA chart and all the votes, courtesy of his X (formerly Twitter) post:

