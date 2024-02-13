2024 NFL draft first-round order finalized
With the season finished, it's on to 2024.
The NFL never rests, with the combine less than two weeks away.
The first-round NFL draft order was set following the completion of the Super Bowl. The first round will be held on Thursday, April 25, in Detroit, with the second and third rounds on Friday, April 26, followed by rounds four through seven on Saturday, April 27.
Here is the first-round order:
1. Chicago Bears (from Carolina)
9. Chicago Bears
10. New York Jets
12. Denver Broncos*
13. Las Vegas Raiders*
16. Seattle Seahawks
19. Los Angeles Rams
21. Miami Dolphins
23. Houston Texans (from Cleveland)
24. Dallas Cowboys
27. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston)
28. Buffalo Bills
29. Detroit Lions
30. Baltimore Ravens
*Denver selects ahead of Las Vegas as a result of the divisional head-to-head tiebreaker.