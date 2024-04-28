2024 NFL draft: Draft classes for all 32 teams
Here is the full rundown of the draft classes for all 32 NFL teams at the conclusion of the 2024 NFL draft.
Here is the full rundown of the draft classes for all 32 NFL teams at the conclusion of the 2024 NFL draft.
The NFL Draft is over, but there's still news breaking. Stay updated with Yahoo Sports.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made an amusing analogy when asked why the team selected three offensive lineman in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the Patriots' 2024 draft.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the Steelers' 2024 draft.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the Colts' 2024 draft.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the Chiefs' 2024 draft.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the Titans' 2024 draft.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the Bengals' 2024 draft.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the Ravens' 2024 draft.
The Patriots took a shot on strong-armed Joe Milton III in the sixth round.
If nothing else, the Bills have a player who can recognize a good deal.
Atlanta Falcons first-round draft pick Michael Penix Jr. said quarterback Kirk Cousins called him after he was picked No. 8 overall in one of the 2024 NFL Draft's more puzzling selections.
Elliott played last season with the Patriots after seven years in Dallas.
When Terez Paylor put together the very first All-Juice Team in 2015, 10 of those 22 players are expected to still be on NFL rosters in 2024. We can only hope this year's team honors Terez's memory with that kind of hit rate.
Down 3-0 in the first round, Phoenix is all but guaranteed an early exit in the big three's first season together. Where do the Suns go from here?
Fans could finally get their wish and have the day after the Super Bowl be a holiday.
Wilson's starting over in Denver.
Until Saturday, a kicker was the only position that hadn't been drafted from Alabama since Saban took over as the team's coach.
Many people had the Texas WR as a first-round prospect.
Jordan Travis was a fifth-round pick and a good value for the Jets.