2024 NFL draft: Chargers pick WR Cornelius Johnson with No. 253 overall selection

The Chargers wrapped up their 2024 draft class with the selection of former Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson with the No. 253 overall pick.

Johnson was the third wideout that Los Angeles took in this draft, with the other two being Ladd McConkey and Brenden Rice.

Johnson is also the second former Wolverine, joining linebacker Junior Colson in Los Angeles.

Johnson, who played for Michigan for five seasons, had career highs in receptions (47) and receiving yards (604) this past season. He finished his college career with 138 receptions for 2,030 yards and 14 touchdowns.

At 6-foot-3 and 212 pounds, Johnson is a big-bodied deep threat with raw athleticism and good playmaking ability to make contested catches. He is also physical in the run-blocking department.

