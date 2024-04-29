2024 NFL Draft – Chargers Take Another Notre Dame Standout in 5th Round

The Los Angeles Chargers have quite the recent history of drafting former Notre Dame standouts and that continued again this weekend.

Two days after making joe alt their first-round draft pick at No. 5 overall they selected his college teammate Cam Hart at No. 140 overall in the fifth-round.

Hart has been a standout cornerback for Notre Dame the last three years, playing in 36 of 38 games in that time before sitting out this past year’s Sun Bowl.

Hart forced three fumbles, made 21 tackles, and three tackles-for-loss this past season as he also played a key part in Notre Dame having what was statistically one of the best pass defenses nationally in 2023.

Hart finishes his Notre Dame career with a pair of interceptions, both of which came during the 2022 season.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire