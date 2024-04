2024 NFL draft: Bills select OL Sedrick Van Pran-Granger in Round 5, No. 141 overall

The Buffalo Bills, after already adding to the trenches on defense during the 2024 NFL draft, have now done so on offense.

The Bills have selected Georgia offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran-Granger in the fifth-round at No. 141 overall:

New #Bills C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger laying an absolute pancake block in the hole. #BillsMafia

pic.twitter.com/lnTfRqSM8H — Ajay Cybulski (@AjayCybulski) April 27, 2024

