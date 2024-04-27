2024 NFL draft: Bills on the board with fourth trade, this time with Packers

A fourth trade has come down from the Buffalo Bills at the 2024 NFL draft.

The Buffalo Bills have sent the No. 163 overall selection in Round 5 to the Green Bay Packers and acquired two more slots: No. 168 and 219.

With the selection, Green Bay took Duke offensive lineman Jacob Monk at 163.

Buffalo also conducted another trade on Day 3 of the draft prior to this one with the Packers. The Bills sent a fifth-round pick to the Chicago Bears for a fourth-round selection in 2025.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire