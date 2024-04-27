2024 NFL draft: Bills make a Day 3 trade with the Bears

The Buffalo Bills have turned to a familiar partner to make another trade at the 2024 NFL draft.

The Bills and Chicago Bears have come to an agreement. The deal will send Buffalo’s fifth-round pick at No. 144 overall in this year’s draft to Chicago.

In exchange, the Bears are sending the Bills their fourth-round selection at the 2025 NFL draft.

Ironically enough, the No. 144 pick was once already held by the Bears. Chicago previously traded it to Buffalo in exchange for offensive lineman Ryan Bates.

Essentially this trade turns into Bates for a 2025 fifth-round selection.

Following this deal, Buffalo is next slated to be on the clock at No. 160 overall in Round 5.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire