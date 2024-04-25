2024 NFL draft big board: Top 300 prospects include Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr.
The NFL draft starts Thursday night in Detroit. By the time it ends sometime late Saturday afternoon, 256 players will hear their names called as they realize the first step of their pro football dreams.
Here's the Beacon Journal's top 300 list of prospects heading into the draft, starting with a former Heisman Trophy winner as the consensus No. 1 overall pick for the first round Thursday.
1, Caleb Williams, QB, USC
The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner for the Trojans has been on the minds of NFL scouts and general managers since he came onto the scene at Oklahoma in 2021.
2, Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
Harrison's dad was a Pro Football Hall of Famer. The son may be as close to a sure thing in the draft.
3, Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
Surprise, LSU has another big-play receiver NFL team's rave over. Nabers leaves Baton Rouge as its all-time receptions and receiving yards leader, which says a lot.
4, Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
A massive 6-foot-9, 321-pound product of the Fighting Irish offensive line assembly line.
5, Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is the only player in FBS history to pass for 12,000 yards and rush for 3,000 yards.
6, Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
At one point considered 1A to Caleb Williams, Maye has thrown for 7.929 yards over the last two seasons for the Tar Heels.
7, Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Huskies star led the nation with 1,620 receiving yards last fall.
8, Dallas Turner, edge rusher, Alabama
Turner had 15.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks in his final season with the Crimson Tide.
9, Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
The 6-foot-3, 243-pound Bulldogs star had 2,538 career receiving yards and 26 career receiving touchdowns in becoming a first-team All-American all three years in college.
10, Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Arnold had five interceptions, a forced fumble, 6.5 tackles for loss and a sack last year for the Crimson Tide.
11, Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington
The massive tackle (6-foot-4, 317 pound) played mostly left tackle for the Huskies, but did slide over the left guard a couple of times.
12, Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
Led the country with 32 pass breakups over the last two seasons.
13, J.C. Latham, OT, Alabama
The 6-foot-6, 342-pound tackle played on the right side of the Crimson Tide line.
14, Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State
Was a consensus All-American and Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2023, his only season starting 12 games.
15, Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU
Had 1,177 yards and 17 touchdowns lining up opposite Malik Nabers last season.
16, Jared Verse, edge rusher, Florida State
Had nine sacks each of the last two seasons after a career-best 10.5 sacks as a sophomore in 2021.
17, Laitau Latu, edge rusher, UCLA
Came back from medically retiring from football in his third year at Washington in 2021 to post back-to-back double-digit sack seasons with the Bruins.
18, Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas
After two years as a reserve, Murphy's first year as a starter saw him post five sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss.
19, Talise Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
The 6-foot-5, 324-pound Beavers star started the last 25 games at right tackle, not counting the bowl game last season.
20, Graham Barton, C, Duke
Spent the last three years playing left tackle for the Blue Devils, but will shift to the position he started out at in college.
21, Chop Robinson, edge rusher, Penn State
Best season statistically was actually his second year in 2022, when he had 10 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.
22, Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
Massive 6-foot-7, 340-pound tackle missed six games last year with ankle injury.
23, Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
Missed four gmes with right leg injury, but was still an All-American for Hawkeyes.
24, Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
Two interceptions, two forced fumbles, 11 pass defense in his final season with the Tigers.
25, J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
Quarterbacked Michigan to three consecutive playoff appearances, including the national championship last season.
26, Jer'Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois
Two-time All-American had 13 sacks and 22.5 tackles for loss combined the last two seasons.
27, Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
Transferred from Georgia to Texas for his final season, where he caught 55 passes for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns.
28, Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
Missed games in both seasons Guyton played in Normal. Finished with
29, Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
Best name in the draft. Pretty good cornerback as well.
30, Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon
Moved from right guard to center this past season for the Ducks. Also had a defensive tackle start as a freshman.
31, Darius Robinson, edge rusher, Missouri
Robinson benefitted massively from extra COVID year of eligibility with a career-high 14.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks last season.
32, Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri
Missed four games last season for Mizzou, which cost him some opportunities. Only had one interception in his college career.
33, Xavier Leggett, WR, South Carolina
Blew up in his fifth season with Gamecocks, catching 71 passes for 1,255 yards and two touchdowns.
34, Jordan Morgan, OG, Arizona
Played 41 collegiate games with 37 starts with the Wildcats. All of those, however, were at left tackle.
35, Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
One of the best all-around receivers in the draft class. Former Bulldog two-time national champion had 119 career catches for 1,687 yards and 14 touchdowns.
36, Marshawn Kneeland, edge rusher, Western Michigan
Had 13 sacks and 28 tackles for loss in his Broncos career.
37, Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
Transferred from Michigan State for his final season and emerged as a big-play threat for Seminoles.
38, Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
After three up-and-down seasons at Auburn, Nix transferred to Oregon for final two seasons where he emerged as a Heisman finalist.
39, Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan
Another son of a former NFL player, Jenkins developed into an All-American and a team captain for the Wolverines' national championship team.
40, Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
Set an NFL combine record in the 40-yard dash, which he ran in a 4.21 seconds.
41, Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia
Maybe the best pure center in the draft, Frazier started 38 career games at the position over the final three-plus years in Morgantown.
42, Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State
Originally a Western Michigan Bronco, Fiske transferred to Florida State for his sixth and final season to measure himself against the "big boys." He posted six sacks and nine tackles for loss in his one year in Tallahassee.
43, Cooper Beebe, OG, Kansas State
Consensus All-American who, despite playing mostly left guard, possesses versatility to move around the line.
44, Junior Colson, LB, Michigan
Leading tackler and team leader for Michigan's national championship team last season.
45, Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida
After having a solid three seasons at Arizona State, Pearsall transferred to Florida for the final two seasons of his college career. Finished with 159 combined catches for 2,420 yards and 14 touchdowns.
46, Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M
Had break-through season statistically last year, making eight sacks and 17 tackles for loss.
47, Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan
Led national champion Wolverines in receiving with 789 yards and 12 touchdowns on 48 catches.
48, Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas
Took advantage of his first opportunity to be the Longhorns' starting running back, rushing for 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns.
49, Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia
Despite just one career interceptions, Lassiter allowed just 38.5% of the passes thrown his way to be completed and no touchdowns. His last pass interference flag came in Nov., 2022.
50, Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
Started at left tackle this past season for the Cougars after having started at right tackle the previous year.
51, Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
When healthy, Penix has been one of the most dynamic players in college football, be it at Indiana or Washington. The health, though, will always be the question.
52, Max Melton, CB, Rutgers
Has eight interceptions and 30 passes defensed over his final three college seasons.
53, Christian Haynes, OG, Connecticut
Started 49 of 51 career games for the Huskies. Did not have a 2020 season after it was cancelled.
54, Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State
Hicks had two interceptions, six passes defensed, one forced fumble, 2.5 sacks and six tackles for loss last season for the Huskies.
55, Payton Wilson, LB, North Carolina State
Injuries have been the biggest hindrance for Wilson, whose freshman year was 2018.
56, Javon Bullard, S, Georgia
Was the Bulldogs' defensive in both the 2022 playoff semifinal against Ohio State and the title game against TCU.
57, Mike Sanristil, CB, Michigan
Shifted from wide receiver to cornerback in 2022 and blossomed with seven career interceptions, 20 passes defensed and four sacks.
58, Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
Led the Ducks with 1,383 yards and 14 touchdowns on 81 catches last season.
59, Ruke Orhorohor, DT, Clemson
Had 12 sacks and 25.5 tackles for loss over the course of his Clemson career.
60, Malachi Corey, WR, Western Kentucky
Built like a running back, Corey has thrived with yards after the catch in his career.
61, T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State
Emerged over the last two seasons to make three interceptions and 22 passes defensed for the Cyclones.
62, Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
Had 12 combined interceptions and 21 passes defensed over the last three seasons.
63, Dominick Puni, OG, Kansas
Started as a tackle at Central Missouri, but has played both tackle and guard in his two seasons at Kansas.
64, Michael Hall Jr., DT, Ohio State
Streetsboro High School graduate had six career sacks in his final two seasons with the Buckeyes.
65, Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky
While Phillips started on the outside for the Wildcats, he played 37.6% of his snaps inside on the slot.
66, Patrick Paul, OT, Houston
Paul started all 44 games in which he appeared at left tackle over five seasons at Houston, including the final 39 in a row.
67, Maason Smith, DT, LSU
Smith missed essentially all of the 2022 season due to a knee injury in the season opener.
68, Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas
Sanders had 99 career catches for 1,295 yards and seven touchdowns.
69, Adisa Isaac, edge rusher, Penn State
Isaac has recorded 11.5 sacks and 27 tackles for loss in the last two seasons after missing the 2021 season with an Achilles injury.
70, Chris Braswell, edge rusher, Alabama
Did a little bit of everything for the Crimson Tide in 2023 with 42 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, three forced fumbles, two passes defensed, a blocked field goal and an interception he returned for a touchdown.
71, Brandon Coleman, OT, TCU
Another versatile lineman having played both left tackle and left guard for the Horned Frogs.
72, Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington
Despite arriving on campus as a left tackle, moved to right tackle and started the last two seasons for the Huskies.
73, Blake Corum, RB, Michigan
Back-to-back All-American who has rushed for at least 1,245 yards each of those seasons with more than 240 carries each season.
74, Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina
After losing his job at Oklahoma to Caleb Williams, Rattler transferred to South Carolina in 2022 and revitalized his career with the Gamecocks.
75, Brandon Dorlus, DT, Oregon
Three-year full-time starter with 12 career sacks for the Ducks.
76, Cole Bishop, S, Utah
Moved into the Utes' starting lineup for the final six games of his freshman season in 2021 and has never left, except for due to injury. Recorded 7.5 sacks in his time in Salt Lake City.
77, Trey Benson, RB, Florida State
Benson rushed for 1,895 yards on 310 carries over the last two seasons.
78, Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame
The "other" offensive tackle for the Fighting Irish is pretty good as well.
79, Bralen Trice, edge rusher, Washington
Had team lead in sacks each of the last two seasons, when he combined for 16.
80, Austin Booker, edge rusher, Kansas
After two years at Minnesota, Booker transferred to Kansas this season and had eight sacks and 12 tackles for loss.
81, Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky
Wallace is coming off his third and best season with the Wildcats, having recorded 8.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one pass defensed and one interception.
82, Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State
Former Ohio high school Mr. Football had 82 career catches for 1,058 yards and 10 touchdowns in his Buckeye career.
83, Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State
Johnson's seven receiving touchdowns last season led the Nittany Lions
84, Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami (Fla.)
Kinchens led the ACC in interceptions each of the last two seasons, collecting a combined 11 over that span.
85, Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington
Polk had his big break-through season with the national runner-up Huskies with 69 catches for 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns.
86, Isaiah Adams, OG, Illinois
Adams has played both tackle spots as well as left guard over his two seasons with the Illini.
87, Malik Mustapha, S. Wake Forest
Started at Richmond before transferring to Wake Forest after his freshman season and eventually growing into a team captain by his senior season.
88, Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale
Didn't play football until midway through his high school career, then started at left tackle the last two seasons of his college career. He did suffer a quad injury last season that cost him time.
89, MarShawn Lloyd, RB, USC
After playing his first three seasons at the University of South Carolina, Lloyd transferred to the University of Southern California. Led both USCs in rushing in each of his final two seasons.
90, Jared Wiley, TE, TCU
After struggling to get targets over three seasons at Texas, Wiley moved to TCU in 2022, where his career took off. He had 71 catches for 765 yards in two seasons in Fort Worth.
91, Mekhi Wingo, DT, LSU
Following his freshman year at Missouri, Wingo transferred to LSU, where he would start 20 of the 24 games in which he appeared. He had 7.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss in two years for the Bayou Bengals.
92, Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee
Wright had his first 1,000-yard rushing season in three years in Knoxville in his final one, rushing for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns on 137 carries.
93, Jonah Elliss, edge rusher, Utah
The son of former Detroit Lions first-round pick Luther Elliss, the younger Elliss had 12 sacks and was a consensus All-American last season.
94, Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina
Former Kent State wide receiver who fought with the NCAA to gain his eligibility once he transferred to Chapel Hill. He managed to get eligible for the final eight games, catching 41 passes for 699 yards and seven touchdowns.
95, Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame
Estime led the Fighting Irish in rushing each of the last two seasons, including a career-best 1,341 yards and 18 touchdowns last season.
96, D.J. James, CB, Auburn
James had three interceptions in two seasons playing for Auburn. He spent his first three college seasons at Oregon.
97, Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama
Burton split his four seasons in college evenly between Georgia and Alabama, winning a national championship in 2021 with Georgia. He led the Crimson Tide in receiving twice.
98, Malik Washington, WR, Virginia
Washington is coming off his best season by far, catching 110 passes for 1,426 yards and nine touchdowns.
99, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, S, Texas Tech
Taylor-Demerson led the Red Raiders in interceptions each of his final three seasons, finishing with 10 for his career.
100, Christian Mahogany, OG, Boston College
Mahogany missed the entire 2022 season with a knee injury, but returned to his old All-ACC form this past season.
101, Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin
Allen's final season in Madison somehow was his worst, as he finished with "only" 984 rushing yards. For his Badger career, he ran for 3,494 yards and 35 touchdowns.
102, Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane
Pratt rewrote the Green Wave record books, including all-time passing yards and passing touchdowns, while also helping Tulane achieve multiple double-digit win seasons.
103, Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio State
St. Ignatius High School product had 200 combined tackles over his final two seasons.
104, Brenden Rice, WR, USC
Son of Jerry Rice, the younger Rice spent two seasons at Colorado before spending his final two years at USC. Most of his 111 catches and 1,821 receiving yards came while playing his final two seasons.
105, Calen Bullock, S, USC
Bullock was a three-year starter for the Trojans, often utilized as the nickelback in sub-packages.
106, Tanor Bortolini, C, Wisconsin
Bortolini played mostly guard during his Badgers career until his final year, when he was moved back to center.
107, Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon
Irving transferred after his freshman year at Minnesota to Oregon and rushed for back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.
108, Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington
McMillan took a back seat to teammates Rome Odunze and Ja'Lynn Polk inside the Huskies' passing game this season, in part because a knee injury cost him four games. He did have more than 1,000 yards receiving the previous season.
109, Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina
Gray finished with 266 combined tackles his final two seasons in Chapel Hill.
110, Caelen Carson, CB, Wake Forest
Carson has missed multiple games over his four-year career due to injuries. However, did have 29 passes defensed in 35 games played.
111, Ray Davis, RB, Kentucky
Davis' career took him from Temple to Vanderbilt to, for his final season, Kentucky. It was with the Wildcats that he blossomed into an All-SEC player who possesses both power and vision, with a hint of burst, although no one would mistake him for a burner.
112, Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State
Two-time All-Big 12 first team selection. Sinnott led the Wildcats in receiving his final season in Manhattan with 676 yards on 49 catches.
113, Dominique Hampton, S, Washington
Originally a cornerback when he arrived in Seattle, Hampton shifted to strong safety.
114, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, C, Georgia
Three-year starter for a Georgia program that won a pair of national championships and lost just two games during that span. Was a two-time team captain for the Bulldogs.
115, Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri
Often overshadowed by his teammate Ennis Rakestraw, Abrams-Draine was actually the much more productive college player. Had double-digit passes defensed in each of his three seasons playing corner after transitioning from wide receiver, and had seven career interceptions.
116, Nehemiah Pritchett, CB, Auburn
Pritchett had 29 passes defensed over the final four years of his Auburn career.
117, Jarvis Brownlee Jr., CB, Louisville
Spent three years at Florida State before transferring to Louisville. Broke out with the Cardinals with 21 passes defensed and three of his career six interceptions.
118, Christian Jones, OT, Texas
Very experienced tackle, having played 61 career games for the Longhorns with 48 starts. While most of the starts came at right tackle, he did spend all of 2021 lined up at left tackle.
119, Beaux Limmer, C, Arkansas
Like many of the linemen on this list, there's versatility in Limmer's game. While he started at center this past year for the Hogs, he's started at right guard before in his career as well.
120, Will Shipley, RB, Clemson
Versatile running back who's a past 1,000-yard rusher and also a threat catching the ball out of the backfield.
121, Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, Purdue
Tracy's background is mostly at wide receiver, which is what he played both during his four years at Iowa and first year at Purdue. Didn't move to running back until last fall, where he ran for 716 yards and had another 132 yards receiving.
122, Javon Baker, WR, UCF
Buried for two seasons on the depth chart at Alabama, Baker broke out in his two seasons in Orlando. That included 1,139 receiving yards last season, which earned him All-Big 12 first team honors.
123, Mason McCormick, OG, South Dakota State
McCormick has played 70 collegiate games for the FCS Division I power Jackrabbits, including 57 starts at left guard. Tested really well at the NFL combine.
124, Jaylin Simpson, S. Auburn
Simpson didn't become a full-time starter for the Tigers until last season. Took advantage of that with a career-best four interceptions.
125, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson
Son of an 11-year NFL veteran, Trotter finished his three seasons at Clemson with 13 sacks and 29.5 tackles for loss.
126, Jacob Cowing, WR, Arizona
Played final two college seasons at Arizona after spending first three years at Texas-El Paso. Had back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons in 2021 at UTEP and 2022 at Arizona.
127, T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas
First-round talent, undrafted free agent-level character issues off the field. That's including a DUI arrest recently.
128, Gabriel Murphy, edge rusher, UCLA
Three years at North Texas turned into a final two seasons at UCLA. Murphy had 21 total sacks in his career, including 9.5 in two seasons in Westwood.
129, Zak Zinter, OG, Michigan
Zinter broke his leg against Ohio State last year, which has thrown his entire draft projection up in the air.
130, Hunter Nourzad, C, Penn State
Center is the fourth different position Nourzad has started at in college. He has played right tackle and both guard positions before shifting to center last season.
131, Sataoa Laumea, OG, Utah
Another versatile lineman. Laumea has started 27 games at right tackle and 18 at right guard in his career.
132, Gabe Hall, DT, Baylor
Had 12.5 sacks as a three-year starter for Baylor.
133, Delmar Glaze, OG, Maryland
Glaze projects more as a guard at the next level at 6-foot-4, 315 pounds. However, all of his college experience is at left or right tackle, making him potentially a good depth piece.
134, Caeden Wallace, OT, Penn State
Wallace's talents are obvious based on the fact that, from 2021 until last season, when he was healthy, he played right tackle for the Nittany Lions.
135, Renardo Green, CB, Florida State
Green played a little strong safety early in his Seminole career. However, the last two seasons were at cornerback, including a final year where he had 14 pass breakups.
136, Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State
Another player who split his four years in college evenly between two schools: Arizona State and Florida State. Brings good size to the position at 6-foot-6, 231 pounds.
137, Tanner McLachlan, TE, Arizona
Had 79 catches for 984 yards and six touchdowns during his final two seasons of college football, which were spent at Arizona. Originally spent four seasons at Southern Utah.
138, Jordan Magee, LB, Temple
Two-time team captain who amassed more than 160 total tackles over his final two seasons with the Owls.
139, Tip Reiman, TE, Illinois
Played more special teams than was an offensive threat for Illini, but was reliable when he was targeted over the final two seasons of his career.
140, Decamerion Richardson, CB, Mississippi State
Another big, physical cornerback from Starkville in the mold of current Browns player Martin Emerson Jr. Did not have an interception in college, which is a concern.
141, Isaac Guerendo, RB. Louisville
Injuries were the tale for Guerendo over his five years at Wisconsin before finding his way to Louisville last year, where he ran for 810 yards and caught for another 234 yards as the backup.
142, Cam Hart, CB, Notre Dame
Former team captain for the Fighting Irish had three forced fumbles last season.
143, Javon Foster, OT, Missouri
Foster started 39 consecutive games at left tackle for the Tigers.
144, Kitan Oladapo, S, Oregon State
Productive safety who both impacted the game in pass coverage with three career interceptions as well as in pass rush, with 6.5 career sacks.
145, DeWayne Carter, DT, Duke
Two-time team captain who caused seven career fumbles for the Blue Devils.
146, Jalyx Hunt, edge rusher, Houston Christian
Started at Ivy League member Cornell before transferring to fellow FCS member Houston Christian, which originally was Houston Baptist until 2022. All 13.5 sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss Hunt posted in his career came while he was playing in Houston.
147, Mohamed Kamara, edge rusher, Colorado State
Kamara's 13 sacks and 17 tackles for loss helped him earn second-team All-American honors last season.
148, Cedric Johnson, edge rusher, Ole Miss
Three-year starter for the Rebels who leaves Oxford with 19 sacks and 22 tackles for loss in his career.
149, Edefuan Ulofoshio, LB, Washington
After a knee injury cost him time in 2022, Ulofoshio came back last season to record 94 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble, four passes defensed and one interception, which he returned for a touchdowns.
150, Beau Brade, S, Maryland
Recorded 160 total tackles combined over his final two seasons with the Terrapins, which led the team.
151, Troy Taylor, P, Iowa
Taylor set an NCAA-record with 4,479 punting yards in 2023. Anyone who watched Iowa play this season knows why he's one of the top 150 players.
152, Tykee Smith, S, Georgia
After two years at West Virginia, Smith's first year at Georgia in 2021 was hampered by injuries. However, Smith finished strong, including a final season last year with six passes defensed and four interceptions.
153, Josh Newton, CB, TCU
Started at Louisiana-Monroe before playing last two years at TCU. Four interceptions and 24 passes defensed during his time in Fort Worth.
154, Leonard Taylor III, DT, Miami (Fla.)
Taylor's best season of his three with the Hurricanes was his second, with three sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss.
155, Layden Robinson, OG, Texas A&M
Good size at 6-foot-3, 302 pounds to be a guard, which he where he started for three years with the Aggies.
156, Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon
Spent four years wandering through the junior college wilderness before ending up at Alabama in 2021. Spent two seasons there before going to Oregon for his last one, where he posted a team-high three interceptions.
157, Jha'Quan Jackson, WR, Tulane
Primarily a slot receiver and punt return specialist for Green Wave.
158, Matt Goncalves, guard, Pittsburgh
Spent his entire college career playing tackle, but another who projects to be a guard in the NFL with a chance to also play some swing tackle.
159, Rasheen Ali, RB, Marshall
Ali's two healthy seasons in 2021 and 2023 have been spectacular. Bodes well for the Shaker Heights High School product if he can stay on the field.
160, Myles Harden, CB, South Dakota
Freshman and seniors years were FCS All-American-caliber for Harden. The problem was injuries which limited him to just 12 total games between sophomore and junior seasons.
161, Nathan Thomas, OT, Louisiana-Lafayette
Another tackle who's best move might be to be a swing guard-tackle for a team.
162, Brennan Jackson, edge rusher, Washington State
Posted 24.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks in the last two seasons combined for the Cougars.
163, Josh Proctor, S, Ohio State
Regained the starting job he had lost in 2022 and earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors. Has battled injuries through the last couple of years.
164, Nelson Ceasar III, edge rusher, Houston
Once Ceasar got into the Cougars' starting lineup regularly in 2022, he flourished with 13.5 sacks and 23.5 tackles for loss in his final 24 games.
165, Luke McCaffrey, WR, Rice
It's Ed McCaffrey's kid and Christian McCaffrey's brother. The floor for him is likely as a solid contributor.
166, Anthony Gould, WR. Oregon State
Two years ago, led all of FBS in punt return average (18.3 yards) and had a pair of punt returns for touchdowns.
167, Justin Eboigbe, DT, Alabama
Eboigbe took advantage of his first year back from a herniated disc with seven sacks and 14 tackles for loss.
168, Curtin Jacobs, LB, Penn State
Started 36 of his last 37 games for the Nittany Lions with 162 combined tackles over that span.
169, J.D. Bertrand, LB, Notre Dame
Led the Fighting Irish in tackles each of the last three seasons, including 101 tackles in 2021.
170, Ty'Ron Hopper, LB, MIssouri
Double-digit tackles for loss in both 2021 and 2022. Finished with 31.5 for his career, along with 9.5 sacks.
171, Elijah Jones, CB, Boston College
Despite missing the final four games, Jones led the ACC with five interceptions last season.
172, K.T. Leveston, G. Kansas State
The 6-foot-3, 326-pound Leveston played tackle for the Wildcats, but may find a spot with a team either as a guard or a versatile backup.
173, Gottlieb Ayedze, G, Maryland
Another player who spent most of his career as a tackle but who would likely stick with a team looking to transition him to guard.
174, Kingsley Eguakun, C, Florida
An ankle injury cost him eight games in his final season in Gainesville, but was one of the more experienced true centers in this class having started all of the 2021 and 2022 seasons.
175, Jamari Thrash, WR, Louisville
Thrash spent four seasons at Georgia State, leading the Sun Belt Conference with 1,122 receiving yards in 2022. Went to Louisville where he led the Cardinals with 858 receiving yards last season.
176, Will Reichard, K, Alabama
Reichard scored more points, 547, than any other player in FBS Division I college football history. Re-wrote the record book for Crimson Tide kickers.
177, Tahj Washington, WR, USC
Caleb Williams' favorite target, with at least 109 catches over the last two seasons. Led the Trojans with 1,062 receiving yards last season.
178, Eric Watts, edge rusher, Connecticut
Over his last 25 games, Watts recorded nine sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss.
179, Matt Lee, C, Miami (Fla.)
Started three full seasons at UCF before taking a one-season swing at doing the same for the Hurricanes.
180, Dwight McGlothern Jr., CB, Arkansas
A mid-career change of scenery going from LSU to Arkansas benefited McGlothern, who had seven picks over two seasons in Fayetteville.
181, M.J. Devonshine, CB, Pittsburgh
Devonshire transferred from Kentucky to Pittsburgh to be closer to his Aliquippa, Pa., home. The move paid off in performance, with eight interceptions and 30 passes defensed during three seasons with the Panthers.
182, Devin Leary, QB, Kentucky
Leary was, when healthy at North Carolina State, one of the more accurate quarterbacks over a four-year run of starting for the Wolfpack. Took a crack at playing in the SEC in 2023 at Kentucky and never could find the consistency he had been known for at N.C. State.
183, Cody Schrader, RB, Missouri
Started out playing at the Division II level at Truman State before trying his luck in the SEC at Missouri. The move paid dividends, as he blossomed into a 1,600-yard rusher and first-team All-American in his second year with the Tigers.
184, A.J. Barner, TE, Michigan
Aurora High School graduate spent three years at Indiana before closing out his college career winning a national championship at Michigan. Brings massive frame and wing span, all of which could paid off for a team willing to gamble on him.
185, Jaheim Bell, TE, Florida State
After three years at South Carolina, Bell spent one year at Florida State. Had 39 catches for 503 yards his final season.
186, Walter Rouse, OT, Oklahoma
Rouse has plenty of high level experience. Between four years at Stanford and one at Oklahoma, he's started 52 out of the 53 games in which he's appeared.
187, Evan Williams, S. Oregon
Williams had four interceptions through his four-year career at Fresno State. Added 4.5 sacks during his one season at Oregon.
188, Kalen King, CB, Penn State
Significant drop-off from 2022, when King had three interceptions and 21 passes defensed, and last year's no-pick, two passes defensed performance.
189, Daijahn Anthony, S, Ole Miss
Anthony took the path from Shepherd to Liberty to one season at Ole Miss. Led the Rebels with three interceptions and one forced fumble last year.
190, Xavier Thomas, edge rusher, Clemson
Played at least parts of six seasons with the Tigers, recording 17.5 sacks and 34 tackles for loss.
191, Marcus Harris, DT, Auburn
After two seasons at Kansas, Harris moved to Auburn and became an immediate starter with 11 career sacks.
192, Ethan Driskell, OT, Marshall
Former walk-on overcame labrum surgery to become All-Sun Belt performer by final year in Huntington.
193, Jaylan Ford, LB, Texas
Two-time All-Big 12 selection had 220 tackles in his final two seasons with the Longhorns.
194, Joe Milton III, QB, Tennessee
Milton can throw it over the mountains. Whether or not he completes the pass, that's a different question that flummoxed both Michigan and Tennessee.
195, Erick All, TE, Iowa
An injury derailed his one season at Iowa after having been a solid contributor at Michigan.
196, Cornelius Johnson, WR, MIchigan
Three-year starter for the Wolverines who led the team in receiving in both 2021 and 2022.
197, Tyrice Knight, LB, Texas-El Paso
Blossomed into one of the top Group of 5 linebackers at UTEP. Had 4.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss his final season with the Miners.
198, Javion Cohen, OG, Miami (Fla.)
Started 25 games in 2021 and 2022 at left guard for Alabama before moving to Miami for his final season.
199, Marist Liufau, LB, Notre Dame
Liufau had 95 total tackles and 3.5 sacks in his last 25 games for the Fighting Irish.
200, Jaden Crumedy, DT, Mississippi State
Started for five seasons in Starkville, although he missed the first eight game of the 2022 season with a wrist injury.
201, Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State
The broken leg Travis suffered late in the Seminoles' undefeated 2023 regular season may have cost more than just just a playoff appearance.
202, Sione Vaki, S. Utah
Only two years of college experience despite being 22-years old due to a three-year mission for the Latter Day Saints Church.
203, Jaylon Carlies, S, Missouri
Carlies led Missouri in interceptions in both 2021 and 2022. Finished with nine for his career.
204, Fabien Lovett Sr., DT, Florida State
After two years at Mississippi State, Lovett transferred to Florida State, where he had five sacks in four seasons and closed it out as a team captain.
205, Ryan Flournoy, WR, Southeast Missouri State
Two-time All-Ohio Valley Conference selection with 118 catches for 1,823 yards over that span.
206, Dylan Laube, RB, New Hampshire
Was an FCS All-American as a senior in 2023, which wasn't even his best season statistically. He ran for 1,205 yards in 2022.
207, Javon Solomon, edge rusher, Troy
Solomon had 16 sacks and 18 tackles for loss in his final season. The sack total led all of FBS.
208, Keith Randolph Jr., DT, Illinois
Had 8.5 sacks combined in 2021 and 2022, but dropped to just 1.5 last season.
209, Chau Smith-Wade, CB, Washington State
Got around the football a lot with 21 passes defensed, but only three interceptions in his career.
210, Nick Gargiulo, OG, South Carolina
Gargiulo has 17 starts at center, 14 at left tackle and 5 at left guard with both Yale and South Carolina.
211, Jarrian Jones, CB, Florida State
Like Lovett, started at Mississippi State before transferring to Florida State after one year. Set career highs with three interceptions and six passes defensed in 2023.
212, Khristian Boyd, DT, Northern Iowa
Had 10.5 sacks and 22.5 tackles for loss in 49 career games.
213, Darius Muasau, LB, UCLA
Three years at Hawaii and two at UCLA were productive for Muasau with 16.5 sacks and 40 tackles for loss.
214, Jacob Monk, C, Duke
Made 36 starts at right guard, 12 at right tackle and 10 at center over five season in Durham, N.C.
215, Qwan'tez Stiggers, CB, Toronto Argonauts (CFL)
Stiggers was out of football until 2022, when he played semi-pro football. He spent last year in the CFL playing for the Toronto Argonauts.
216, Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&M
Smith had 2,407 career receiving yards for the Aggies, but was even more dangerous as a punt returner.
217, Nathaniel Watson, LB, Mississippi State
Over his final two seasons with the Bulldogs, Watson had 250 total tackles, 25 tackles for loss and 16 sacks.
218, Jaylen Harrell, edge rusher, Michigan
Had 11 career sacks, 7.5 of those in the Wolverines' national championship season in 2023.
219, Kamal Hadden, CB, Tennessee
Hadden intercepted six passes for the Volunteers in three seasons after spending two years at junior college.
220, Frank Crum, OT Wyoming
Crum started 36 games at right tackle and 13 at left tackle over five seasons.
221, Jordan Jefferson, DT, LSU
Jefferson played the majority of his career at West Virginia from 2019-22 before moving to LSU last season, where he had 2.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss.
222, Dallin Holker, TE, Colorado State
Spent two years in 2019-20 on a LDS mission after his freshman year at BYU. Transferred to Colorado State in 2023, catching 64 passes for 767 yards and six touchdowns.
223, Trevor Keegan, OG, Michigan
Has 36 starts at left guard for three Michigan playoff teams.
224, Xavier Weaver, WR, Colorado
Had 68 catches for 908 yards and four touchdowns after transferring from South Florida, where he played four years, in order to play for Deion Sanders at Colorado.
225, Dillon Johnson, RB, Washington
Johnson made the most of his first season as the Huskies' top bacl carrier, rushing for 1,195 yards and 16 touchdowns.
226, Mark Perry, S. TCU
Started the last three seasons, including his final one at Colorado in 2021. Three career interceptions.
227, Travis Glover Jr., OT, Georgia State
Glover has 57 collegiate starts, with 35 at left tackle, 18 at right tackle and four at left guard.
228, Khalid Duke, edge rusher Kansas State
Duke started 26 of the 27 games he played over the last two seasons, with nine sacks and 13 tackles for loss.
229, Johnny Dixon, CB. Penn State
Two years at South Carolina turned into three years at Penn State. Had three of his four interceptions and all 7.5 of his sacks in the last two seasons.
230, LaDarius Henderson, OG, Michigan
Finished his career with a national championship season at Michigan after starting 29 of his 33 games played over four years at Arizona State.
231, Tarheeb Still, CB, Maryland
Four-year starter could play both on the perimeter as well as in the slot.
232, Braiden McGregor, edge rusher, Michigan
First full seasons as a starter resulted in 4.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss and a national championship.
233, Sam Hartman, QB, Notre Dame
Hartman was one of the most successful quarterbacks in college football over his five years at Wake Forest before he decided to take his incredible flow, and pretty good arm, to South Bend for one season.
234, Dylan McMahon, C, North Carolina State
McMahon projects to an interior backup with 22 right guard starts, 14 starts at center and eight starts at left guard.
235, McKinnley Jackson, DT, Texas A&M
An arrest and an injury kept Jackson off the field early with the Aggies. He did end his career as a team captain and starting all 12 games last year.
236, Ryan Rehkow, P, BYU
Four-year punter for the Cougars averaged 48.4 yards per punt.
237, Austin Reed, QB, Western Kentucky
Threw for more than 8,000 yards in two years with the Hilltoppers, including 71 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.
238, Jalen Coker, WR, Holy Cross
Coker had 109 catches for 1,952 yards and 26 touchdowns in his final two seasons.
239, Bub Means, WR, Pittsburgh
Tennessee and Louisiana Tech were his first two stops before a two-year run in Pittsburgh, where he caught 68 passes for 1,122 yards and eight touchdowns.
240, James Williams, LB, Miami (Fla.)
Had 162 total tackles over three seasons with the Hurricanes.
241, Cameron Little, K, Arkansas
Most accurate kicker in Hogs history, making 53-of-64 field goals and all 129 point-after kicks.
242, Isaiah Davis, RB, South Dakota State
David ran for more than 3,020 yards and scored 33 touchdowns the last two seasons.
243, Steele Chambers, LB, Ohio State
Full-time starter the last two seasons with 160 total tackles.
244, Josiah Ezirim, OT, Eastern Kentucky
Started 19 games at right tackle the last two season after moving from the defensive line in 2021.
245, Daijun Edwards, RB, Georgia
Over the last two seasons, rushed for 1,649 yards and 20 touchdowns for the Bulldogs.
246, Keaton Bills, OG, Utah
College career started with a three-year mission, followed by a redshirt year and the COVID-shortened 2020 season. He's started 34 of a possible 38 games over the last three seasons.
247, Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE, Minnesota
Last two seasons: 67 catches, 736 yards, four touchdowns.
248, Tyler Davis, DT, Clemson
Had 16 sacks and 29.5 tackles for loss in five seasons at Clemson.
249, Blake Watson, RB, Memphis
Was a capable pass catcher coming out of the backfield the last two seasons, while rushing for 1,152 yards in his only year at Memphis after five years at Old Dominion.
250, Myles Cole, edge rusher, Texas Tech
Spent last two seasons at Texas Tech after going to Louisiana-Monroe for four seasons.
251, Willie Drew, CB, Virginia State
Had 11 interceptions and 34 passes defensed in last two seasons at Virginia State.
252, Andrew Raym, C, Oklahoma
Started 29 of the last 34 games Raym played in at Oklahoma.
253, Julian Pearl, OT, Illinois
Has 24 left tackle starts along with nine right tackle and five right guard starts for Illini.
254, C.J. Hanson, OG, Holy Cross
Three-year full-time starter at right guard for Crusaders.
255, Garrett Greenfield, OT, South Dakota State
Swing tackle with 31 starts on the left side and 24 starts on the right side.
256, Ryan Watts, S, Texas
Former Ohio State Buckeye started 23 of the 24 games he played in over the last two seasons after going to Texas.
257, Isaiah Williams, WR, Illinois
The 5-foot-9, 179-pound Williams projects as a slot receiver with a chance to hang on as a punt returner.
258, Joshua Karty, K, Stanford
Made 23 field goals, including 11 from 40-plus yards, and all of his 21 point-after tries this past season.
259, Javontae Jean-Baptiste, edge rusher, Notre Dame
In 2023, had 49 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and five sacks.
260, Brady Latham, OG, Arkansas
Latham started 46 games at left guard for the Razorbacks.
261, Jawhar Jordan, RB, Louisville
Jordan ran for 1,128 yards and 13 touchdowns this past season for the Cardinals.
262, Daequan Hardy, CB Penn State
While Hardy was a backup cornerback for the Nittany Lions, he may best make a club in the return game.
263, Deantre Prince, CB, Ole Miss
Prince had six career interceptions and 27 passes defensed for The Rebels.
264, Kimani Vidal, RB, Troy
Back-to-back 1,00-yard rushing seasons, including 1,661 yards in 2023.
265, Michael Barrett Jr., LB, Michigan
Had 137 total tackles the last two seasons combined, along with two interceptions in 2022.
266, Tulu Griffin, WR, Mississippi State
Griffin's path to the NFL is as a kick return man, having averaged 29.3 yards per kickoff return in Starkville.
267, Chigozie Anusiem, CB, Colorado State
The California and Colorado State product had 57 tackles last season and his lone interception.
268, Tylan Grable, OT, UCF
Started at left tackle for both UCF and, prior to there, Jacksonville State.
269, Jowon Briggs, DT, Cincinnati
Briggs had 168 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss and 12 sacks between Virginia and Cincinnati.
270, Jordan Whittington, WR, Texas
Left Texas with 141 career catches for 1,757 yards and five touchdowns.
271, Mason Tipton, WR, Yale
Archbishop Hoban High School product finished his four years at Yale with 2,067 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns.
272, Marcellas Dial, CB. South Carolina
Last two years in Columbia, had 25 passes defensed to lead the team.
273, Logan Lee, edge rusher, Iowa
Lee had nine sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss over three seasons playing for the Hawkeyes. Blocked two field goals.
274, Andrew Coker, OT, TCU
Started 46 of the 49 games in which he played, 41 of those at right tackle.
275, Charles Turner II, C, LSU
Canton native who played as a freshman and sophomore at McKinley High School before going to IMG Academy. Started 25 games over the last two season at center for LSU.
276, Jase McClellan, RB, Alabama
Topped 110 carries and at least 655 rushing yards the last two seasons for the Crimson Tide.
277, Tyler Owens, S, Texas Tech
Transferred after three seasons at Texas to Texas Tech in 2022. Had 58 tackles and an interception in two seasons in Lubbock.
278, Karsen Barnhart, OG, Michigan
Versatile lineman started 15 games for the national champion Wolverines, with multiple starts each at right tackle, right guard and left tackle.
279, Carlton Johnson Jr., Fresno State, CB
Played two seasons at Fresno State with five interceptions and 18 passes defensed.
280, Beanie Bishop Jr., CB, West Virginia
West Virginia was final of three stops for Bishop, who also played at Western Kentucky and Minnesota. Dating back to 2018, had seven interceptions and 172 tackles.
281, Joshua Cephus, WR, Texas-San Antonio
Had a school-record 1,151 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns last season for the Roadrunners.
282, Jaylen Key, S, Alabama
Finished career at Alabama after three seasons at UAB, recording 60 tackles last season.
283, Emani Bailey, RB. TCU
Ran for 1,209 yards and eight touchdowns last season.
284, Zion Tupuola-Fetui, edge rusher, Washington
Had 16 sacks in his Huskies career dating back to 2018.
285, Trey Taylor, S, Air Force
Won Jim Thorpe Award as nation's top defensive back last season when he had 74 tackles, three interceptions and seven passes defensed.
286, Casey Washington, WR, Illinois
Over five seasons, had 122 catches for 1,508 yards and four touchdowns for Illini.
287, Kalen DeLoach, LB, Florida State
Had 202 tackles and 11 sacks the last three seasons for the Seminoles.
288, Trente Jones, OG, Michigan
Key backup lineman for the Wolverines during their three-year playoff run, culminating with the national title.
289, Kedon Slovis, QB, BYU
Started college career at USC in 2019, before leaving after three years for Pittsburgh in 2022. Finished out his career at BYU last year, ending with 11,689 career yards.
290, Jack Westover, TE, Washington
Had 46 catches for 433 yards and four touchdowns for the national runners-up last year.
291, Anim Dankwah, OT, Howard
Big 6-foot-7, 349-pound project tackle out of Canada with 34 games of experience.
292, George Holani, RB, Boise State
Missed six games last season due to injury after rushing for 1,157 yards in 2022.
293, Tatum Bethune, LB, Florida State
After 108 tackles in 2021 at UCF, transferred to Florida State and recorded 154 over his final two seasons.
294, Aaron Casey, LB, Indiana
Casey had 109 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks last season for the Hoosiers.
295, Easton Gibbs, LB, Wyoming
Gibbs has made 230 tackles over the last two seasons.
296, Jontrey Hunter, LB, Georgia State
Hunter hunted the ball to the tune of 96 tackles last season.
297, Jaden Shirden, RB, Monmouth
Back-to-back seasons with at least 1,478 rushing yards for Monmouth.
298, Bayron Matos, OG, South Florida
Former Baseball and basketball player who walked on to the football team in 2022without any prior experience.
299, Giovanni Manu, OT, British Columbia
Intriguing prospect from north of the border who will likely earn a spot on a practice squad.
300, Drake Nugent, C, Michigan
The starting center for the last college football team standing is the last player in the top 300.
Chris Easterling can be reached at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com. Read more about the Browns at www.beaconjournal.com/sports/browns. Follow him on X at @ceasterlingABJ
This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: 2024 NFL Draft big board: Who are the top 300 NFL prospects?