2024 NFL draft big board: Top 300 prospects include Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr.

The NFL draft starts Thursday night in Detroit. By the time it ends sometime late Saturday afternoon, 256 players will hear their names called as they realize the first step of their pro football dreams.

Here's the Beacon Journal's top 300 list of prospects heading into the draft, starting with a former Heisman Trophy winner as the consensus No. 1 overall pick for the first round Thursday.

1, Caleb Williams, QB, USC

USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams prepares to throw the ball during the first quarter against the Washington Huskies at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Nov. 4, 2023 in Los Angeles.

The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner for the Trojans has been on the minds of NFL scouts and general managers since he came onto the scene at Oklahoma in 2021.

2, Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

Harrison's dad was a Pro Football Hall of Famer. The son may be as close to a sure thing in the draft.

Marvin Harrison Jr. of Ohio State

3, Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

Surprise, LSU has another big-play receiver NFL team's rave over. Nabers leaves Baton Rouge as its all-time receptions and receiving yards leader, which says a lot.

4, Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

A massive 6-foot-9, 321-pound product of the Fighting Irish offensive line assembly line.

5, Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is the only player in FBS history to pass for 12,000 yards and rush for 3,000 yards.

6, Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

At one point considered 1A to Caleb Williams, Maye has thrown for 7.929 yards over the last two seasons for the Tar Heels.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Huskies star led the nation with 1,620 receiving yards last fall.

8, Dallas Turner, edge rusher, Alabama

Turner had 15.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks in his final season with the Crimson Tide.

9, Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

The 6-foot-3, 243-pound Bulldogs star had 2,538 career receiving yards and 26 career receiving touchdowns in becoming a first-team All-American all three years in college.

10, Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Arnold had five interceptions, a forced fumble, 6.5 tackles for loss and a sack last year for the Crimson Tide.

11, Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington

The massive tackle (6-foot-4, 317 pound) played mostly left tackle for the Huskies, but did slide over the left guard a couple of times.

12, Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Led the country with 32 pass breakups over the last two seasons.

Mar 1, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Toledo defensive back Quinyon Mitchell (DB27) works out during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

13, J.C. Latham, OT, Alabama

The 6-foot-6, 342-pound tackle played on the right side of the Crimson Tide line.

14, Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State

Was a consensus All-American and Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2023, his only season starting 12 games.

15, Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

Had 1,177 yards and 17 touchdowns lining up opposite Malik Nabers last season.

16, Jared Verse, edge rusher, Florida State

Had nine sacks each of the last two seasons after a career-best 10.5 sacks as a sophomore in 2021.

Oct 14, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive end Jared Verse (5) against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

17, Laitau Latu, edge rusher, UCLA

Came back from medically retiring from football in his third year at Washington in 2021 to post back-to-back double-digit sack seasons with the Bruins.

18, Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

After two years as a reserve, Murphy's first year as a starter saw him post five sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss.

19, Talise Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

The 6-foot-5, 324-pound Beavers star started the last 25 games at right tackle, not counting the bowl game last season.

20, Graham Barton, C, Duke

Spent the last three years playing left tackle for the Blue Devils, but will shift to the position he started out at in college.

21, Chop Robinson, edge rusher, Penn State

Best season statistically was actually his second year in 2022, when he had 10 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

Georgia offensive lineman Amarius Mims (65) before Georgia’s game against Alabama in the 2023 SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

22, Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

Massive 6-foot-7, 340-pound tackle missed six games last year with ankle injury.

23, Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

Missed four gmes with right leg injury, but was still an All-American for Hawkeyes.

24, Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Two interceptions, two forced fumbles, 11 pass defense in his final season with the Tigers.

Quarterbacked Michigan to three consecutive playoff appearances, including the national championship last season.

26, Jer'Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

Two-time All-American had 13 sacks and 22.5 tackles for loss combined the last two seasons.

27, Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

Transferred from Georgia to Texas for his final season, where he caught 55 passes for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Dec 2, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) and Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Cam Smith (3) in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

28, Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

Missed games in both seasons Guyton played in Normal. Finished with

Best name in the draft. Pretty good cornerback as well.

Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

30, Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon

Moved from right guard to center this past season for the Ducks. Also had a defensive tackle start as a freshman.

31, Darius Robinson, edge rusher, Missouri

Robinson benefitted massively from extra COVID year of eligibility with a career-high 14.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks last season.

32, Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri

Missed four games last season for Mizzou, which cost him some opportunities. Only had one interception in his college career.

Oct 22, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) celebrates against the Vanderbilt Commodores after a tackle during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.

33, Xavier Leggett, WR, South Carolina

Blew up in his fifth season with Gamecocks, catching 71 passes for 1,255 yards and two touchdowns.

34, Jordan Morgan, OG, Arizona

Played 41 collegiate games with 37 starts with the Wildcats. All of those, however, were at left tackle.

35, Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia

Nov 11, 2023; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) celebrates after a touchdown with offensive lineman Amarius Mims (65) against the Mississippi Rebels in the first quarter at Sanford Stadium.

One of the best all-around receivers in the draft class. Former Bulldog two-time national champion had 119 career catches for 1,687 yards and 14 touchdowns.

36, Marshawn Kneeland, edge rusher, Western Michigan

Had 13 sacks and 28 tackles for loss in his Broncos career.

37, Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

Transferred from Michigan State for his final season and emerged as a big-play threat for Seminoles.

38, Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws against the Liberty Flames during the second half in the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

After three up-and-down seasons at Auburn, Nix transferred to Oregon for final two seasons where he emerged as a Heisman finalist.

39, Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan

Another son of a former NFL player, Jenkins developed into an All-American and a team captain for the Wolverines' national championship team.

40, Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

Set an NFL combine record in the 40-yard dash, which he ran in a 4.21 seconds.

Dec 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) warms up before the Big 12 Conference Championship game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Mandatory Credit: Sara Diggins/American-Statesman via USA TODAY NETWORK

41, Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia

Maybe the best pure center in the draft, Frazier started 38 career games at the position over the final three-plus years in Morgantown.

42, Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State

Originally a Western Michigan Bronco, Fiske transferred to Florida State for his sixth and final season to measure himself against the "big boys." He posted six sacks and nine tackles for loss in his one year in Tallahassee.

43, Cooper Beebe, OG, Kansas State

Consensus All-American who, despite playing mostly left guard, possesses versatility to move around the line.

44, Junior Colson, LB, Michigan

Leading tackler and team leader for Michigan's national championship team last season.

45, Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida

After having a solid three seasons at Arizona State, Pearsall transferred to Florida for the final two seasons of his college career. Finished with 159 combined catches for 2,420 yards and 14 touchdowns.

46, Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

Sep 23, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (45) sacks Auburn Tigers quarterback Payton Thorne (1) during the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Had break-through season statistically last year, making eight sacks and 17 tackles for loss.

47, Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan

Led national champion Wolverines in receiving with 789 yards and 12 touchdowns on 48 catches.

48, Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas

Took advantage of his first opportunity to be the Longhorns' starting running back, rushing for 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns.

49, Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia

Despite just one career interceptions, Lassiter allowed just 38.5% of the passes thrown his way to be completed and no touchdowns. His last pass interference flag came in Nov., 2022.

50, Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU

Started at left tackle this past season for the Cougars after having started at right tackle the previous year.

51, Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 14: Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Washington Huskies celebrates a touchdown against the Oregon Ducks during the first quarter at Husky Stadium on October 14, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

When healthy, Penix has been one of the most dynamic players in college football, be it at Indiana or Washington. The health, though, will always be the question.

52, Max Melton, CB, Rutgers

Has eight interceptions and 30 passes defensed over his final three college seasons.

53, Christian Haynes, OG, Connecticut

Started 49 of 51 career games for the Huskies. Did not have a 2020 season after it was cancelled.

54, Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State

Hicks had two interceptions, six passes defensed, one forced fumble, 2.5 sacks and six tackles for loss last season for the Huskies.

Nov 5, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Washington State Cougars defensive back Jaden Hicks (25) returns a fumble for a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal during the second quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

55, Payton Wilson, LB, North Carolina State

Injuries have been the biggest hindrance for Wilson, whose freshman year was 2018.

56, Javon Bullard, S, Georgia

Was the Bulldogs' defensive in both the 2022 playoff semifinal against Ohio State and the title game against TCU.

57, Mike Sanristil, CB, Michigan

Shifted from wide receiver to cornerback in 2022 and blossomed with seven career interceptions, 20 passes defensed and four sacks.

58, Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon

Led the Ducks with 1,383 yards and 14 touchdowns on 81 catches last season.

Nov 24, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

59, Ruke Orhorohor, DT, Clemson

Had 12 sacks and 25.5 tackles for loss over the course of his Clemson career.

60, Malachi Corey, WR, Western Kentucky

Built like a running back, Corey has thrived with yards after the catch in his career.

61, T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State

Emerged over the last two seasons to make three interceptions and 22 passes defensed for the Cyclones.

Nov 12, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive back T.J. Tampa (2) deflects a pass intended for Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Langston Anderson (88) in the fourth quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. OSU won 20-14.

62, Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota

Had 12 combined interceptions and 21 passes defensed over the last three seasons.

63, Dominick Puni, OG, Kansas

Started as a tackle at Central Missouri, but has played both tackle and guard in his two seasons at Kansas.

64, Michael Hall Jr., DT, Ohio State

Streetsboro High School graduate had six career sacks in his final two seasons with the Buckeyes.

65, Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky

While Phillips started on the outside for the Wildcats, he played 37.6% of his snaps inside on the slot.

66, Patrick Paul, OT, Houston

Paul started all 44 games in which he appeared at left tackle over five seasons at Houston, including the final 39 in a row.

67, Maason Smith, DT, LSU

Smith missed essentially all of the 2022 season due to a knee injury in the season opener.

68, Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas

Sanders had 99 career catches for 1,295 yards and seven touchdowns.

69, Adisa Isaac, edge rusher, Penn State

Isaac has recorded 11.5 sacks and 27 tackles for loss in the last two seasons after missing the 2021 season with an Achilles injury.

70, Chris Braswell, edge rusher, Alabama

Did a little bit of everything for the Crimson Tide in 2023 with 42 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, three forced fumbles, two passes defensed, a blocked field goal and an interception he returned for a touchdown.

71, Brandon Coleman, OT, TCU

Another versatile lineman having played both left tackle and left guard for the Horned Frogs.

72, Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington

Despite arriving on campus as a left tackle, moved to right tackle and started the last two seasons for the Huskies.

73, Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

Back-to-back All-American who has rushed for at least 1,245 yards each of those seasons with more than 240 carries each season.

74, Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina

After losing his job at Oklahoma to Caleb Williams, Rattler transferred to South Carolina in 2022 and revitalized his career with the Gamecocks.

75, Brandon Dorlus, DT, Oregon

Three-year full-time starter with 12 career sacks for the Ducks.

76, Cole Bishop, S, Utah

Moved into the Utes' starting lineup for the final six games of his freshman season in 2021 and has never left, except for due to injury. Recorded 7.5 sacks in his time in Salt Lake City.

77, Trey Benson, RB, Florida State

Benson rushed for 1,895 yards on 310 carries over the last two seasons.

78, Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame

The "other" offensive tackle for the Fighting Irish is pretty good as well.

79, Bralen Trice, edge rusher, Washington

Had team lead in sacks each of the last two seasons, when he combined for 16.

80, Austin Booker, edge rusher, Kansas

After two years at Minnesota, Booker transferred to Kansas this season and had eight sacks and 12 tackles for loss.

81, Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky

Wallace is coming off his third and best season with the Wildcats, having recorded 8.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one pass defensed and one interception.

82, Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State

Former Ohio high school Mr. Football had 82 career catches for 1,058 yards and 10 touchdowns in his Buckeye career.

83, Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State

Johnson's seven receiving touchdowns last season led the Nittany Lions

84, Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami (Fla.)

Kinchens led the ACC in interceptions each of the last two seasons, collecting a combined 11 over that span.

85, Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington

Polk had his big break-through season with the national runner-up Huskies with 69 catches for 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns.

86, Isaiah Adams, OG, Illinois

Adams has played both tackle spots as well as left guard over his two seasons with the Illini.

87, Malik Mustapha, S. Wake Forest

Started at Richmond before transferring to Wake Forest after his freshman season and eventually growing into a team captain by his senior season.

88, Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale

Didn't play football until midway through his high school career, then started at left tackle the last two seasons of his college career. He did suffer a quad injury last season that cost him time.

89, MarShawn Lloyd, RB, USC

After playing his first three seasons at the University of South Carolina, Lloyd transferred to the University of Southern California. Led both USCs in rushing in each of his final two seasons.

90, Jared Wiley, TE, TCU

After struggling to get targets over three seasons at Texas, Wiley moved to TCU in 2022, where his career took off. He had 71 catches for 765 yards in two seasons in Fort Worth.

91, Mekhi Wingo, DT, LSU

Following his freshman year at Missouri, Wingo transferred to LSU, where he would start 20 of the 24 games in which he appeared. He had 7.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss in two years for the Bayou Bengals.

92, Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee

Wright had his first 1,000-yard rushing season in three years in Knoxville in his final one, rushing for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns on 137 carries.

93, Jonah Elliss, edge rusher, Utah

The son of former Detroit Lions first-round pick Luther Elliss, the younger Elliss had 12 sacks and was a consensus All-American last season.

94, Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina

Former Kent State wide receiver who fought with the NCAA to gain his eligibility once he transferred to Chapel Hill. He managed to get eligible for the final eight games, catching 41 passes for 699 yards and seven touchdowns.

95, Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame

Estime led the Fighting Irish in rushing each of the last two seasons, including a career-best 1,341 yards and 18 touchdowns last season.

James had three interceptions in two seasons playing for Auburn. He spent his first three college seasons at Oregon.

97, Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama

Burton split his four seasons in college evenly between Georgia and Alabama, winning a national championship in 2021 with Georgia. He led the Crimson Tide in receiving twice.

98, Malik Washington, WR, Virginia

Washington is coming off his best season by far, catching 110 passes for 1,426 yards and nine touchdowns.

99, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, S, Texas Tech

Taylor-Demerson led the Red Raiders in interceptions each of his final three seasons, finishing with 10 for his career.

100, Christian Mahogany, OG, Boston College

Mahogany missed the entire 2022 season with a knee injury, but returned to his old All-ACC form this past season.

101, Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin

Allen's final season in Madison somehow was his worst, as he finished with "only" 984 rushing yards. For his Badger career, he ran for 3,494 yards and 35 touchdowns.

102, Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane

Pratt rewrote the Green Wave record books, including all-time passing yards and passing touchdowns, while also helping Tulane achieve multiple double-digit win seasons.

103, Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio State

St. Ignatius High School product had 200 combined tackles over his final two seasons.

104, Brenden Rice, WR, USC

Son of Jerry Rice, the younger Rice spent two seasons at Colorado before spending his final two years at USC. Most of his 111 catches and 1,821 receiving yards came while playing his final two seasons.

105, Calen Bullock, S, USC

Bullock was a three-year starter for the Trojans, often utilized as the nickelback in sub-packages.

106, Tanor Bortolini, C, Wisconsin

Bortolini played mostly guard during his Badgers career until his final year, when he was moved back to center.

107, Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon

Irving transferred after his freshman year at Minnesota to Oregon and rushed for back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

108, Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington

McMillan took a back seat to teammates Rome Odunze and Ja'Lynn Polk inside the Huskies' passing game this season, in part because a knee injury cost him four games. He did have more than 1,000 yards receiving the previous season.

109, Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina

Gray finished with 266 combined tackles his final two seasons in Chapel Hill.

110, Caelen Carson, CB, Wake Forest

Carson has missed multiple games over his four-year career due to injuries. However, did have 29 passes defensed in 35 games played.

111, Ray Davis, RB, Kentucky

Davis' career took him from Temple to Vanderbilt to, for his final season, Kentucky. It was with the Wildcats that he blossomed into an All-SEC player who possesses both power and vision, with a hint of burst, although no one would mistake him for a burner.

112, Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State

Two-time All-Big 12 first team selection. Sinnott led the Wildcats in receiving his final season in Manhattan with 676 yards on 49 catches.

113, Dominique Hampton, S, Washington

Originally a cornerback when he arrived in Seattle, Hampton shifted to strong safety.

114, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, C, Georgia

Three-year starter for a Georgia program that won a pair of national championships and lost just two games during that span. Was a two-time team captain for the Bulldogs.

Often overshadowed by his teammate Ennis Rakestraw, Abrams-Draine was actually the much more productive college player. Had double-digit passes defensed in each of his three seasons playing corner after transitioning from wide receiver, and had seven career interceptions.

116, Nehemiah Pritchett, CB, Auburn

Pritchett had 29 passes defensed over the final four years of his Auburn career.

117, Jarvis Brownlee Jr., CB, Louisville

Spent three years at Florida State before transferring to Louisville. Broke out with the Cardinals with 21 passes defensed and three of his career six interceptions.

118, Christian Jones, OT, Texas

Very experienced tackle, having played 61 career games for the Longhorns with 48 starts. While most of the starts came at right tackle, he did spend all of 2021 lined up at left tackle.

119, Beaux Limmer, C, Arkansas

Like many of the linemen on this list, there's versatility in Limmer's game. While he started at center this past year for the Hogs, he's started at right guard before in his career as well.

120, Will Shipley, RB, Clemson

Versatile running back who's a past 1,000-yard rusher and also a threat catching the ball out of the backfield.

121, Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, Purdue

Tracy's background is mostly at wide receiver, which is what he played both during his four years at Iowa and first year at Purdue. Didn't move to running back until last fall, where he ran for 716 yards and had another 132 yards receiving.

122, Javon Baker, WR, UCF

Buried for two seasons on the depth chart at Alabama, Baker broke out in his two seasons in Orlando. That included 1,139 receiving yards last season, which earned him All-Big 12 first team honors.

123, Mason McCormick, OG, South Dakota State

McCormick has played 70 collegiate games for the FCS Division I power Jackrabbits, including 57 starts at left guard. Tested really well at the NFL combine.

124, Jaylin Simpson, S. Auburn

Simpson didn't become a full-time starter for the Tigers until last season. Took advantage of that with a career-best four interceptions.

125, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson

Son of an 11-year NFL veteran, Trotter finished his three seasons at Clemson with 13 sacks and 29.5 tackles for loss.

126, Jacob Cowing, WR, Arizona

Played final two college seasons at Arizona after spending first three years at Texas-El Paso. Had back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons in 2021 at UTEP and 2022 at Arizona.

127, T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas

First-round talent, undrafted free agent-level character issues off the field. That's including a DUI arrest recently.

128, Gabriel Murphy, edge rusher, UCLA

Three years at North Texas turned into a final two seasons at UCLA. Murphy had 21 total sacks in his career, including 9.5 in two seasons in Westwood.

129, Zak Zinter, OG, Michigan

Zinter broke his leg against Ohio State last year, which has thrown his entire draft projection up in the air.

130, Hunter Nourzad, C, Penn State

Center is the fourth different position Nourzad has started at in college. He has played right tackle and both guard positions before shifting to center last season.

131, Sataoa Laumea, OG, Utah

Another versatile lineman. Laumea has started 27 games at right tackle and 18 at right guard in his career.

132, Gabe Hall, DT, Baylor

Had 12.5 sacks as a three-year starter for Baylor.

133, Delmar Glaze, OG, Maryland

Glaze projects more as a guard at the next level at 6-foot-4, 315 pounds. However, all of his college experience is at left or right tackle, making him potentially a good depth piece.

134, Caeden Wallace, OT, Penn State

Wallace's talents are obvious based on the fact that, from 2021 until last season, when he was healthy, he played right tackle for the Nittany Lions.

135, Renardo Green, CB, Florida State

Green played a little strong safety early in his Seminole career. However, the last two seasons were at cornerback, including a final year where he had 14 pass breakups.

136, Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State

Another player who split his four years in college evenly between two schools: Arizona State and Florida State. Brings good size to the position at 6-foot-6, 231 pounds.

137, Tanner McLachlan, TE, Arizona

Had 79 catches for 984 yards and six touchdowns during his final two seasons of college football, which were spent at Arizona. Originally spent four seasons at Southern Utah.

138, Jordan Magee, LB, Temple

Two-time team captain who amassed more than 160 total tackles over his final two seasons with the Owls.

139, Tip Reiman, TE, Illinois

Played more special teams than was an offensive threat for Illini, but was reliable when he was targeted over the final two seasons of his career.

140, Decamerion Richardson, CB, Mississippi State

Another big, physical cornerback from Starkville in the mold of current Browns player Martin Emerson Jr. Did not have an interception in college, which is a concern.

141, Isaac Guerendo, RB. Louisville

Injuries were the tale for Guerendo over his five years at Wisconsin before finding his way to Louisville last year, where he ran for 810 yards and caught for another 234 yards as the backup.

142, Cam Hart, CB, Notre Dame

Former team captain for the Fighting Irish had three forced fumbles last season.

143, Javon Foster, OT, Missouri

Foster started 39 consecutive games at left tackle for the Tigers.

144, Kitan Oladapo, S, Oregon State

Productive safety who both impacted the game in pass coverage with three career interceptions as well as in pass rush, with 6.5 career sacks.

145, DeWayne Carter, DT, Duke

Two-time team captain who caused seven career fumbles for the Blue Devils.

146, Jalyx Hunt, edge rusher, Houston Christian

Started at Ivy League member Cornell before transferring to fellow FCS member Houston Christian, which originally was Houston Baptist until 2022. All 13.5 sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss Hunt posted in his career came while he was playing in Houston.

147, Mohamed Kamara, edge rusher, Colorado State

Kamara's 13 sacks and 17 tackles for loss helped him earn second-team All-American honors last season.

148, Cedric Johnson, edge rusher, Ole Miss

Three-year starter for the Rebels who leaves Oxford with 19 sacks and 22 tackles for loss in his career.

149, Edefuan Ulofoshio, LB, Washington

After a knee injury cost him time in 2022, Ulofoshio came back last season to record 94 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble, four passes defensed and one interception, which he returned for a touchdowns.

150, Beau Brade, S, Maryland

Recorded 160 total tackles combined over his final two seasons with the Terrapins, which led the team.

151, Troy Taylor, P, Iowa

Taylor set an NCAA-record with 4,479 punting yards in 2023. Anyone who watched Iowa play this season knows why he's one of the top 150 players.

152, Tykee Smith, S, Georgia

After two years at West Virginia, Smith's first year at Georgia in 2021 was hampered by injuries. However, Smith finished strong, including a final season last year with six passes defensed and four interceptions.

153, Josh Newton, CB, TCU

Started at Louisiana-Monroe before playing last two years at TCU. Four interceptions and 24 passes defensed during his time in Fort Worth.

154, Leonard Taylor III, DT, Miami (Fla.)

Taylor's best season of his three with the Hurricanes was his second, with three sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss.

155, Layden Robinson, OG, Texas A&M

Good size at 6-foot-3, 302 pounds to be a guard, which he where he started for three years with the Aggies.

156, Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon

Spent four years wandering through the junior college wilderness before ending up at Alabama in 2021. Spent two seasons there before going to Oregon for his last one, where he posted a team-high three interceptions.

157, Jha'Quan Jackson, WR, Tulane

Primarily a slot receiver and punt return specialist for Green Wave.

158, Matt Goncalves, guard, Pittsburgh

Spent his entire college career playing tackle, but another who projects to be a guard in the NFL with a chance to also play some swing tackle.

159, Rasheen Ali, RB, Marshall

Ali's two healthy seasons in 2021 and 2023 have been spectacular. Bodes well for the Shaker Heights High School product if he can stay on the field.

160, Myles Harden, CB, South Dakota

Freshman and seniors years were FCS All-American-caliber for Harden. The problem was injuries which limited him to just 12 total games between sophomore and junior seasons.

161, Nathan Thomas, OT, Louisiana-Lafayette

Another tackle who's best move might be to be a swing guard-tackle for a team.

162, Brennan Jackson, edge rusher, Washington State

Posted 24.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks in the last two seasons combined for the Cougars.

163, Josh Proctor, S, Ohio State

Regained the starting job he had lost in 2022 and earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors. Has battled injuries through the last couple of years.

164, Nelson Ceasar III, edge rusher, Houston

Once Ceasar got into the Cougars' starting lineup regularly in 2022, he flourished with 13.5 sacks and 23.5 tackles for loss in his final 24 games.

165, Luke McCaffrey, WR, Rice

It's Ed McCaffrey's kid and Christian McCaffrey's brother. The floor for him is likely as a solid contributor.

166, Anthony Gould, WR. Oregon State

Two years ago, led all of FBS in punt return average (18.3 yards) and had a pair of punt returns for touchdowns.

167, Justin Eboigbe, DT, Alabama

Eboigbe took advantage of his first year back from a herniated disc with seven sacks and 14 tackles for loss.

168, Curtin Jacobs, LB, Penn State

Started 36 of his last 37 games for the Nittany Lions with 162 combined tackles over that span.

169, J.D. Bertrand, LB, Notre Dame

Led the Fighting Irish in tackles each of the last three seasons, including 101 tackles in 2021.

170, Ty'Ron Hopper, LB, MIssouri

Double-digit tackles for loss in both 2021 and 2022. Finished with 31.5 for his career, along with 9.5 sacks.

171, Elijah Jones, CB, Boston College

Despite missing the final four games, Jones led the ACC with five interceptions last season.

172, K.T. Leveston, G. Kansas State

The 6-foot-3, 326-pound Leveston played tackle for the Wildcats, but may find a spot with a team either as a guard or a versatile backup.

173, Gottlieb Ayedze, G, Maryland

Another player who spent most of his career as a tackle but who would likely stick with a team looking to transition him to guard.

174, Kingsley Eguakun, C, Florida

An ankle injury cost him eight games in his final season in Gainesville, but was one of the more experienced true centers in this class having started all of the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

175, Jamari Thrash, WR, Louisville

Thrash spent four seasons at Georgia State, leading the Sun Belt Conference with 1,122 receiving yards in 2022. Went to Louisville where he led the Cardinals with 858 receiving yards last season.

176, Will Reichard, K, Alabama

Reichard scored more points, 547, than any other player in FBS Division I college football history. Re-wrote the record book for Crimson Tide kickers.

177, Tahj Washington, WR, USC

Caleb Williams' favorite target, with at least 109 catches over the last two seasons. Led the Trojans with 1,062 receiving yards last season.

178, Eric Watts, edge rusher, Connecticut

Over his last 25 games, Watts recorded nine sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss.

179, Matt Lee, C, Miami (Fla.)

Started three full seasons at UCF before taking a one-season swing at doing the same for the Hurricanes.

180, Dwight McGlothern Jr., CB, Arkansas

A mid-career change of scenery going from LSU to Arkansas benefited McGlothern, who had seven picks over two seasons in Fayetteville.

181, M.J. Devonshine, CB, Pittsburgh

Devonshire transferred from Kentucky to Pittsburgh to be closer to his Aliquippa, Pa., home. The move paid off in performance, with eight interceptions and 30 passes defensed during three seasons with the Panthers.

182, Devin Leary, QB, Kentucky

Leary was, when healthy at North Carolina State, one of the more accurate quarterbacks over a four-year run of starting for the Wolfpack. Took a crack at playing in the SEC in 2023 at Kentucky and never could find the consistency he had been known for at N.C. State.

183, Cody Schrader, RB, Missouri

Started out playing at the Division II level at Truman State before trying his luck in the SEC at Missouri. The move paid dividends, as he blossomed into a 1,600-yard rusher and first-team All-American in his second year with the Tigers.

184, A.J. Barner, TE, Michigan

Aurora High School graduate spent three years at Indiana before closing out his college career winning a national championship at Michigan. Brings massive frame and wing span, all of which could paid off for a team willing to gamble on him.

185, Jaheim Bell, TE, Florida State

After three years at South Carolina, Bell spent one year at Florida State. Had 39 catches for 503 yards his final season.

186, Walter Rouse, OT, Oklahoma

Rouse has plenty of high level experience. Between four years at Stanford and one at Oklahoma, he's started 52 out of the 53 games in which he's appeared.

187, Evan Williams, S. Oregon

Williams had four interceptions through his four-year career at Fresno State. Added 4.5 sacks during his one season at Oregon.

188, Kalen King, CB, Penn State

Significant drop-off from 2022, when King had three interceptions and 21 passes defensed, and last year's no-pick, two passes defensed performance.

189, Daijahn Anthony, S, Ole Miss

Anthony took the path from Shepherd to Liberty to one season at Ole Miss. Led the Rebels with three interceptions and one forced fumble last year.

190, Xavier Thomas, edge rusher, Clemson

Played at least parts of six seasons with the Tigers, recording 17.5 sacks and 34 tackles for loss.

191, Marcus Harris, DT, Auburn

After two seasons at Kansas, Harris moved to Auburn and became an immediate starter with 11 career sacks.

192, Ethan Driskell, OT, Marshall

Former walk-on overcame labrum surgery to become All-Sun Belt performer by final year in Huntington.

193, Jaylan Ford, LB, Texas

Two-time All-Big 12 selection had 220 tackles in his final two seasons with the Longhorns.

194, Joe Milton III, QB, Tennessee

Milton can throw it over the mountains. Whether or not he completes the pass, that's a different question that flummoxed both Michigan and Tennessee.

195, Erick All, TE, Iowa

An injury derailed his one season at Iowa after having been a solid contributor at Michigan.

196, Cornelius Johnson, WR, MIchigan

Three-year starter for the Wolverines who led the team in receiving in both 2021 and 2022.

197, Tyrice Knight, LB, Texas-El Paso

Blossomed into one of the top Group of 5 linebackers at UTEP. Had 4.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss his final season with the Miners.

198, Javion Cohen, OG, Miami (Fla.)

Started 25 games in 2021 and 2022 at left guard for Alabama before moving to Miami for his final season.

199, Marist Liufau, LB, Notre Dame

Liufau had 95 total tackles and 3.5 sacks in his last 25 games for the Fighting Irish.

200, Jaden Crumedy, DT, Mississippi State

Started for five seasons in Starkville, although he missed the first eight game of the 2022 season with a wrist injury.

201, Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State

The broken leg Travis suffered late in the Seminoles' undefeated 2023 regular season may have cost more than just just a playoff appearance.

202, Sione Vaki, S. Utah

Only two years of college experience despite being 22-years old due to a three-year mission for the Latter Day Saints Church.

203, Jaylon Carlies, S, Missouri

Carlies led Missouri in interceptions in both 2021 and 2022. Finished with nine for his career.

204, Fabien Lovett Sr., DT, Florida State

After two years at Mississippi State, Lovett transferred to Florida State, where he had five sacks in four seasons and closed it out as a team captain.

205, Ryan Flournoy, WR, Southeast Missouri State

Two-time All-Ohio Valley Conference selection with 118 catches for 1,823 yards over that span.

206, Dylan Laube, RB, New Hampshire

Was an FCS All-American as a senior in 2023, which wasn't even his best season statistically. He ran for 1,205 yards in 2022.

207, Javon Solomon, edge rusher, Troy

Solomon had 16 sacks and 18 tackles for loss in his final season. The sack total led all of FBS.

208, Keith Randolph Jr., DT, Illinois

Had 8.5 sacks combined in 2021 and 2022, but dropped to just 1.5 last season.

209, Chau Smith-Wade, CB, Washington State

Got around the football a lot with 21 passes defensed, but only three interceptions in his career.

210, Nick Gargiulo, OG, South Carolina

Gargiulo has 17 starts at center, 14 at left tackle and 5 at left guard with both Yale and South Carolina.

211, Jarrian Jones, CB, Florida State

Like Lovett, started at Mississippi State before transferring to Florida State after one year. Set career highs with three interceptions and six passes defensed in 2023.

212, Khristian Boyd, DT, Northern Iowa

Had 10.5 sacks and 22.5 tackles for loss in 49 career games.

213, Darius Muasau, LB, UCLA

Three years at Hawaii and two at UCLA were productive for Muasau with 16.5 sacks and 40 tackles for loss.

214, Jacob Monk, C, Duke

Made 36 starts at right guard, 12 at right tackle and 10 at center over five season in Durham, N.C.

215, Qwan'tez Stiggers, CB, Toronto Argonauts (CFL)

Stiggers was out of football until 2022, when he played semi-pro football. He spent last year in the CFL playing for the Toronto Argonauts.

216, Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&M

Smith had 2,407 career receiving yards for the Aggies, but was even more dangerous as a punt returner.

217, Nathaniel Watson, LB, Mississippi State

Over his final two seasons with the Bulldogs, Watson had 250 total tackles, 25 tackles for loss and 16 sacks.

218, Jaylen Harrell, edge rusher, Michigan

Had 11 career sacks, 7.5 of those in the Wolverines' national championship season in 2023.

219, Kamal Hadden, CB, Tennessee

Hadden intercepted six passes for the Volunteers in three seasons after spending two years at junior college.

220, Frank Crum, OT Wyoming

Crum started 36 games at right tackle and 13 at left tackle over five seasons.

221, Jordan Jefferson, DT, LSU

Jefferson played the majority of his career at West Virginia from 2019-22 before moving to LSU last season, where he had 2.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss.

222, Dallin Holker, TE, Colorado State

Spent two years in 2019-20 on a LDS mission after his freshman year at BYU. Transferred to Colorado State in 2023, catching 64 passes for 767 yards and six touchdowns.

223, Trevor Keegan, OG, Michigan

Has 36 starts at left guard for three Michigan playoff teams.

224, Xavier Weaver, WR, Colorado

Had 68 catches for 908 yards and four touchdowns after transferring from South Florida, where he played four years, in order to play for Deion Sanders at Colorado.

225, Dillon Johnson, RB, Washington

Johnson made the most of his first season as the Huskies' top bacl carrier, rushing for 1,195 yards and 16 touchdowns.

226, Mark Perry, S. TCU

Started the last three seasons, including his final one at Colorado in 2021. Three career interceptions.

227, Travis Glover Jr., OT, Georgia State

Glover has 57 collegiate starts, with 35 at left tackle, 18 at right tackle and four at left guard.

228, Khalid Duke, edge rusher Kansas State

Duke started 26 of the 27 games he played over the last two seasons, with nine sacks and 13 tackles for loss.

229, Johnny Dixon, CB. Penn State

Two years at South Carolina turned into three years at Penn State. Had three of his four interceptions and all 7.5 of his sacks in the last two seasons.

230, LaDarius Henderson, OG, Michigan

Finished his career with a national championship season at Michigan after starting 29 of his 33 games played over four years at Arizona State.

231, Tarheeb Still, CB, Maryland

Four-year starter could play both on the perimeter as well as in the slot.

232, Braiden McGregor, edge rusher, Michigan

First full seasons as a starter resulted in 4.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss and a national championship.

233, Sam Hartman, QB, Notre Dame

Hartman was one of the most successful quarterbacks in college football over his five years at Wake Forest before he decided to take his incredible flow, and pretty good arm, to South Bend for one season.

234, Dylan McMahon, C, North Carolina State

McMahon projects to an interior backup with 22 right guard starts, 14 starts at center and eight starts at left guard.

235, McKinnley Jackson, DT, Texas A&M

An arrest and an injury kept Jackson off the field early with the Aggies. He did end his career as a team captain and starting all 12 games last year.

236, Ryan Rehkow, P, BYU

Four-year punter for the Cougars averaged 48.4 yards per punt.

237, Austin Reed, QB, Western Kentucky

Threw for more than 8,000 yards in two years with the Hilltoppers, including 71 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.

238, Jalen Coker, WR, Holy Cross

Coker had 109 catches for 1,952 yards and 26 touchdowns in his final two seasons.

239, Bub Means, WR, Pittsburgh

Tennessee and Louisiana Tech were his first two stops before a two-year run in Pittsburgh, where he caught 68 passes for 1,122 yards and eight touchdowns.

240, James Williams, LB, Miami (Fla.)

Had 162 total tackles over three seasons with the Hurricanes.

241, Cameron Little, K, Arkansas

Most accurate kicker in Hogs history, making 53-of-64 field goals and all 129 point-after kicks.

242, Isaiah Davis, RB, South Dakota State

David ran for more than 3,020 yards and scored 33 touchdowns the last two seasons.

243, Steele Chambers, LB, Ohio State

Full-time starter the last two seasons with 160 total tackles.

244, Josiah Ezirim, OT, Eastern Kentucky

Started 19 games at right tackle the last two season after moving from the defensive line in 2021.

245, Daijun Edwards, RB, Georgia

Over the last two seasons, rushed for 1,649 yards and 20 touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

246, Keaton Bills, OG, Utah

College career started with a three-year mission, followed by a redshirt year and the COVID-shortened 2020 season. He's started 34 of a possible 38 games over the last three seasons.

247, Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE, Minnesota

Last two seasons: 67 catches, 736 yards, four touchdowns.

248, Tyler Davis, DT, Clemson

Had 16 sacks and 29.5 tackles for loss in five seasons at Clemson.

249, Blake Watson, RB, Memphis

Was a capable pass catcher coming out of the backfield the last two seasons, while rushing for 1,152 yards in his only year at Memphis after five years at Old Dominion.

250, Myles Cole, edge rusher, Texas Tech

Spent last two seasons at Texas Tech after going to Louisiana-Monroe for four seasons.

251, Willie Drew, CB, Virginia State

Had 11 interceptions and 34 passes defensed in last two seasons at Virginia State.

252, Andrew Raym, C, Oklahoma

Started 29 of the last 34 games Raym played in at Oklahoma.

253, Julian Pearl, OT, Illinois

Has 24 left tackle starts along with nine right tackle and five right guard starts for Illini.

254, C.J. Hanson, OG, Holy Cross

Three-year full-time starter at right guard for Crusaders.

255, Garrett Greenfield, OT, South Dakota State

Swing tackle with 31 starts on the left side and 24 starts on the right side.

256, Ryan Watts, S, Texas

Former Ohio State Buckeye started 23 of the 24 games he played in over the last two seasons after going to Texas.

257, Isaiah Williams, WR, Illinois

The 5-foot-9, 179-pound Williams projects as a slot receiver with a chance to hang on as a punt returner.

258, Joshua Karty, K, Stanford

Made 23 field goals, including 11 from 40-plus yards, and all of his 21 point-after tries this past season.

259, Javontae Jean-Baptiste, edge rusher, Notre Dame

In 2023, had 49 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and five sacks.

260, Brady Latham, OG, Arkansas

Latham started 46 games at left guard for the Razorbacks.

261, Jawhar Jordan, RB, Louisville

Jordan ran for 1,128 yards and 13 touchdowns this past season for the Cardinals.

262, Daequan Hardy, CB Penn State

While Hardy was a backup cornerback for the Nittany Lions, he may best make a club in the return game.

263, Deantre Prince, CB, Ole Miss

Prince had six career interceptions and 27 passes defensed for The Rebels.

264, Kimani Vidal, RB, Troy

Back-to-back 1,00-yard rushing seasons, including 1,661 yards in 2023.

265, Michael Barrett Jr., LB, Michigan

Had 137 total tackles the last two seasons combined, along with two interceptions in 2022.

266, Tulu Griffin, WR, Mississippi State

Griffin's path to the NFL is as a kick return man, having averaged 29.3 yards per kickoff return in Starkville.

267, Chigozie Anusiem, CB, Colorado State

The California and Colorado State product had 57 tackles last season and his lone interception.

268, Tylan Grable, OT, UCF

Started at left tackle for both UCF and, prior to there, Jacksonville State.

269, Jowon Briggs, DT, Cincinnati

Briggs had 168 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss and 12 sacks between Virginia and Cincinnati.

270, Jordan Whittington, WR, Texas

Left Texas with 141 career catches for 1,757 yards and five touchdowns.

271, Mason Tipton, WR, Yale

Archbishop Hoban High School product finished his four years at Yale with 2,067 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns.

272, Marcellas Dial, CB. South Carolina

Last two years in Columbia, had 25 passes defensed to lead the team.

273, Logan Lee, edge rusher, Iowa

Lee had nine sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss over three seasons playing for the Hawkeyes. Blocked two field goals.

274, Andrew Coker, OT, TCU

Started 46 of the 49 games in which he played, 41 of those at right tackle.

275, Charles Turner II, C, LSU

Canton native who played as a freshman and sophomore at McKinley High School before going to IMG Academy. Started 25 games over the last two season at center for LSU.

276, Jase McClellan, RB, Alabama

Topped 110 carries and at least 655 rushing yards the last two seasons for the Crimson Tide.

277, Tyler Owens, S, Texas Tech

Transferred after three seasons at Texas to Texas Tech in 2022. Had 58 tackles and an interception in two seasons in Lubbock.

278, Karsen Barnhart, OG, Michigan

Versatile lineman started 15 games for the national champion Wolverines, with multiple starts each at right tackle, right guard and left tackle.

279, Carlton Johnson Jr., Fresno State, CB

Played two seasons at Fresno State with five interceptions and 18 passes defensed.

280, Beanie Bishop Jr., CB, West Virginia

West Virginia was final of three stops for Bishop, who also played at Western Kentucky and Minnesota. Dating back to 2018, had seven interceptions and 172 tackles.

281, Joshua Cephus, WR, Texas-San Antonio

Had a school-record 1,151 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns last season for the Roadrunners.

282, Jaylen Key, S, Alabama

Finished career at Alabama after three seasons at UAB, recording 60 tackles last season.

283, Emani Bailey, RB. TCU

Ran for 1,209 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

284, Zion Tupuola-Fetui, edge rusher, Washington

Had 16 sacks in his Huskies career dating back to 2018.

285, Trey Taylor, S, Air Force

Won Jim Thorpe Award as nation's top defensive back last season when he had 74 tackles, three interceptions and seven passes defensed.

286, Casey Washington, WR, Illinois

Over five seasons, had 122 catches for 1,508 yards and four touchdowns for Illini.

287, Kalen DeLoach, LB, Florida State

Had 202 tackles and 11 sacks the last three seasons for the Seminoles.

288, Trente Jones, OG, Michigan

Key backup lineman for the Wolverines during their three-year playoff run, culminating with the national title.

289, Kedon Slovis, QB, BYU

Started college career at USC in 2019, before leaving after three years for Pittsburgh in 2022. Finished out his career at BYU last year, ending with 11,689 career yards.

290, Jack Westover, TE, Washington

Had 46 catches for 433 yards and four touchdowns for the national runners-up last year.

291, Anim Dankwah, OT, Howard

Big 6-foot-7, 349-pound project tackle out of Canada with 34 games of experience.

292, George Holani, RB, Boise State

Missed six games last season due to injury after rushing for 1,157 yards in 2022.

293, Tatum Bethune, LB, Florida State

After 108 tackles in 2021 at UCF, transferred to Florida State and recorded 154 over his final two seasons.

294, Aaron Casey, LB, Indiana

Casey had 109 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks last season for the Hoosiers.

295, Easton Gibbs, LB, Wyoming

Gibbs has made 230 tackles over the last two seasons.

296, Jontrey Hunter, LB, Georgia State

Hunter hunted the ball to the tune of 96 tackles last season.

297, Jaden Shirden, RB, Monmouth

Back-to-back seasons with at least 1,478 rushing yards for Monmouth.

298, Bayron Matos, OG, South Florida

Former Baseball and basketball player who walked on to the football team in 2022without any prior experience.

299, Giovanni Manu, OT, British Columbia

Intriguing prospect from north of the border who will likely earn a spot on a practice squad.

300, Drake Nugent, C, Michigan

The starting center for the last college football team standing is the last player in the top 300.

Chris Easterling can be reached at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com. Read more about the Browns at www.beaconjournal.com/sports/browns.

