2024 NFL draft: 2-round mock draft update – Confrence championship edition

Now we know it will be the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers doing battle in Super Bowl LVIII. The top 30 picks for the 2024 NFL draft are locked in and we decided it was time to give a gift to the fans of all the teams who aren't going to be playing in the Super Bowl with a new two-round mock draft.

1 - Chicago Bears - WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

2 - Washington Commanders - QB Drake Maye, North Caroline

It will be interesting to see which quarterback the Commanders grade out as tops here. We went with Drake Maye as something of a balance between Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels and the most pro-ready prospect.

3 - New England Patriots - QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

New England has to shake things up after the head coaching change and no player has the upside of Jayden Daniels at quarterback.

4 - Arizona Cardinals - WR Malik Nabers, LSU

The Cardinals are in so deep with Kyler Murray in terms of money, that we want to see them invest him him and wide receiver Malik Nabers is the next great NFL wide out from LSU.

The Chargers are one of the teams with a new head coach who already has a franchise quarterback in place but don’t have the weapons around him. Rome Odunze at wide receiver gives Justin Herbert an all-around weapon.

6 - New York Giants - OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

With three wide receivers already off the board, the Giants opt for the top offensive tackle in the draft in Notre Dame’s Joe Alt.

7 - Tennessee Titans - OT Olu Fashanu, Penn State

8 - Atlanta Flacons - QB Caleb Williams, USC

The Falcons probably think they won the lottery if they can pick one of the top three quarterbacks with the No. 8 overall pick. Caleb Williams has all the tools to be an elite player and just needs to show he can beat top competition.

9 - Chicago Bears - DL Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois

After adding a star on offense with the No. 1 so they come back and add the best defensive lineman in the draft with the No. 9 overall selection. Jer’Zhan Newton is a scary interior pass rusher who eats up double teams.

10 - New York Jets - OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

The Jets are in no-man’s land with the No. 10 overall pick. They’d love one of the top offensive tackles or wide receivers to fall but instead, go with our third-best OT in Taliese Fuaga.

11 - Minnesota Vikings - DB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

12 - Denver Broncos - EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

We almost went with a quarterback here but edge rusher Dallas Turner is our top-rated player on the board and fills a definite need.

The Raiders are another team in the fold to select one of the next tier of quarterbacks here but we feel like Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins makes more sense this high in the first round.

15 - Indianapolis Colts - CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama

The Colts could go for a wide receiver here to help out Anthony Richardson but Terrion Arnold is too good and fills too big of a need to pass up.

16 - Seattle Seahawks - EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

The Seahawks love playmakers on defense and Jared Verse is a disruptive force coming off the edge.

17 - Jacksonville Jaguars - EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA

The run on edge rushers continues here as the Jaguars get the last top-tier guy with Laiatu Latu.

18 - Cincinnati Bengals - TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

We keep seeing Brock Bowers fall to the Bengals and if this happens, the Cincinnati offense gets much more explosive even if Tyler Boyd leaves.

19 - Los Angeles Rams - OT JC Latham, Alabama

The Rams have several positions they can upgrade here but Latham and his dominant run-blocking makes him the top option.

20 - Pittsburgh Steelers - CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri

21 - Miami Dolphins - OT Amarius Mims, Georgia

Injuries decimated the Dolphins offensive line last season so they added Amarius Mims to give Miami a starter-quality tackle to can line up on either side.

Philadelphia needs help in the secondary and McKinstry is a steal here with his experience and confidence.

23 - Houston Texans - WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

Houston makes a strong offense stronger with perhaps the best deep threat in the draft in Brian Thomas.

24 - Dallas Cowboys - CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

25 - Green Bay Packers - OL Troy Fautanu, Washington

Troy Fautanu sneaks into the first round thanks to his potential to be an elite guard at the next level.

26 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - EDGE Chris Braswell, Alabama

Chris Braswell is another sneaky pick late in the first round and fills a need for the Bucs.

27 - Arizona Cardinals - OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona

The Cardinals are in rebuild mode and Jordan Morgan has the upside to developed into a quality starting left tackle.

28 - Buffalo Bills - OL Graham Barton, Duke

Another versatile inside/outside offensive lineman sneaks into the end of the first round.

29 - Detroit Lions - CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

Quinyon Mitchell isn’t a household name but he embodies the hard-working, physical style the Lions want.

30 - Baltimore Ravens - WR Keon Coleman, Florida State

The Ravens never have enough wide receivers and Keon Coleman is a huge target for Lamar Jackson.

31 - Kansas City Chiefs - WR Troy Franklin, Oregon

The Chiefs need another outside receiver to pair up with Rashee Rice and Troy Franklin has excellent deep speed.

32 - San Francisco 49ers - OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

The Niners don’t have any major needs so Tyler Guyton is more of a best player available type of pick.

33 - Carolina Panthers - WR Tez Walker, North Carolina

34 - New England Patriots - WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia

35 - Arizona Cardinals - QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

36 - Washington Commanders - EDGE Bralen Trice, Washington

37 - Los Angeles Chargers - DL Byron Murphy II, Texas

38 - Tennessee Titans - WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas

39 - New York Giants - S Kamren Kinchens, Miami

40 - Washington Commanders - OT Patrick Paul, Houston

41 - Green Bay Packers - S Tyler Nubin, Minnesota

42 - Minnesota Vikings - QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington

43 - Atlanta Falcosn - WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina

44 - Las Vegas Raiders - DL Leonard Taylor III, Miami

45 - New Orleans Saints - OT Kiran Amegadjia, Yale

46 - Indianapolis Colts - WR Jermaine Burton, Alabama

47 - New York Giants - EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State

48 - Jacksonville Jaguars - CB T.J. Tampa, Iowa State

49 - Cincinnati Bengals - OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

50 - Philadelphia Eagles - WR Xavier Worthy, Texas

51 - Los Angeles Rams - CB Kalen King, Penn State

52 - Pittsburgh Steelers - C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

53 - Miami Dolphins - TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas

54 - Philadelphia Eagles - LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M

55 - Cleveland Browns - WR Ja'Lynn Polk, Washington

56 - Dallas Cowboys - RB Jonathon Brooks, Texas

57 - Green Bay Packers - DT Kris Jenkins, Michigan

58 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - C Zach Frazier, West Virginia

59 - Houston Texans - DL Brandon Dorlus, Oregon

60 - Buffalo Bills - S Calen Bullock, USC

61 - Detroit Lions - G Christian Mahogany, Boston College

62 - Baltimore Ravens - CB D.J. James, Auburn

63 - Kansas City Chiefs - G Christian Haynes, UConn

64 - San Francicsco 49ers - CB Josh Newton, TCU

