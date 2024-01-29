2024 NFL draft: 2-round mock draft update – Confrence championship edition
Now we know it will be the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers doing battle in Super Bowl LVIII. The top 30 picks for the 2024 NFL draft are locked in and we decided it was time to give a gift to the fans of all the teams who aren’t going to be playing in the Super Bowl with a new two-round mock draft.
1 - Chicago Bears - WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
2 - Washington Commanders - QB Drake Maye, North Caroline
It will be interesting to see which quarterback the Commanders grade out as tops here. We went with Drake Maye as something of a balance between Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels and the most pro-ready prospect.
3 - New England Patriots - QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
New England has to shake things up after the head coaching change and no player has the upside of Jayden Daniels at quarterback.
4 - Arizona Cardinals - WR Malik Nabers, LSU
The Cardinals are in so deep with Kyler Murray in terms of money, that we want to see them invest him him and wide receiver Malik Nabers is the next great NFL wide out from LSU.
5 - Los Angeles Chargers - WR Rome Odunze, Washington
The Chargers are one of the teams with a new head coach who already has a franchise quarterback in place but don’t have the weapons around him. Rome Odunze at wide receiver gives Justin Herbert an all-around weapon.
6 - New York Giants - OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
With three wide receivers already off the board, the Giants opt for the top offensive tackle in the draft in Notre Dame’s Joe Alt.
7 - Tennessee Titans - OT Olu Fashanu, Penn State
8 - Atlanta Flacons - QB Caleb Williams, USC
The Falcons probably think they won the lottery if they can pick one of the top three quarterbacks with the No. 8 overall pick. Caleb Williams has all the tools to be an elite player and just needs to show he can beat top competition.
9 - Chicago Bears - DL Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
After adding a star on offense with the No. 1 so they come back and add the best defensive lineman in the draft with the No. 9 overall selection. Jer’Zhan Newton is a scary interior pass rusher who eats up double teams.
10 - New York Jets - OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
The Jets are in no-man’s land with the No. 10 overall pick. They’d love one of the top offensive tackles or wide receivers to fall but instead, go with our third-best OT in Taliese Fuaga.
11 - Minnesota Vikings - DB Cooper DeJean, Iowa
12 - Denver Broncos - EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama
We almost went with a quarterback here but edge rusher Dallas Turner is our top-rated player on the board and fills a definite need.
13 - Las Vegas Raiders - CB Nate Wiggins, Clemaon
The Raiders are another team in the fold to select one of the next tier of quarterbacks here but we feel like Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins makes more sense this high in the first round.
14 - New Orleans Saints - QB Bo Nix, Oregon
15 - Indianapolis Colts - CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama
The Colts could go for a wide receiver here to help out Anthony Richardson but Terrion Arnold is too good and fills too big of a need to pass up.
16 - Seattle Seahawks - EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State
The Seahawks love playmakers on defense and Jared Verse is a disruptive force coming off the edge.
17 - Jacksonville Jaguars - EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA
The run on edge rushers continues here as the Jaguars get the last top-tier guy with Laiatu Latu.
18 - Cincinnati Bengals - TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
We keep seeing Brock Bowers fall to the Bengals and if this happens, the Cincinnati offense gets much more explosive even if Tyler Boyd leaves.
19 - Los Angeles Rams - OT JC Latham, Alabama
The Rams have several positions they can upgrade here but Latham and his dominant run-blocking makes him the top option.
20 - Pittsburgh Steelers - CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri
21 - Miami Dolphins - OT Amarius Mims, Georgia
Injuries decimated the Dolphins offensive line last season so they added Amarius Mims to give Miami a starter-quality tackle to can line up on either side.
22 - Philadelphia Eagles - CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
Philadelphia needs help in the secondary and McKinstry is a steal here with his experience and confidence.
23 - Houston Texans - WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU
Houston makes a strong offense stronger with perhaps the best deep threat in the draft in Brian Thomas.
24 - Dallas Cowboys - CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
25 - Green Bay Packers - OL Troy Fautanu, Washington
Troy Fautanu sneaks into the first round thanks to his potential to be an elite guard at the next level.
26 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - EDGE Chris Braswell, Alabama
Chris Braswell is another sneaky pick late in the first round and fills a need for the Bucs.
27 - Arizona Cardinals - OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona
The Cardinals are in rebuild mode and Jordan Morgan has the upside to developed into a quality starting left tackle.
28 - Buffalo Bills - OL Graham Barton, Duke
Another versatile inside/outside offensive lineman sneaks into the end of the first round.
29 - Detroit Lions - CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo
Quinyon Mitchell isn’t a household name but he embodies the hard-working, physical style the Lions want.
30 - Baltimore Ravens - WR Keon Coleman, Florida State
The Ravens never have enough wide receivers and Keon Coleman is a huge target for Lamar Jackson.
31 - Kansas City Chiefs - WR Troy Franklin, Oregon
The Chiefs need another outside receiver to pair up with Rashee Rice and Troy Franklin has excellent deep speed.
32 - San Francisco 49ers - OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
The Niners don’t have any major needs so Tyler Guyton is more of a best player available type of pick.