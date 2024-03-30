2024 Michigan football staff officially set

Sherrone Moore thought he had the on-field Michigan football staff set a few weeks ago, but changes kept a-coming.

First, it was Mike Hart not returning to the program, but Moore didn’t waste any time in flipping Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford to the maize and blue. Then, defensive line coach Greg Scruggs, who was only officially on staff for a few weeks, if that, was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Scruggs resigned a few days later, and Moore had to seek a new hire on the defensive side of the ball. That position was filled on Friday with the official announcement of Lou Esposito to fill the role.

Assuming there are no more shenanigans (which, at this point, who knows?) the 2024 coaching staff as far as on-field assistants appears to be locked in, though there have been times in recent history where there have been late departures.

There are even some interesting connections on this staff. Such as with new DL coach Lou Esposito, who was once the head coach of Davenport, the first in program history. His offensive coordinator? New tight ends coach Steve Casula. Special teams coordinator J.B. Brown and defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan both were on-staff at Houston in 2018, and while head coach Sherrone Moore was on the Louisville staff as the same time as linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary, he missed running backs coach Tony Alford by one year, as Alford coached at Louisville in 2008, but Moore came aboard in 2009.

If the staff stands pat, here are your Michigan football coaches for the upcoming season. You can see their previous coaching stops available below, as well.

