Michigan football coach suspended indefinitely amid OWI investigation

Not having even yet coached a practice for Michigan football, Greg Scruggs is in a heap of trouble.

As first reported by The Detroit News’ Angelique Chengelis, Scruggs was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated in Ann Arbor just before 3 a.m. on Saturday morning. As a result, his job is certainly in jeopardy, not even a month into it.

The Michigan football program issued a statement by head coach Sherrone Moore and it appears that it is taking preliminary action. Per the statement, Scruggs is being suspended indefinitely pending an investigation into the incident.

“Greg made an unfortunate mistake and was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated,” Moore said. “He made no excuses and has taken accountability for his actions. The football program and athletic department have suspended Greg indefinitely while we review details of the incident.”

For the Wolverines, spring practice is set to begin on Monday, March 18 and there’s no clear answer as to who will oversee the defensive line at the outset of the series of practice sessions.

Scruggs came to Ann Arbor via Wisconsin, where he was the defensive line coach under Luke Fickell. He arrived in Madison after being an assistant in the NFL for two years but was with Fickell previously at Cincinnati. He has a connection with Moore, as he was a player at Louisville, where Moore got his coaching start.

