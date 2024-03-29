Michigan football hires new defensive line coach to replace Greg Scruggs

It’s been nearly two weeks since Michigan football moved on from former Wisconsin defensive line coach Greg Scruggs, who had been arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated in the days previous. Spring ball has been going on without a de facto position coach for the D-line, but that is about to change per a report.

According to 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz, Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines have found Scruggs’ replacement in Memphis co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Lou Esposito, who came to the Tigers last year after being Western Michigan’s defensive coordinator. Like LaMar Morgan, the new cornerbacks coach, Esposito leaves a defensive coordinator position with his alma mater to join the maize and blue.

Michigan is expected to hire Memphis’ Lou Esposito as its new defensive line coach, sources tell @247Sports. Was previously defensive coordinator at Western Michigan. Led the way for the MAC’s No. 2 ranked scoring defense in 2022 and has developed players like current… pic.twitter.com/Th76gqoOGk — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) March 29, 2024

Memphis’ defense was less than stellar a year ago, but as Zenitz notes, Esposito has a positive track record when it comes to developing talent. Familiar with the state of Michigan, he’s coached not only at Western, but also Ferris State where he was the defensive coordinator in 2013, and he was the head coach of Davenport (in Caledonia) from 2014-16.

Barring any changes, once again, Sherrone Moore’s first Michigan football staff appears to be set.

