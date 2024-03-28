2024 Men's NCAA Tournament: Best bets for Thursday's Sweet 16 games

Mar 14, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) and guard KJ Lewis (5) celebrate against the Southern California Trojans in the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NCAA Men's Tournament returns with Sweet 16 matchups featuring top-seeded UConn against San Diego State and No. 1-seeded North Carolina against Alabama on Thursday.

No. 2-seed Arizona will face No. 6-seed Clemson in the opening game of the evening, while No. 2-seed Iowa State will conclude the action against No. 3-seed Illinois, with the results starting to shape the Elite Eight.

Here are the best bets for Thursday's Men's Sweet 16 games, according to BetMGM.

Men's Sweet 16 Thursday's Best Bets

Clemson vs. Arizona: Jaden Bradley over 7.5 Points

During the NCAA Tournament, Jaden Bradley scored eight points against Long Beach State University and 12 points against Dayton in a 78-68 win. Despite Bradley's average of 6.7 points this season, he has been over performing in the March Madness tournament.

North Carolina vs. Alabama: Over 173.5

Alabama scored 109 points in their first-round win against Charleston and 72 points in their second-round victory against Grand Canyon. UNC has also scored 80 points in both of their first two tournament games. Therefore, a high total is expected for this Sweet 16 matchup, making it a solid bet.

UConn vs. San Diego State: Donovan Clingan Over 1.5 blocks

Donovan Clingan has been averaging 2.2 blocks per game this season, and in the second round 75-58 win against Northwestern, he impressively made eight blocks. With a bid to the Elite Eight on the line, Clingan is expected to bring out the same energy from the second-round game, making 1.5 blocks a good bet in the UConn-San Diego State matchup.

Illinois vs. Iowa State: Illinois +1.5

Iowa State has a strong defense going into the Sweet 16 matchup. However, Illinois has demonstrated their determination and fighting spirit, making them a superior rebounding team both on offense and defense. Additionally, Illinois is a confident team when it comes to shooting from behind the 3-point line, which makes them a significant threat to the Cyclones. BetMGM lists picking Illinois +1.5 as the best bet in this Sweet 16 game.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 March Madness: Sweet 16 best bets and props