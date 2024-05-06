Advertisement

2024 Dynasty Superflex and TE Premium Rookie Rankings

NBC Sports
·3 min read
Below are my top 60 dynasty rookies for fantasy leagues that are Superflex and tight end premium. You can find individual position rankings with breakdowns of the biggest risers and fallers via the draft here.

Rank

Name

NFL Team

Draft Pick

Position

Tier

1.

Caleb Williams

Chicago Bears

1

QB1

1

2.

Marvin Harrison Jr.

Arizona Cardinals

4

WR1

1

3.

Drake Maye

New England Patriots

3

QB2

2

4.

Malik Nabers

New York Giants

6

WR2

2

5.

Jayden Daniels

Washington Commanders

2

QB3

2

6.

Rome Odunze

Chicago Bears

9

WR3

3

7.

Brock Bowers

Las Vegas Raiders

13

TE1

3

8.

J.J. McCarthy

Minnesota Vikings

10

QB4

3

9.

Brian Thomas Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars

23

WR4

4

10.

Xavier Worthy

Kansas City Chiefs

28

WR5

4

11.

Ladd McConkey

Los Angeles Chargers

34

WR6

4

12.

Jonathon Brooks

Carolina Panthers

46

RB1

4

13.

Bo Nix

Denver Broncos

12

QB5

4

14.

Ricky Pearsall

San Francisco 49ers

31

WR7

5

15.

Keon Coleman

Buffalo Bills

33

WR8

5

16.

Ja'Lynn Polk

New England Patriots

37

WR9

5

17.

Trey Benson

Arizona Cardinals

66

RB2

5

18.

Xavier Legette

Carolina Panthers

32

WR10

5

19.

Adonai Mitchell

Indianapolis Colts

52

WR11

5

20.

Michael Penix

Atlanta Falcons

8

QB6

5

21.

Ben Sinnott

Washington Commanders

53

TE2

6

22.

Troy Franklin

Denver Broncos

102

WR12

6

23.

Roman Wilson

Pittsburgh Steelers

84

WR13

6

24.

Marshawn Lloyd

Green Bay Packers

88

RB3

6

25.

Malachi Corley

New York Jets

65

WR14

6

26.

Jermaine Burton

Cincinnati Bengals

80

WR15

6

27.

Blake Corum

Los Angeles Rams

83

RB4

6

28.

Luke McCaffrey

Washington Commanders

100

WR16

6

29.

Kimani Vidal

Los Angeles Chargers

181

RB5

6

30.

Jalen McMillan

Tamp Bay Buccaneers

92

WR17

7

31.

Jaylen Wright

Miami Dolphins

120

RB6

7

32.

J'Tavion Sanders

Carolina Panthers

101

TE3

7

33.

Devontez Walker

Baltimore Ravens

113

WR18

7

34.

Bucky Irving

Tamp Bay Buccaneers

125

RB7

7

35.

Javon Baker

New England Patriots

110

WR19

7

36.

Spencer Rattler

New Orleans Saints

150

QB7

7

37.

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

New York Giants

166

RB8

7

38.

Theo Johnson

New York Giants

107

TE4

7

39.

Jacob Cowing

San Francisco 49ers

135

WR20

8

40.

Malik Washington

Miami Dolphins

184

WR21

8

41.

Dylan Laube

Las Vegas Raiders

208

RB9

8

42.

Erick All

Cincinnati Bengals

115

TE5

8

43.

Ray Davis

Buffalo Bills

128

RB10

8

44.

Ryan Flournoy

Dallas Cowboys

216

WR22

8

45.

Isaac Guerendo

San Francisco 49ers

129

RB11

8

46.

Brenden Rice

Los Angeles Chargers

225

WR23

8

47.

Tahj Washington

Miami Dolphins

124

WR24

8

48.

Tip Reimann

Arizona Cardinals

82

TE6

9

49.

Will Shipley

Philadelphia Eagles

127

RB12

9

50.

Johnny Wilson

Philadelphia Eagles

185

WR25

9

51.

Audric Estime

Denver Broncos

147

RB13

9

52.

AJ Barner

Seattle Seahawks

121

TE7

9

53.

Rasheen Ali

Baltimore Ravens

165

RB14

9

54.

Tanner McLachlan

Cincinnati Bengals

194

TE8

9

55.

Ainias Smith

Philadelphia Eagles

152

WR26

9

56.

Braelon Allen

New York Jets

134

RB15

9

57.

Jaheim Bell

New England Patriots

231

TE9

9

58.

Bub Means

New Orleans Saints

170

WR27

9

59.

Keilian Robinson

Jacksonville Jaguars

167

RB16

9

60.

Isaiah Williams

Detroit Lions

UDFA

WR28

9