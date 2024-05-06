2024 Dynasty Superflex and TE Premium Rookie Rankings
Below are my top 60 dynasty rookies for fantasy leagues that are Superflex and tight end premium. You can find individual position rankings with breakdowns of the biggest risers and fallers via the draft here.
Rank
Name
NFL Team
Draft Pick
Position
Tier
1.
Caleb Williams
1
QB1
1
2.
4
WR1
1
3.
3
QB2
2
4.
6
WR2
2
5.
2
QB3
2
6.
Chicago Bears
9
WR3
3
7.
13
TE1
3
8.
10
QB4
3
9.
Brian Thomas Jr.
23
WR4
4
10.
28
WR5
4
11.
34
WR6
4
12.
46
RB1
4
13.
12
QB5
4
14.
31
WR7
5
15.
33
WR8
5
16.
Ja'Lynn Polk
New England Patriots
37
WR9
5
17.
Arizona Cardinals
66
RB2
5
18.
Carolina Panthers
32
WR10
5
19.
52
WR11
5
20.
8
QB6
5
21.
Washington Commanders
53
TE2
6
22.
Denver Broncos
102
WR12
6
23.
84
WR13
6
24.
88
RB3
6
25.
65
WR14
6
26.
80
WR15
6
27.
83
RB4
6
28.
Washington Commanders
100
WR16
6
29.
Los Angeles Chargers
181
RB5
6
30.
Tamp Bay Buccaneers
92
WR17
7
31.
120
RB6
7
32.
J'Tavion Sanders
Carolina Panthers
101
TE3
7
33.
113
WR18
7
34.
Tamp Bay Buccaneers
125
RB7
7
35.
New England Patriots
110
WR19
7
36.
150
QB7
7
37.
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
New York Giants
166
RB8
7
38.
New York Giants
107
TE4
7
39.
San Francisco 49ers
135
WR20
8
40.
Miami Dolphins
184
WR21
8
41.
Las Vegas Raiders
208
RB9
8
42.
Cincinnati Bengals
115
TE5
8
43.
Ray Davis
Buffalo Bills
128
RB10
8
44.
Ryan Flournoy
216
WR22
8
45.
Isaac Guerendo
San Francisco 49ers
129
RB11
8
46.
Los Angeles Chargers
225
WR23
8
47.
Miami Dolphins
124
WR24
8
48.
Tip Reimann
Arizona Cardinals
82
TE6
9
49.
127
RB12
9
50.
Philadelphia Eagles
185
WR25
9
51.
Denver Broncos
147
RB13
9
52.
121
TE7
9
53.
Baltimore Ravens
165
RB14
9
54.
Cincinnati Bengals
194
TE8
9
55.
Philadelphia Eagles
152
WR26
9
56.
New York Jets
134
RB15
9
57.
New England Patriots
231
TE9
9
58.
New Orleans Saints
170
WR27
9
59.
Keilian Robinson
Jacksonville Jaguars
167
RB16
9
60.
Isaiah Williams
UDFA
WR28
9