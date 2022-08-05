2024 4-star safety receives ‘dream’ offer from Florida

A highly regarded in-state 2024 prospect finally got the offer he wanted since he was a child.

Jarvis Boatwright Jr. told On3’s Corey Bender that his recent Florida offer was his childhood dream. The 6-foot-2-inch, 175-pound safety out of Clearwater, Florida, received his offer while on an unofficial visit to Gainesville at the end of July. When talking to Bender about why UF meant so much to him, Boatwright mentioned how Florida felt like a family. Seeing high-level players come out of Gainesville — so close to home as well — played a big factor in why the Gators’ offer meant so much to him.

Boatwright didn’t work out for Florida’s coaching staff, but rather spent his time getting to know the personnel. He even got one-on-one time with Gators co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Patrick Toney, someone Boatwright will spend a lot of time with if he suits up for the Orange and Blue.

In addition to Florida, Boatwright has taken visits to UCF, FSU and South Carolina. The list of programs that will be fighting for his services is long, including top programs such as Georgia, LSU, Miami, Tennessee, Ole Miss, and many more.

Boatwright expects to be back on Florida’s campus — the school he says is at the top of his recruitment — for some games this fall. Along with his football reasons, Boatwright says that the university’s physical therapy program is another reason why the Gators are at the top of his shortlist, a program that UF claims has a 100% success rate in landing a job after graduation.

Boatwright is considered the No. 21 Safety in the 2024 class, according to the On3 Consensus.

